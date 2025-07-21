Mifflinburg Bancorp Reports Q2 Growth

Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) rose approximately 38.0% to $0.98 for Q2 2025, while net income (GAAP) climbed to $1.82 million.

Net interest income (GAAP) rose 24.0% to $5.0 million, supported by strong loan growth and improved margins.

Dividend per share increased to $0.74, and asset quality metrics improved further.

Mifflinburg Bancorp (OTC:MIFF), a regional community bank focused on retail, commercial, and investment financial services, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 18, 2025. The company announced significant improvements across profitability and asset quality, with earnings per share (GAAP) reaching $0.98 -- a 38.0% increase year over year. Net interest income (GAAP) rose to $4.99 million, reflecting robust loan demand and better pricing on loans versus funding costs. While the bank did not face published analyst estimates. Operating metrics and credit quality continued to show positive trends, though the quarter also saw an uptick in noninterest expenses tied to recent merger activities. Overall, this period marks a solid performance reinforcing the company’s capital position.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $0.98 $0.71 37.9% Net Income $1.82 million $1.32 million 37.9% Net Interest Income $5.00 million $4.02 million 24.0% Return on Average Assets 1.20% 0.93% 0.27 pp Efficiency Ratio 58.44% 64.57% (6.13) pp Average Total Assets (period end) $609.4 million $568.6 million 7.18%

About Mifflinburg Bancorp and Its Business Focus

Mifflinburg Bancorp operates as a community bank, serving customers in several Pennsylvania counties. It delivers a broad range of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, personal and business loans, and investment services. With 8 offices and 15 ATMs, the bank serves customers in its region.

Recent business efforts have emphasized expanding lending, managing credit quality risks, and integrating new operations from a merger.

Quarterly Highlights: Financial and Strategic Developments

The bank’s net interest income (GAAP) climbed 24.0% in Q2 2025. The increase resulted from both loan growth and a higher net interest margin, which measures the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits. The net interest margin increased by 45 basis points to 3.41% compared to Q2 2024, even as market rates began to fall. This expansion was supported by 7.2% loan growth year-to-date as of June 30, 2025, compared to 4.2% for the same period in 2024.

Nonperforming assets, which include loans that are behind on payments and foreclosed properties, dropped to $257,000 -- just 0.05% of loans plus other real estate owned -- down from 0.13% a year ago. The allowance for credit losses as a share of total loans stood at 0.99% as of Q2 2025, while coverage of nonperforming loans was 2,589.9%. These metrics show that the bank maintains a strong buffer against potential losses. No loans were more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest.

Noninterest income, which includes fees and commissions from services other than lending, increased 27.0% year over year (GAAP). This growth in noninterest income was primarily driven by reduced losses on marketable equity securities. Growth in this income stream is essential, since the bank’s revenue still relies heavily on interest income from lending.

Operating expenses rose 10.1%, with higher salaries and merger-related charges accounting for most of the increase. The company spent $85,000 on merger expenses. The efficiency ratio, which reflects how much of every dollar earned goes to running the bank, improved to 58.44%, down from 64.57% a year ago (GAAP). Tax expense climbed sharply due to non-deductible merger costs and a smaller share of tax-exempt income. The quarterly dividend was raised 2.8% to $0.74 per share.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Areas

Management did not provide forward earnings or revenue guidance for upcoming periods. Instead, commentary focused on addressing ongoing risks tied to the recent merger, noting that achieving full cost savings and benefits may take longer than anticipated. Integration costs could impact future results if synergies are delayed or expenses remain elevated.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

