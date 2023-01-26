Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (TSEM)

Fintel reports that Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.22MM shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (TSEM). This represents 3.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 6.69MM shares and 6.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.76% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tower Semiconductor is $52.36. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.76% from its latest reported closing price of $43.36.

The projected annual revenue for Tower Semiconductor is $1,696MM, an increase of 0.56%. The projected annual EPS is $2.60, an increase of 21.84%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA). This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) is 0.3946%, a decrease of 10.1196%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 66,591,593 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 4,895,489 shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865,878 shares, representing an increase of 21.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management, LLC holds 4,144,164 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,074,160 shares, representing a decrease of 46.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 20.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,347,512 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217,068 shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 2,805,056 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684,100 shares, representing an increase of 39.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 61.50% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 2,183,688 shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162,038 shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor's focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo.

