Mighty Kingdom Extends Trading Suspension Amid Capital Efforts

Mighty Kingdom Ltd (AU:MKL) has released an update.
Mighty Kingdom Ltd has requested an extension of the voluntary suspension of its securities on the ASX as it continues to focus on crucial capital raising initiatives. The company aims to secure its financial viability and believes that resuming trading could hinder these efforts. The suspension will remain until an announcement is made or trading resumes on 29 November 2024.
