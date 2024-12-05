Mighty Kingdom Extends Trading Suspension Amid Capital Raising

Mighty Kingdom Ltd (AU:MKL) has released an update.
Mighty Kingdom Limited has requested an extension of its voluntary suspension from trading on the ASX as it continues to focus on essential capital raising efforts. The company believes that resuming trading could harm its ability to complete these financial initiatives, which are crucial for its viability. The suspension is expected to last until the capital raising is announced or until normal trading resumes on December 9, 2024.
