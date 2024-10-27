Mighty Kingdom Ltd Schedules Annual General Meeting

Mighty Kingdom Ltd (AU:MKL) has released an update.

Mighty Kingdom Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 27, 2024, at HLB Mann Judd in Dulwich, South Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by submitting their proxy votes online or via mail ahead of the meeting. This gathering presents an opportunity for investors to discuss key resolutions and influence the company’s future direction.

