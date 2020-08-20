Mike Ashley's Frasers bucks UK retail gloom with growth forecast

Adds details

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group FRAS.L, formerly Sports Direct, reported a 5% rise in 2019-20 core earnings and forecast growth of up to 30% in its new financial year, saying it was well placed for the future despite COVID-19.

Britain's retail sector has been battered by the pandemic but Frasers said its business was strong.

The group's UK stores were closed in the March 23 to June 14 lockdown period, while its European stores were also subject to restrictions. However, it was able to continue trading online.

It said it had successfully reopened its stores after the lockdown and was seeing a continuing strong online performance.

Frasers said it intends to invest over 100 million pounds ($131 million) in online.

"With a particular focus on Flannels and an enhanced customer experience, this investment will be integral in supporting the continued growth of our online channels," it said.

For the year to April 26, Frasers made core earnings - underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - of 302.1 million pounds ($395.3 million), up from 287.8 million in 2018-29.

Group revenue rose 6.9% to 3.96 billion pounds, while net debt decreased to 366 million pounds.

"We consider we are well placed for the future," said Chairman David Daly.

Shares in Frasers, down a third so far this year, closed Wednesday at 306 pence, valuing the business at 1.6 billion pounds. Ashley owns about 64% of the equity.

($1 = 0.7648 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden and Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

