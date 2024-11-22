MIE Holdings Extends Oilfield Services Agreement

MIE Holdings Corp. (HK:1555) has released an update.

MIE Holdings Corp. has renewed its Oilfield Services Agreement with Jilin Guotai and Guotai Technology for an additional three years, extending the partnership until December 31, 2027. This agreement involves the provision of various oilfield services and constitutes continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, subject to shareholder approval due to its significant financial scope. Potential investors are advised to exercise caution as the agreement’s completion is contingent on certain conditions.

