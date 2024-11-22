News & Insights

Stocks

MIE Holdings Extends Oilfield Services Agreement

November 22, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MIE Holdings Corp. (HK:1555) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MIE Holdings Corp. has renewed its Oilfield Services Agreement with Jilin Guotai and Guotai Technology for an additional three years, extending the partnership until December 31, 2027. This agreement involves the provision of various oilfield services and constitutes continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, subject to shareholder approval due to its significant financial scope. Potential investors are advised to exercise caution as the agreement’s completion is contingent on certain conditions.

For further insights into HK:1555 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.