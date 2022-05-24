Miga Health Raises $12M Seed Round To Build Heart Health App

Miga Health has raised a $12 million seed round to build a consumer product around heart health.

Dr. Jarrad Aguirre and Dre Limberopoulos founded the company after working at other early-stage companies. They saw the opportunity to build a startup focused on changing the outcomes for heart health.

Heart disease and strokes are a leading cause of death and disability in the United States. But 80% of premature heart disease and stroke are preventable, per the CDC. Heart health affects everyone, though it’s often not top of mind until something like a heart attack happens.

Aguirre said changing the heart health outcomes for some people isn’t dependent on breakthroughs in science, like it is for other diseases.

“So much of that is preventable and the medicine and diagnostics exist today to have a much, much different status quo,” he said.

The company wants to create a consumer brand similar to meditation app Headspace or language learning platform Duolingo, with the added feature of clinical care.

Seeing the need

“There are so few companies in heart health relative to the need and relative to the opportunity,” Aguirre said. “We would love to jump in and be the leading edge for what we know is possible in heart health.”

Miga Health plans to launch a free consumer app later this year. At its core will be blood pressure collection and analysis, combined with other content and nonclinical features.

Ultimately, Miga Health plans to combine a consumer app with clinical services. Users, for example, can collect their blood pressure at home using the app and then have a virtual appointment with a provider. They can then get a better understanding of their heart health and next steps.

Initially, the company will have a broader geographic presence with its consumer app and a narrower state presence for its clinical services. Eventually, it plans on accepting insurance to broaden access to care.

“We need to really be everywhere in the U.S. and we need to lean into traditional health care, because it’s not going away,” Aguirre said.

Quiet Capital led the seed round, with participation from Floating Point, Asymmetric Capital Partners, VamosVentures, Alumni Ventures, Adapt Ventures, Lux Capital, and the law firm Wilson Sonsini. Several co-founders of companies also invested in the round, including the founders of Whisper, PillPack, Newfront and Cityblock Health.

