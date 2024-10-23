MIE Holdings Announces Key Board Changes

MIE Holdings Corp. (HK:1555) has released an update.

MIE Holdings Corporation has announced significant changes to its board, effective October 23, 2024. The company appointed Mr. Yan Ruibing as a non-executive director and Ms. Peng Ping as an independent non-executive director, while also adding her to key committees. Meanwhile, Ms. Gao Yan and Mr. Guo Yanjun have resigned from their positions on the board.

