Migration pact to cap Americas summit buffeted by discord

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and fellow leaders of the Americas are set to pitch a plan designed to stem illegal migration and manage record migrant numbers as a regional summit roiled by diplomatic squabbling draws to a close on Friday.

Dubbed the "Los Angeles Declaration" and described by Biden as "ground-breaking", the U.S.-led pact aims to create incentives for countries taking in large numbers of migrants and spread responsibility across the region. But some analysts are skeptical there will be many meaningful commitments.

The migrant plan caps a regional gathering hosted by Biden in Los Angeles that was designed to reassert U.S. leadership and counter China's growing economic footprint in the region.

However, that message was clouded by a partial boycott by leaders, including Mexico's president, in protest at Washington's exclusion of U.S. antagonists Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the gathering.

At the summit's opening session on Thursday, leaders from Argentina and Belize took to the podium to rebuke Biden face-to-face over the guest list, underscoring the challenge the global superpower faces in restoring its influence among poorer neighbors.

The declaration, due to be presented by Biden and other leaders on Friday, outlines a framework for aiding countries with large numbers of migrants and commitments by governments to expand temporary worker programs to address labor shortages, said a senior U.S. official who previewed the plan.

Some nations are unlikely to sign the migrant declaration, according to a person familiar with the matter. Some Caribbean countries would not approve it, an official at the summit said.

U.S. officials are expected to work right up until the rollout ceremony to convince skeptical governments to accept, or at least not openly oppose, any of the summit commitments, another person familiar with the negotiations said. Some countries are likely to remain holdouts, the source said.

The official withheld most details and did not name other countries involved, but said the United States will expand its own acceptance of migrant labor and increase support to some regional governments to curb the flow of people. The declaration will also expand refugee resettlement and family reunification programs, the official added, but offered few specifics.

Curbing irregular migration is a top priority for Biden, a Democrat, at a time when record numbers of people are trying to enter the United States at the Mexican border.

Republicans, who hope to take control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in November mid-term elections, have pilloried the president for reversing the restrictive immigration policies of his Republican forerunner Donald Trump.

But the migration issue - as well as the summit itself - has had to compete against Biden's other pressing challenges at home and abroad ranging from surging inflation, debate over gun control after more mass shootings, and the war in Ukraine.

U.S. efforts to stem migration from the so-called Northern Triangle region - Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador - have been hampered by corruption, with projects likely worth millions shelved and some private sector engagement stalled.

In recent months, the Biden administration has sought to portray migration as a challenge for all of the Americas, calling on other countries to strengthen protection systems for migrants and expand their access to legal pathways.

The absence from the summit of the leaders of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador have raised doubts about how effectively the proposed pledges will become reality, although U.S. officials said the turnout would not prevent Washington from getting results.

