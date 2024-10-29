Miivo Holdings Advances Private Placement Plans

News & Insights

Esstra Industries (TSE:MIVO) has released an update.

Miivo Holdings Corp. is moving forward with plans to close a private placement aimed at raising $1,186,000, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The funds are intended for investments and general corporate purposes, with insiders participating in the financing for a portion of the total amount. Certain finders will receive cash and broker warrants as part of the transaction.

