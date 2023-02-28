World Markets

Migrant shipwreck death toll up to 64-Reuters witnesses

Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

February 28, 2023 — 03:10 am EST

Written by Angelo Amante and Remo Casilli for Reuters ->

CROTONE, Italy, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The death toll from a migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 64, two Reuters witnesses said on Tuesday.

A body of a man had been found at sea after a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed early on Sunday against rocks near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

