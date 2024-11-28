Migao Group Sees Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

Migao Group Holdings Limited (HK:9879) has released an update.

Migao Group Holdings Limited reported a 69.5% increase in revenue to approximately RMB2,128.2 million for the first half of FY2025, compared to the same period last year. Despite a 23% rise in profit to RMB75.3 million, the company’s basic earnings per share saw a slight decrease of 5.3%. These results highlight Migao Group’s strong revenue growth amidst challenges impacting earnings per share.

