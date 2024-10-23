MIE Holdings Corp. Updates Board and Committees

MIE Holdings Corp. (HK:1555) has released an update.

MIE Holdings Corp. has announced its updated board of directors, highlighting key figures across various roles including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The company also detailed the composition of its key board committees, such as the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees, showcasing a robust governance structure. These developments may be of interest to investors looking at the company’s leadership and strategic oversight.

