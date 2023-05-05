News & Insights

US Markets

Migrant flows won't increase after Title 42 ends, Mexico says

May 05, 2023 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by Dave Graham and Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, May 5 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday migration flows would not increase once U.S. border restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted next week.

The so-called Title 42 restrictions, which allow U.S. authorities to rapidly expel non-Mexican migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum, are due to expire on May 11.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Ana Isabel Martinez)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.