News & Insights

Stocks

Mighty Kingdom Extends Trading Suspension Amid Capital Raising

December 05, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mighty Kingdom Ltd (AU:MKL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mighty Kingdom Limited has requested an extension of its voluntary suspension from trading on the ASX as it continues to focus on essential capital raising efforts. The company believes that resuming trading could harm its ability to complete these financial initiatives, which are crucial for its viability. The suspension is expected to last until the capital raising is announced or until normal trading resumes on December 9, 2024.

For further insights into AU:MKL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.