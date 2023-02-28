Migrant shipwreck death toll up to 64-Reuters witnesses

CROTONE, Italy, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The death toll from a migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 64, two Reuters witnesses said on Tuesday.

A body of a man had been found at sea after a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed early on Sunday against rocks near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, Remo Casilli writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Keith Weir)

