News & Insights

Migrant boat sinks off Turkey, children among 16 dead, state media says

Credit: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

March 15, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Tuvan Gumrukcu for Reuters ->

Updates with death toll, adds search and rescue details

ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - At least 16 people drowned, including four children, when a rubber boat carrying migrants sank off Turkey's northwest province of Canakkale, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

Canakkale Governor Ilhami Aktas told Anadolu that four migrants were rescued and admitted to hospital early on Friday, while search and rescue operations continued, involving ten coastguard boats, 2 helicopters, marine police, Turkey's Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) and National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE).

It was not immediately clear how many migrants were on the boat, the governor told Anadolu.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, writing by Burcu Karakas; Edting by Jonathan Spicer, Sharon Singleton and Barbara Lewis)

((Burcu.Karakas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.