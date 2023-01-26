Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Fintel reports that Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 74.44MM shares of ICL Group Ltd (ICL). This represents 5.77% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 78.03MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for ICL Group is $0.10. The forecasts range from a low of $0.08 to a high of $0.12. The average price target represents a decrease of -98.79% from its latest reported closing price of $8.06.

The projected annual revenue for ICL Group is $9,114MM. The projected annual EPS is $1.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICL Group Ltd. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 8.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICL Group Ltd is 0.2129%, an increase of 9.1914%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.56% to 205,219,782 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Altshuler Shaham Ltd holds 45,281,978 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,870,913 shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 96.56% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 13,333,951 shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,141,246 shares, representing an increase of 16.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds 11,466,317 shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,455,417 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 42.89% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd holds 11,070,362 shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,662,436 shares, representing a decrease of 14.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,159,925 shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,941,515 shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 4.44% over the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd. Background Information



ICL Group Ltd. is a multi-national manufacturing concern that develops, produces and markets fertilizers, metals and other special-purpose chemical products. ICL serves primarily three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials.

