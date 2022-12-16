Oil
JD

Mike Ashley's Frasers buys premium fashion brands from JD Sports for $58 mln

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

December 16, 2022 — 11:23 am EST

Written by Amna Karimi for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group FRAS.L said on Friday it has bought shares in premium fashion brands of JD Sports JD.L for about 47.5 million pounds ($57.7 million).

Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct, added it has acquired and transferred shares of 15 of the premium fashion brands, including Clothingsites and Topgrade Sportswear, which were held by the sports retailer.

British retailers have been struggling as consumers tighten their pockets and cut spending on non-essential items amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis and sky-high inflation.

JD Sports, in a separate statement, confirmed it has divested 15 of its UK-based businesses to Frasers.

"We are pleased to have agreed the sale of these attractive, but non-core, brands and I would like to express my sincere thanks to all colleagues at the businesses which form part of the transaction for their hard work and contribution to the Group over the years," said Régis Schultz, Chief Executive Officer of JD Sports.

($1 = 0.8230 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JD
SPD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.