Miivo Holdings Closes $1.18M Private Placement

November 07, 2024 — 03:07 pm EST

Esstra Industries (TSE:MIVO) has released an update.

Miivo Holdings Corp. successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $1,186,000 through the issuance of 5,930,000 units, each comprising one common share and a warrant. The funds will be utilized for investments and general corporate purposes, with a portion involving insider transactions.

