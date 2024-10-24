MIGO Opportunities Trust Boosts Stake in Ecofin US

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:RNEW) has released an update.

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc has increased its stake in Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc, now holding 5.0096% of voting rights, up from 3.2304%. This significant acquisition highlights growing investor confidence in the renewable energy sector, potentially impacting the stock’s market performance.

