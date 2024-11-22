MIE Holdings Extends Oilfield Services Agreement

MIE Holdings Corp. (HK:1555) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
MIE Holdings Corp. has renewed its Oilfield Services Agreement with Jilin Guotai and Guotai Technology for an additional three years, extending the partnership until December 31, 2027. This agreement involves the provision of various oilfield services and constitutes continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, subject to shareholder approval due to its significant financial scope. Potential investors are advised to exercise caution as the agreement’s completion is contingent on certain conditions.
For further insights into HK:1555 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.