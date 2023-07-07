Midyear ETF Market Outlook & Investing Strategies

(1:20) - BlackRock's Investment Guide: What Should Investors Expect In The 2nd Half?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Kristy Akullian, Director on BlackRock’s iShares Investment Strategy team, about the market outlook and investing strategies for the second half of 2023. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, offers more than 400 US-listed ETFs.

BlackRock expects inflation to remain sticky, forcing the Fed to keep rates higher for longer. In this environment, investors may want to be nimble with their asset allocation based on incoming macroeconomic data.

The asset manager recommends focusing on bonds as an income generator in portfolios. Investors could consider the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG or the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND.

The firm expects a mild slowdown but thinks that the near-term upside for markets is capped and that downside risks are underappreciated. Investors could consider high-quality large-cap companies.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL and the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF QUS provide exposure to high-quality stocks. Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, and Nvidia NVDA are the top holdings in these ETFs.

Low volatility ETFs like the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF USMV underperform the broader indexes during strong bull markets but hold up relatively well during market declines.

BlackRock’s third theme is all about capitalizing on megaforces like AI . Take a look at the iShares Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF IRBO and the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ.

Disclosure: Neena owns QUAL & IRBO in the ETF Investor Portfolio.

