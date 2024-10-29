Miivo Holdings Advances Private Placement Plans

Esstra Industries (TSE:MIVO) has released an update.

Miivo Holdings Corp. is moving forward with plans to close a private placement aimed at raising $1,186,000, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The funds are intended for investments and general corporate purposes, with insiders participating in the financing for a portion of the total amount. Certain finders will receive cash and broker warrants as part of the transaction.

For further insights into TSE:MIVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.