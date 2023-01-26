Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Allot Communications, Ltd. (ALLT)

Fintel reports that Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.26MM shares of Allot Communications, Ltd. (ALLT). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 1.84MM shares and 5.08% of the company, a decrease in shares of 86.12% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.84% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allot Communications is $7.82. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 114.84% from its latest reported closing price of $3.64.

The projected annual revenue for Allot Communications is $138MM, an increase of 5.52%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.48.

Fund Sentiment

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allot Communications, Ltd.. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 8.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Allot Communications, Ltd. is 0.4943%, an increase of 16.3628%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.45% to 28,991,338 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lynrock Lake LP holds 8,768,666 shares representing 23.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,395,023 shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 23.69% over the last quarter.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC holds 2,347,017 shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989,678 shares, representing an increase of 15.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 2,327,853 shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVT Financial LP holds 1,757,225 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317,225 shares, representing an increase of 25.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds 1,350,049 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200,049 shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 44.09% over the last quarter.

Allot Ltd Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allot Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.