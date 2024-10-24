News & Insights

Stocks

MIGO Opportunities Trust Boosts Stake in Ecofin US

October 24, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:RNEW) has released an update.

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc has increased its stake in Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc, now holding 5.0096% of voting rights, up from 3.2304%. This significant acquisition highlights growing investor confidence in the renewable energy sector, potentially impacting the stock’s market performance.

For further insights into GB:RNEW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.