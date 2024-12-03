Mighty Kingdom Extends Voluntary Suspension Amid Capital Raising

Mighty Kingdom Ltd (AU:MKL) has released an update.

Mighty Kingdom Limited has requested an extension of the voluntary suspension of its securities on the ASX due to ongoing and incomplete capital raising initiatives. The company believes that continuing to trade its securities could hinder its financial viability efforts, and the suspension will remain until either an announcement is made or trading resumes on December 6, 2024.

