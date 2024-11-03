News & Insights

Mighty Kingdom Ltd Pauses Trading Amid Capital Raise

November 03, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Mighty Kingdom Ltd (AU:MKL) has released an update.

Mighty Kingdom Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement about capital raising initiatives. The trading halt will last until the company releases further details or normal trading resumes on November 6, 2024. This move signals potential strategic financial developments for the company.

