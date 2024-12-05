Mighty Kingdom Extends Trading Suspension Amid Capital Raising

Mighty Kingdom Ltd (AU:MKL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mighty Kingdom Limited has requested an extension of its voluntary suspension from trading on the ASX as it continues to focus on essential capital raising efforts. The company believes that resuming trading could harm its ability to complete these financial initiatives, which are crucial for its viability. The suspension is expected to last until the capital raising is announced or until normal trading resumes on December 9, 2024.

For further insights into AU:MKL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.