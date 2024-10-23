News & Insights

Stocks

MIE Holdings Corp. Updates Board and Committees

October 23, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MIE Holdings Corp. (HK:1555) has released an update.

MIE Holdings Corp. has announced its updated board of directors, highlighting key figures across various roles including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The company also detailed the composition of its key board committees, such as the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees, showcasing a robust governance structure. These developments may be of interest to investors looking at the company’s leadership and strategic oversight.

For further insights into HK:1555 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.