MIE Holdings Announces Key Board Changes

October 23, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

MIE Holdings Corp. (HK:1555) has released an update.

MIE Holdings Corporation has announced significant changes to its board, effective October 23, 2024. The company appointed Mr. Yan Ruibing as a non-executive director and Ms. Peng Ping as an independent non-executive director, while also adding her to key committees. Meanwhile, Ms. Gao Yan and Mr. Guo Yanjun have resigned from their positions on the board.

