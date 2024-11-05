Mighty Kingdom Ltd Suspends Trading for Strategic Acquisition

Mighty Kingdom Ltd (AU:MKL) has released an update.
Mighty Kingdom Ltd has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX as it prepares to announce a material acquisition and capital raising. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s market position and financial stability. Trading is expected to resume by 8 November 2024, pending further announcements.
