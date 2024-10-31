Mighty Kingdom Ltd Emphasizes Strong Governance Practices

Mighty Kingdom Ltd (AU:MKL) has released an update.

Mighty Kingdom Ltd reaffirms its commitment to strong corporate governance practices in line with ASX recommendations, ensuring transparency and accountability to shareholders and the broader community. The company has set clear roles and responsibilities for its board and management, and undertakes thorough checks before appointing new directors. These measures aim to enhance performance and maintain ethical standards.

