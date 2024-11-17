Mighty Kingdom’s Securities Suspension Extended Amid Capital Efforts

Mighty Kingdom Ltd (AU:MKL) has released an update.

Mighty Kingdom Limited has requested an extension for the voluntary suspension of its securities as it continues critical capital raising efforts. The company believes that trading its securities during this period could hinder these initiatives, which are essential for its financial stability. The suspension will remain until either an announcement regarding the capital raising is made or normal trading resumes on November 22, 2024.

