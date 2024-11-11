Mighty Kingdom Extends Trading Suspension for Capital Raising

Mighty Kingdom Ltd (AU:MKL) has released an update.

Mighty Kingdom Limited (ASX: MKL) has extended its voluntary suspension of traded securities as it focuses on crucial capital raising initiatives. The company has indicated that proposed transactions will not proceed in their current form, highlighting the importance of securing additional funding for its financial viability. Trading is expected to resume by 18 November 2024, pending further announcements.

