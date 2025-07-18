Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. Reports Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. (MIFF) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.82 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $1.32 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.82 Mln. vs. $1.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.71 last year.

