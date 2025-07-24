MidWestOne Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Significant Loan Growth and Improved Efficiency Ratio

MidWestOne Financial Group reported Q2 2025 earnings with increased revenue but higher credit loss expenses affecting net income.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. reported its second-quarter 2025 results, showing a 15% rise in pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue to $24.5 million. The company achieved a net interest margin of 3.57%, with noninterest income of $10.2 million and a net income of $10.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share. However, results were impacted by a credit loss expense of $11.9 million, mainly from one commercial real estate credit. The criticized loans ratio improved to 5.15%, while the allowance for credit losses increased to 1.50%. Overall, loan growth was strong at 7.4% annually, and tangible book value per share rose 2.4% to $23.92. The company announced a $65 million redemption of its subordinated notes and ongoing investments in growth and operational efficiency.

Potential Positives

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased by 15% to $24.5 million compared to the previous quarter, indicating strong operational performance.

Net interest margin improved to 3.57%, reflecting better earning asset yields and lower funding costs.

The efficiency ratio improved to 56.20%, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency.

Tangible book value per share increased by 2.4% to $23.92, indicating stronger shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased significantly to $9.98 million from $15.14 million in the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in sustaining profitability.

The credit loss expense of $11.9 million was notably high and primarily linked to a single commercial real estate loan, raising concerns about asset quality and credit risk management.

Total assets dropped to $6.16 billion, down from $6.25 billion in the previous quarter and $6.58 billion year-over-year, which may indicate weaker overall financial health or contraction in business activities.

FAQ

What were MidWestOne's net interest margins in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was 3.57%, compared to 3.44% in Q1 2025.

How much did noninterest income change compared to the previous quarter?

Noninterest income for Q2 2025 increased by 1% to $10.2 million from Q1 2025.

What contributed to the increase in credit loss expense?

The increase in credit loss expense was primarily due to a $24 million commercial real estate office credit issue.

What is the net income reported for Q2 2025?

MidWestOne reported a net income of $10.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for Q2 2025.

What major plans were mentioned by the CEO for the second half of 2025?

The CEO mentioned focusing on high-performing, relationship-driven community banking initiatives for ongoing growth.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) ("we," "our," or the "Company") today reported results for the second quarter of 2025.







Second





Quarter 2025





Summary







1











Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased 15% to $24.5 million



2



.





Net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.57%



2



; core net interest margin expanded 13 basis points ("bps") to 3.49%.



2







Noninterest income was $10.2 million.





Noninterest expense was $35.8 million.





Efficiency ratio improved to 56.20%



2



from 59.38%



2



.







Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased 15% to $24.5 million .



Net income of $10.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, reflected credit loss expense of $11.9 million stemming primarily from a single commercial real estate ("CRE") office credit.



Net income of $10.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, reflected credit loss expense of $11.9 million stemming primarily from a single commercial real estate ("CRE") office credit.



Criticized loans ratio improved 32 bps to 5.15%.



Criticized loans ratio improved 32 bps to 5.15%.



Allowance for credit losses ratio increased to 1.50%, due primarily to the single CRE office credit.



Allowance for credit losses ratio increased to 1.50%, due primarily to the single CRE office credit.



Annualized loan growth of 7.4%.



Annualized loan growth of 7.4%.



Tangible book value per share of $23.92,



2



an increase of 2.4%.



Tangible book value per share of $23.92, an increase of 2.4%.



Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio improved 5 bps to 11.02%.



Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio improved 5 bps to 11.02%.



Provided notice of redemption for all $65.0 million aggregate principal of the Company's 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 set to reprice on July 30



th



.









CEO Commentary







Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Due to the expertise of our MidWest



One



team, we continued to execute well on our 2025 strategic initiatives. Strong loan growth and back book loan re-pricing led to tax equivalent net interest margin expansion of 13 basis points, to 3.57%



2



, and to 5% linked quarter net interest income growth. Investments in our relationship fee income businesses continue to bear fruit with wealth management, Small Business Administration ("SBA"), and residential mortgage revenues up quarter over quarter.





We maintained our expense discipline even as we added significant customer facing talent in Denver and the Twin Cities, as well as invested in our platforms to drive internal efficiencies and improve the customer experience.





Earnings and certain asset quality measures were unfavorably impacted by a single $24 million suburban Twin Cities CRE office credit. The loan was originated in June 2022 and previously classified, but moved to nonaccrual in the second quarter. A receiver is in place, resolution efforts have begun, and a specific reserve was established, which led to an increase in our allowance for credit losses ratio to 1.50%.





Our balance sheet, capital, and underlying earnings strength position us well for the second half of 2025 as we continue to make significant progress in building a high-performing, relationship-driven community bank.”





__________________







1





Second Quarter Summary compares to the first quarter of 2025 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.









2





Non-GAAP measure. See the separate



Non-GAAP





Measures



section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)

















As of or for the quarter ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,











March 31,









June 30,











June 30,











June 30,



















2025



















2025

















2024



















2025



















2024















Financial Results



















































Revenue











$









60,231















$





57,575













$





57,901















$









117,806















$





102,382













Credit loss expense















11,889



















1,687

















1,267



















13,576



















5,956













Noninterest expense















35,767



















36,293

















35,761



















72,060



















71,326













Net income















9,980



















15,138

















15,819



















25,118



















19,088













Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue



(





3)

















24,464



















21,282

















22,140



















45,746



















31,056













Adjusted earnings



(





3)

















10,176



















15,301

















8,132



















25,479



















12,621















Per Common Share



















































Diluted earnings per share











$









0.48















$





0.73













$





1.00















$









1.20















$





1.21













Adjusted earnings per share



(





3)

















0.49



















0.73

















0.52



















1.22



















0.80













Book value















28.36



















27.85

















34.44



















28.36



















34.44













Tangible book value



(





3)

















23.92



















23.36

















28.27



















23.92



















28.27















Balance Sheet & Credit Quality



















































Loans



In millions













$









4,381.2















$





4,304.2













$





4,287.2















$









4,381.2















$





4,287.2













Investment securities



In millions

















1,235.0



















1,305.5

















1,824.1



















1,235.0



















1,824.1













Deposits



In millions

















5,388.1



















5,489.1

















5,412.4



















5,388.1



















5,412.4













Net loan charge-offs



In millions

















0.2



















3.1

















0.5



















3.3



















0.7













Allowance for credit losses ratio















1.50









%















1.25





%













1.26





%















1.50









%















1.26





%











Selected Ratios



















































Return on average assets















0.65









%















1.00





%













0.95





%















0.82









%















0.58





%









Net interest margin, tax equivalent



(





3)

















3.57









%















3.44





%













2.41





%















3.51









%















2.37





%









Return on average equity















6.81









%















10.74





%













11.91





%















8.74









%















7.23





%









Return on average tangible equity



(





3)

















8.84









%















13.75





%













15.74





%















11.24









%















9.98





%









Efficiency ratio



(





3)

















56.20









%















59.38





%













56.29





%















57.75









%















62.83





%















REVENUE REVIEW













Revenue











































Change









Change





































2Q25 vs









2Q25 vs











(Dollars in thousands)













2Q25











1Q25









2Q24









1Q25









2Q24









Net interest income











$









49,982











$





47,439









$





36,347









5





%









38





%









Noninterest income















10,249















10,136













21,554









1





%









(52)%









Total revenue, net of interest expense











$









60,231











$





57,575









$





57,901









5





%









4





%













Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 increased $2.7 million from the first quarter of 2025 due to higher net interest income and noninterest income during the quarter. When compared to the second quarter of 2024, total revenue increased $2.3 million due to higher net interest income partially offset by lower noninterest income.





Net interest income of $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased $2.5 million from the first quarter of 2025 due to higher earning asset volumes and yields and lower funding costs, partially offset by higher funding volumes. When compared to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $13.6 million due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes and costs, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes.





The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.57%



3



in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.44%



3



in the first quarter of 2025, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower interest bearing liability costs. Total earning asset yield increased 12 bps from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase of 10 bps in loan yield. Interest bearing liability costs during the second quarter of 2025 decreased 2 bps to 2.39%, primarily due to reductions in long-term debt costs and interest bearing deposits of 13 bps and 2 bps, to 6.28% and 2.29%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2025.





The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.57%



3



in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.41%



3



in the second quarter of 2024, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower interest bearing liability costs. Total earning assets yield increased 75 bps from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases of 189 bps and 12 bps in total investment securities and loan yields, respectively. Interest bearing liability costs decreased 46 bps to 2.39%, due to long-term debt costs of 6.28% and interest bearing deposit costs of 2.29%, which decreased 67 bps, and 25 bps, respectively, from the second quarter of 2024.









__________________







3





Non-GAAP measure. See the separate



Non-GAAP





Measures



section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





















Noninterest Income







































Change









Change

































2Q25 vs









2Q25 vs











(Dollars in thousands)









2Q25











1Q25









2Q24









1Q25









2Q24









Investment services and trust activities







$









3,705















$





3,544













$





3,504









5





%









6





%









Service charges and fees











2,190



















2,131

















2,156









3





%









2





%









Card revenue











1,934



















1,744

















1,907









11





%









1





%









Loan revenue











1,417



















1,194

















1,525









19





%









(7)%









Bank-owned life insurance











677



















1,057

















668









(36)%









1





%









Investment securities gains, net











—



















33

















33









(100)%









(100)%









Other











326



















433

















11,761









(25)%









(97)%









Total noninterest income







$









10,249















$





10,136













$





21,554









1





%









(52)%





















































MSR adjustment (included above in Loan revenue)







$









(264









)











$





(213





)









$





129









24





%









(305)%













Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $0.1 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to increases of $0.2 million each in loan revenue, card revenue, and investment services and trust activities revenue. The increase in loan revenue was due primarily to a $0.2 million increase in mortgage origination fee revenue, coupled with an increase of $0.2 million in SBA gain on sale revenue. The increase in card revenue was driven primarily by higher interchange fee income. The increase in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by higher assets under administration. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline of $0.4 million in bank-owned life insurance revenue stemming from the death benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2025.





Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $11.3 million from the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to the decline in other revenue stemming from the $11.1 million gain realized in connection with the sale of our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024. Also contributing to the decline in noninterest income was a $0.4 million unfavorable change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, which is included in loan revenue, and a decline of $0.4 million in swap origination fee income, which is recorded in other revenue. Partially offsetting these declines was an increase of $0.2 million in investment services and trust activities revenue, driven by higher assets under administration.







EXPENSE REVIEW













Noninterest Expense







































Change









Change

































2Q25 vs









2Q25 vs











(Dollars in thousands)









2Q25











1Q25









2Q24









1Q25









2Q24









Compensation and employee benefits







$









21,011











$





21,212









$





20,985









(1)%









—





%









Occupancy expense of premises, net











2,540















2,588













2,435









(2)%









4





%









Equipment











2,550















2,426













2,530









5





%









1





%









Legal and professional











2,153















2,226













2,253









(3)%









(4)%









Data processing











1,486















1,698













1,645









(12)%









(10)%









Marketing











762















552













636









38





%









20





%









Amortization of intangibles











1,252















1,408













1,593









(11)%









(21)%









FDIC insurance











851















917













1,051









(7)%









(19)%









Communications











161















159













191









1





%









(16)%









Foreclosed assets, net











83















74













138









12





%









(40)%









Other











2,918















3,033













2,304









(4)%









27





%









Total noninterest expense







$









35,767











$





36,293









$





35,761









(1)%









—





%























Merger-related Expenses

































































(Dollars in thousands)









2Q25











1Q25









2Q24









Compensation and employee benefits







$









—











$





—









$





73









Equipment











—















—













28









Legal and professional











—















40













462









Data processing











—















—













251









Communications











—















—













8









Other











—















—













32









Total merger-related expenses







$









—











$





40









$





854













Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $0.5 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases of $0.2 million each in data processing, compensation and employee benefits, and amortization of intangibles. The decrease in data processing was primarily driven by a decrease in core banking system costs. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits reflected the receipt of $1.1 million from Employee Retention Credit claims, which was partially offset by higher wage, equity compensation and employee benefits expense.





Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year was stable at $35.8 million. The $0.6 million increase in other noninterest expense stemmed primarily from customer deposits costs. Further, excluding merger-related expenses, legal and professional costs increased $0.4 million due primarily to higher litigation-related legal expenses. Those increases were partially offset by lower intangible amortization and FDIC insurance costs, which decreased $0.3 million and $0.2 million, respectively.





The Company's effective tax rate was 20.6% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 22.7% in the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2025 is expected to be 22-23%.







BALANCE SHEET REVIEW







Total assets were $6.16 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $6.25 billion at March 31, 2025 and $6.58 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to lower cash and security volumes, partially offset by higher loan volumes. Compared to June 30, 2024, the decrease was primarily driven by lower security volumes, partially offset by higher loan volumes.



















Loans Held for Investment









(Dollars in thousands)













June 30, 2025











March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024















Balance

















% of Total















Balance













% of Total













Balance













% of Total

















Commercial and industrial







$









1,226,265













28.0









%







$





1,140,138









26.5





%





$





1,120,983









26.1





%









Agricultural











128,717













2.9















131,409









3.1













107,983









2.5













Commercial real estate

























































Construction and development











280,918













6.4















293,280









6.8













351,646









8.2













Farmland











186,494













4.3















180,633









4.2













183,641









4.3













Multifamily











438,193













10.0















421,204









9.8













430,054









10.0













Other











1,407,469













32.1















1,425,062









33.0













1,348,515









31.5













Total commercial real estate











2,313,074













52.8















2,320,179









53.8













2,313,856









54.0













Residential real estate

























































One-to-four family first liens











467,970













10.7















471,688









11.0













492,541









11.5













One-to-four family junior liens











188,671













4.3















182,346









4.2













176,105









4.1













Total residential real estate











656,641













15.0















654,034









15.2













668,646









15.6













Consumer











56,491













1.3















58,424









1.4













75,764









1.8













Loans held for investment, net of unearned income







$









4,381,188













100.0









%







$





4,304,184









100.0





%





$





4,287,232









100.0





%

































































Total commitments to extend credit







$









1,074,935



















$





1,080,300

















$





1,200,605

























Loans held for investment, net of unearned income at June 30, 2025 were $4.38 billion, increasing $77.0 million, or 1.8%, from $4.30 billion at March 31, 2025 and increasing $94.0 million, or 2.2%, from $4.29 billion at June 30, 2024. The increases across both periods were primarily driven by organic loan growth and higher line of credit usage.



















Investment Securities













(Dollars in thousands)









June 30, 2025











March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024















Balance













% of Total











Balance









% of Total









Balance









% of Total













Available for sale







$









1,235,045













100.0









%







$





1,305,530









100.0





%





$





771,034









42.3





%









Held to maturity











—













—









%











—









—





%









1,053,080









57.7





%









Total investment securities







$









1,235,045



















$





1,305,530

















$





1,824,114

























Investment securities at June 30, 2025 were $1.24 billion, decreasing $70.5 million from March 31, 2025 and decreasing $589.1 million from June 30, 2024. The decrease from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the second quarter of 2024 stemmed primarily from the sale of debt securities in connection with a balance sheet repositioning, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities.



















Deposits









June 30, 2025











March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024















(Dollars in thousands)









Balance













% of Total











Balance









% of Total









Balance









% of Total













Noninterest bearing deposits







$









910,693













16.9









%







$





903,714









16.5





%





$





882,472









16.3





%









Interest checking deposits











1,206,096













22.5















1,283,328









23.3













1,284,243









23.7













Money market deposits











971,048













18.0















1,002,066









18.3













1,043,376









19.3













Savings deposits











851,636













15.8















877,348









16.0













745,639









13.8













Time deposits of $250 and under











837,302













15.5















818,012









14.9













803,301









14.8













Total core deposits











4,776,775













88.7















4,884,468









89.0













4,759,031









87.9













Brokered time deposits











200,000













3.7















200,000









3.6













196,000









3.6













Time deposits over $250











411,323













7.6















404,674









7.4













457,388









8.5













Total deposits







$









5,388,098













100.0









%







$





5,489,142









100.0





%





$





5,412,419









100.0





%













Total deposits at June 30, 2025 were $5.39 billion, decreasing $101.0 million, or 1.8%, from $5.49 billion at March 31, 2025, and decreasing $24.3 million, or 0.4%, from $5.41 billion at June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits at June 30, 2025 were $910.7 million, an increase of $7.0 million from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $28.2 million from June 30, 2024.



















Borrowed Funds









June 30, 2025











March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024















(Dollars in thousands)









Balance













% of Total











Balance









% of Total









Balance









% of Total













Short-term borrowings







$









—













—









%







$





1,482









1.3





%





$





414,684









78.3





%









Long-term debt











112,320













100.0









%











111,398









98.7





%









114,839









21.7





%









Total borrowed funds







$









112,320



















$





112,880

















$





529,523

























Borrowed funds were $112.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $0.6 million from March 31, 2025 and a decrease of $417.2 million from June 30, 2024. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to lower securities sold under agreements to repurchase. The decrease compared to June 30, 2024 was primarily due to the pay-off of $405.0 million of BTFP borrowings and scheduled payments on long-term debt.





In June 2025, the Company provided notice to the trustee of its intent to redeem all $65.0 million aggregate principal of its 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030. To complete the redemption, the Company expects to utilize a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from a $50.0 million senior term note. The senior term note is expected to be structured as a 5-year maturity, 7-year amortization facility, and bear interest at a floating rate of 1-month term SOFR plus 1.75%. The financing pursuant to the senior note is expected to close on July 29, 2025, and the redemption is expected to occur on July 30, 2025.



















Capital









June 30,











March 31,









June 30,











(Dollars in thousands)









2025







(1)

















2025

















2024













Total shareholders' equity







$









589,040















$





579,625













$





543,286













Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(57,557









)















(63,098





)













(58,135





)











MidWest







One







Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated































Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio











9.62









%















9.50





%













8.29





%









Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio











11.02









%















10.97





%













9.56





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio











11.88









%















11.84





%













10.35





%









Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio











14.44









%















14.34





%













12.62





%











MidWest







One







Bank































Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio











10.43









%















10.42





%













9.24





%









Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio











12.95









%















13.02





%













11.55





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio











12.95









%















13.02





%













11.55





%









Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio











14.20









%















14.21





%













12.61





%











(1)



Regulatory capital ratios for June 30, 2025 are preliminary

































Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025 increased $9.4 million from March 31, 2025, driven primarily by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in treasury stock. Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025 increased $45.8 million from June 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in common stock and additional paid-in-capital stemming from the common equity capital raise in the third quarter of 2024, and partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings.





On July 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable September 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.





The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares. Under such program, the Company repurchased 63,402 shares of its common stock at an average price of $27.65 per share and a total cost of $1.8 million during the period March 31, 2025 through June 30, 2025. No shares were repurchased during the subsequent period through July 24, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, $13.2 million remained available under this program.







CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW













Credit Quality

















As of or For the Three Months Ended













June 30,











March 31,









June 30,











(Dollars in thousands)













2025



















2025

















2024













Credit loss expense related to loans







$









12,089















$





1,787













$





467













Net charge-offs











189



















3,087

















524













Allowance for credit losses











65,800



















53,900

















53,900













Pass







$









4,155,385















$





4,068,707













$





3,991,692













Special Mention











98,998



















121,494

















146,253













Classified











126,805



















113,983

















149,287













Criticized











225,803



















235,477

















295,540













Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing







$









12,161















$





6,119













$





9,358













Nonperforming loans







$









37,192















$





17,470













$





25,128













Nonperforming assets











40,606



















20,889

















31,181













Net charge-off ratio



(





1)













0.02









%















0.29





%













0.05





%









Classified loans ratio



(





2)













2.89









%















2.65





%













3.48





%









Criticized loans ratio



(





3)













5.15









%















5.47





%













6.89





%









Nonperforming loans ratio



(





4)













0.85









%















0.41





%













0.59





%









Nonperforming assets ratio



(





5)













0.66









%















0.33





%













0.47





%









Allowance for credit losses ratio



(





6)













1.50









%















1.25





%













1.26





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio



(





7)













179.19









%















309.47





%













218.26





%











(1)



Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.











(2)



Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.











(3)



Criticized loans ratio is calculated as criticized loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.











(4)



Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.











(5)



Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.











(6)



Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.











(7)



Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.













Compared to the linked quarter, both nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets increased $19.7 million, primarily due to a single $24.0 million CRE office credit, partially offset by the sale of a $3.9 million CRE office credit. Special mention loan balances decreased $22.5 million, or 19%, while classified loan balances increased $12.8 million, or 11%. Compared to the prior year period, nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets increased $12.1 million and $9.4 million, respectively. Special mention loan balances decreased $47.3 million, or 32%, while classified loan balances decreased $22.5 million, or 15%. The net charge-off ratio declined 27 bps from the linked quarter and 3 bps from the same period in the prior year.





As of June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $65.8 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.50%, compared with $53.9 million and 1.25%, respectively, at March 31, 2025. Credit loss expense of $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 primarily reflected the specific reserve established in connection with the single CRE office credit previously discussed.



















Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward





(Dollars in thousands)













Nonaccrual

















90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing

















Total

















Balance at





March 31, 2025









$









17,417

















$









53

















$









17,470















Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing









25,279

















569

















25,848













Proceeds related to repayment or sale









(4,973





)













—

















(4,973





)









Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due









(632





)













—

















(632





)









Charge-offs









(187





)













(151





)













(338





)









Transfers to foreclosed assets









(183





)













—

















(183





)











Balance at





June 30, 2025









$









36,721

















$









471

















$









37,192





















CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS







The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, July 25, 2025. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link:



https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=a6070726&confId=80381



. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 293794 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until October 23, 2025 by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 763204. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (



www.midwestonefinancial.com



) within three business days of the call.







ABOUT MIDWEST







ONE







FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.







MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWest



One



is the parent company of MidWest



One



Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWest



One



provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWest



One



.bank. MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.









Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the effects of changes in interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (2) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (3) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the implementation of proposed policies and executive orders, including the imposition of tariffs, changes in immigration policy, changes to regulatory or other governmental agencies, DEI and ESG initiative trends, changes in consumer protection policies, changes in foreign policy and tax regulations; (4) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (5) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (6) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (7) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (8) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (9) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of expected losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (10) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (11) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, collateral, geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (12) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (13) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (14) new or revised general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (15) the imposition of domestic or foreign tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the global supply chain and value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (16) war or terrorist activities, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (17) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and including changes in interpretation or prioritization of such laws and regulations; (18) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (19) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (20)



c



hanges in the business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, and the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in prior bank failures; (21) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our or our third party vendors' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (22) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (23) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequence to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (24) operational risks, including data processing system failures and fraud; (25) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions; (26) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including the sale of our Florida banking operations and the acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc.), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (27) the economic impacts on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences, such as: tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (28) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.













MIDWEST







ONE







FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.









FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















June 30,











March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,











(Dollars in thousands)













2025



















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024















ASSETS















































Cash and due from banks







$









78,696















$





68,545













$





71,803













$





72,173













$





66,228













Interest earning deposits in banks











90,749



















182,360

















133,092

















129,695

















35,340













Total cash and cash equivalents











169,445



















250,905

















204,895

















201,868

















101,568













Debt securities available for sale at fair value











1,235,045



















1,305,530

















1,328,433

















1,623,104

















771,034













Held to maturity securities at amortized cost











—



















—

















—

















—

















1,053,080













Total securities











1,235,045



















1,305,530

















1,328,433

















1,623,104

















1,824,114













Loans held for sale











16,812



















13,836

















749

















3,283

















2,850













Gross loans held for investment











4,391,426



















4,315,546

















4,328,413

















4,344,559

















4,304,619













Unearned income, net











(10,238









)















(11,362





)













(12,786





)













(15,803





)













(17,387





)









Loans held for investment, net of unearned income











4,381,188



















4,304,184

















4,315,627

















4,328,756

















4,287,232













Allowance for credit losses











(65,800









)















(53,900





)













(55,200





)













(54,000





)













(53,900





)









Total loans held for investment, net











4,315,388



















4,250,284

















4,260,427

















4,274,756

















4,233,332













Premises and equipment, net











89,910



















90,031

















90,851

















90,750

















91,793













Goodwill











69,788



















69,788

















69,788

















69,788

















69,388













Other intangible assets, net











22,359



















23,611

















25,019

















26,469

















27,939













Foreclosed assets, net











3,414



















3,419

















3,337

















3,583

















6,053













Other assets











238,612



















246,990

















252,830

















258,881

















224,621













Total assets







$









6,160,773















$





6,254,394













$





6,236,329













$





6,552,482













$





6,581,658















LIABILITIES



















































Noninterest bearing deposits







$









910,693















$





903,714













$





951,423













$





917,715













$





882,472













Interest bearing deposits











4,477,405



















4,585,428

















4,526,559

















4,451,012

















4,529,947













Total deposits











5,388,098



















5,489,142

















5,477,982

















5,368,727

















5,412,419













Short-term borrowings











—



















1,482

















3,186

















410,630

















414,684













Long-term debt











112,320



















111,398

















113,376

















115,051

















114,839













Other liabilities











71,315



















72,747

















82,089

















95,836

















96,430













Total liabilities











5,571,733



















5,674,769

















5,676,633

















5,990,244

















6,038,372















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Common stock











21,580



















21,580

















21,580

















21,580

















16,581













Additional paid-in capital











414,485



















414,258

















414,987

















414,965

















300,831













Retained earnings











232,718



















227,790

















217,776

















206,490

















306,030













Treasury stock











(22,186









)















(20,905





)













(21,885





)













(21,955





)













(22,021





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(57,557









)















(63,098





)













(72,762





)













(58,842





)













(58,135





)









Total shareholders' equity











589,040



















579,625

















559,696

















562,238

















543,286













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$









6,160,773















$





6,254,394













$





6,236,329













$





6,552,482













$





6,581,658



















MIDWEST







ONE







FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.









FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT





S OF INCOME

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









June 30,











March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,











June 30,











June 30,















2025















2025













2024













2024

















2024















2025















2024









Interest income





























































Loans, including fees







$









62,276











$





59,462









$





62,458









$





62,521













$





61,643











$









121,738











$





119,590









Taxable investment securities











12,928















13,327













11,320













8,779

















9,228















26,255















18,688









Tax-exempt investment securities











699















703













728













1,611

















1,663















1,402















3,373









Other











1,517















1,247













3,761













785

















242















2,764















660











Total interest income













77,420















74,739













78,267













73,696

















72,776















152,159















142,311









Interest expense





























































Deposits











25,665















25,484













27,324













29,117

















28,942















51,149















56,668









Short-term borrowings











19















25













115













5,043

















5,409















44















10,384









Long-term debt











1,754















1,791













1,890













2,015

















2,078















3,545















4,181











Total interest expense













27,438















27,300













29,329













36,175

















36,429















54,738















71,233











Net interest income













49,982















47,439













48,938













37,521

















36,347















97,421















71,078









Credit loss expense











11,889















1,687













1,291













1,535

















1,267















13,576















5,956











Net interest income after credit loss expense













38,093















45,752













47,647













35,986

















35,080















83,845















65,122









Noninterest income





























































Investment services and trust activities











3,705















3,544













3,779













3,410

















3,504















7,249















7,007









Service charges and fees











2,190















2,131













2,159













2,170

















2,156















4,321















4,300









Card revenue











1,934















1,744













1,833













1,935

















1,907















3,678















3,850









Loan revenue











1,417















1,194













1,841













760

















1,525















2,611















2,381









Bank-owned life insurance











677















1,057













719













879

















668















1,734















1,328









Investment securities gains (losses), net











—















33













161













(140,182





)













33















33















69









Other











326















433













345













640

















11,761















759















12,369











Total noninterest income (loss)













10,249















10,136













10,837













(130,388





)













21,554















20,385















31,304









Noninterest expense





























































Compensation and employee benefits











21,011















21,212













20,684













19,943

















20,985















42,223















41,915









Occupancy expense of premises, net











2,540















2,588













2,772













2,443

















2,435















5,128















5,248









Equipment











2,550















2,426













2,688













2,486

















2,530















4,976















5,130









Legal and professional











2,153















2,226













2,534













2,261

















2,253















4,379















4,312









Data processing











1,486















1,698













1,719













1,580

















1,645















3,184















3,005









Marketing











762















552













793













619

















636















1,314















1,234









Amortization of intangibles











1,252















1,408













1,449













1,470

















1,593















2,660















3,230









FDIC insurance











851















917













980













923

















1,051















1,768















1,993









Communications











161















159













154













159

















191















320















387









Foreclosed assets, net











83















74













56













330

















138















157















496









Other











2,918















3,033













3,543













3,584

















2,304















5,951















4,376











Total noninterest expense













35,767















36,293













37,372













35,798

















35,761















72,060















71,326











Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)













12,575















19,595













21,112













(130,200





)













20,873















32,170















25,100









Income tax expense (benefit)











2,595















4,457













4,782













(34,493





)













5,054















7,052















6,012











Net income (loss)









$









9,980











$





15,138









$





16,330









$





(95,707





)









$





15,819











$









25,118











$





19,088





































































Earnings (loss) per common share





























































Basic







$









0.48











$





0.73









$





0.79









$





(6.05





)









$





1.00











$









1.21











$





1.21









Diluted







$









0.48











$





0.73









$





0.78









$





(6.05





)









$





1.00











$









1.20











$





1.21









Weighted average basic common shares outstanding











20,816















20,797













20,776













15,829

















15,763















20,807















15,743









Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding











20,843















20,849













20,851













15,829

















15,781















20,846















15,775









Dividends paid per common share







$









0.2425











$





0.2425









$





0.2425









$





0.2425













$





0.2425











$









0.4850











$





0.4850















MIDWEST







ONE







FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.









FINANCIAL STATISTICS

















As of or for the Three Months Ended













As of or for the Six Months Ended

















June 30,











March 31,









June 30,











June 30,











June 30,











(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













2025



















2025

















2024



















2025



















2024

















Earnings:

















































Net interest income







$









49,982















$





47,439













$





36,347















$









97,421















$





71,078













Noninterest income











10,249



















10,136

















21,554



















20,385



















31,304













Total revenue, net of interest expense











60,231



















57,575

















57,901



















117,806



















102,382













Credit loss expense











11,889



















1,687

















1,267



















13,576



















5,956













Noninterest expense











35,767



















36,293

















35,761



















72,060



















71,326













Income before income tax expense











12,575



















19,595

















20,873



















32,170



















25,100













Income tax expense











2,595



















4,457

















5,054



















7,052



















6,012













Net income







$









9,980















$





15,138













$





15,819















$









25,118















$





19,088













Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue



(





1)









$









24,464















$





21,282













$





22,140















$









45,746















$





31,056













Adjusted earnings



(





1)













10,176



















15,301

















8,132



















25,479



















12,621

















Per Share Data:

















































Diluted earnings







$









0.48















$





0.73













$





1.00















$









1.20















$





1.21













Adjusted earnings



(





1)













0.49



















0.73

















0.52



















1.22



















0.80













Book value











28.36



















27.85

















34.44



















28.36



















34.44













Tangible book value



(





1)













23.92



















23.36

















28.27



















23.92



















28.27

















Ending Balance Sheet:

















































Total assets







$









6,160,773















$





6,254,394













$





6,581,658















$









6,160,773















$





6,581,658













Loans held for investment, net of unearned income











4,381,188



















4,304,184

















4,287,232



















4,381,188



















4,287,232













Total securities











1,235,045



















1,305,530

















1,824,114



















1,235,045



















1,824,114













Total deposits











5,388,098



















5,489,142

















5,412,419



















5,388,098



















5,412,419













Short-term borrowings











—



















1,482

















414,684



















—



















414,684













Long-term debt











112,320



















111,398

















114,839



















112,320



















114,839













Total shareholders' equity











589,040



















579,625

















543,286



















589,040



















543,286

















Average Balance Sheet:

















































Average total assets







$









6,172,649















$





6,168,546













$





6,713,573















$









6,170,609















$





6,674,476













Average total loans











4,370,196



















4,290,710

















4,419,697



















4,330,659



















4,358,957













Average total deposits











5,398,916



















5,398,819

















5,514,924



















5,398,868



















5,498,020

















Financial Ratios:

















































Return on average assets











0.65









%















1.00





%













0.95





%















0.82









%















0.58





%









Return on average equity











6.81









%















10.74





%













11.91





%















8.74









%















7.23





%









Return on average tangible equity



(





1)













8.84









%















13.75





%













15.74





%















11.24









%















9.98





%









Efficiency ratio



(





1)













56.20









%















59.38





%













56.29





%















57.75









%















62.83





%









Net interest margin, tax equivalent



(





1)













3.57









%















3.44





%













2.41





%















3.51









%















2.37





%









Loans to deposits ratio











81.31









%















78.41





%













79.21





%















81.31









%















79.21





%









CET1 Ratio











11.02









%















10.97





%













9.56





%















11.02









%















9.56





%









Common equity ratio











9.56









%















9.27





%













8.25





%















9.56









%















8.25





%









Tangible common equity ratio



(





1)













8.19









%















7.89





%













6.88





%















8.19









%















6.88





%













Credit Risk Profile:

















































Total nonperforming loans







$









37,192















$





17,470













$





25,128















$









37,192















$





25,128













Nonperforming loans ratio











0.85









%















0.41





%













0.59





%















0.85









%















0.59





%









Total nonperforming assets







$









40,606















$





20,889













$





31,181















$









40,606















$





31,181













Nonperforming assets ratio











0.66









%















0.33





%













0.47





%















0.66









%















0.47





%









Net charge-offs







$









189















$





3,087













$





524















$









3,276















$





713













Net charge-off ratio











0.02









%















0.29





%













0.05





%















0.15









%















0.03





%









Allowance for credit losses







$









65,800















$





53,900













$





53,900















$









65,800















$





53,900













Allowance for credit losses ratio











1.50









%















1.25





%













1.26





%















1.50









%















1.26





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio











179.19









%















309.47





%













218.26





%















179.19









%















218.26





%























































(1)



Non-GAAP measure. See the



Non-GAAP Measures



section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



















MIDWEST







ONE







FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

















Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024













(Dollars in thousands)









Average









Balance













Interest









Income/









Expense













Average









Yield/









Cost













Average









Balance













Interest









Income/









Expense













Average









Yield/









Cost













Average Balance













Interest









Income/









Expense













Average









Yield/









Cost













ASSETS















































































Loans, including fees



(1)(2)(3)









$









4,370,196













$









63,298

















5.81









%











$





4,290,710









$





60,443









5.71





%









$





4,419,697









$





62,581









5.69





%









Taxable investment securities











1,168,048

















12,928

















4.44









%















1,207,844













13,327









4.47





%













1,520,253













9,228









2.44





%









Tax-exempt investment securities



(2)(4)













102,792

















859

















3.35









%















105,563













865









3.32





%













322,092













2,040









2.55





%









Total securities held for investment



(





2)













1,270,840

















13,787













4.35









%















1,313,407













14,192









4.38





%













1,842,345













11,268









2.46





%









Other











104,628

















1,517

















5.82









%















124,133













1,247









4.07





%













20,452













242









4.76





%









Total interest earning assets



(





2)









$









5,745,664













$









78,602

















5.49









%











$





5,728,250









$





75,882









5.37





%









$





6,282,494









$





74,091









4.74





%









Other assets











426,985



































440,296





























431,079

























Total assets







$









6,172,649































$





6,168,546

























$





6,713,573



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















































































Interest checking deposits







$









1,221,266













$









2,101













0.69









%











$





1,240,586









$





2,127









0.70





%









$





1,297,356









$





3,145









0.97





%









Money market deposits











986,029

















6,057













2.46









%















1,002,743













6,333









2.56





%













1,072,688













7,821









2.93





%









Savings deposits











843,223

















3,161

















1.50









%















835,731













3,057









1.48





%













738,773













2,673









1.46





%









Time deposits











1,436,301

















14,346

















4.01









%















1,397,595













13,967









4.05





%













1,470,956













15,303









4.18





%









Total interest bearing deposits











4,486,819

















25,665

















2.29









%















4,476,655













25,484









2.31





%













4,579,773













28,942









2.54





%









Securities sold under agreements to repurchase











896

















1













0.45









%















2,705













5









0.75





%













5,300













10









0.76





%









Other short-term borrowings











—

















18













—









%















—













20









—





%













442,546













5,399









4.91





%









Total short-term borrowings











896

















19

















8.51









%















2,705













25









3.75





%













447,846













5,409









4.86





%









Long-term debt











112,035

















1,754

















6.28









%















113,364













1,791









6.41





%













120,256













2,078









6.95





%









Total borrowed funds











112,931

















1,773













6.30









%















116,069













1,816









6.35





%













568,102













7,487









5.30





%









Total interest bearing liabilities







$









4,599,750













$









27,438

















2.39









%











$





4,592,724









$





27,300









2.41





%









$





5,147,875









$





36,429









2.85





%









Noninterest bearing deposits











912,097



































922,164





























935,151

























Other liabilities











73,094



































82,280





























96,553

























Shareholders’ equity











587,708































571,378





























533,994

























Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity







$









6,172,649































$





6,168,546

























$





6,713,573

























Net interest income



(





2)

















$









51,164



























$





48,582

























$





37,662

















Net interest spread



(





2)





























3.10









%



























2.96





%

























1.89





%









Net interest margin



(





2)

























3.57









%



























3.44





%

























2.41





%





















































































Total deposits



(





5)









$









5,398,916













$









25,665













1.91









%











$





5,398,819









$





25,484









1.91





%









$





5,514,924









$





28,942









2.11





%









Cost of funds



(





6)

























2.00









%



























2.01





%

























2.41





%

































































































(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.





(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.





(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $272 thousand, $256 thousand, and $337 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.1 million, $1.2 million, and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.0 million, $981 thousand, and $938 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.





(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $160 thousand, $162 thousand, and $377 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.





(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.





(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.



























MIDWEST







ONE







FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

















Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













June 30, 2024













(Dollars in thousands)









Average









Balance













Interest









Income/









Expense













Average









Yield/









Cost













Average









Balance













Interest









Income/









Expense













Average









Yield/









Cost













ASSETS























































Loans, including fees



(1)(2)(3)









$









4,330,659













$









123,741













5.76









%











$





4,358,957









$





121,448









5.60





%









Taxable investment securities











1,187,836

















26,255













4.46









%















1,538,928













18,688









2.44





%









Tax-exempt investment securities



(2)(4)













104,170

















1,724













3.34









%















325,414













4,137









2.56





%









Total securities held for investment



(





2)













1,292,006

















27,979













4.37









%















1,864,342













22,825









2.46





%









Other











114,327

















2,764

















4.88









%















25,529













660









5.20





%









Total interest earning assets



(





2)









$









5,736,992













$









154,484

















5.43









%











$





6,248,828









$





144,933









4.66





%









Other assets











433,617



































425,648

























Total assets







$









6,170,609































$





6,674,476



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



























































Interest checking deposits







$









1,230,873













$









4,228













0.69









%











$





1,299,413









$





6,035









0.93





%









Money market deposits











994,340

















12,390













2.51









%















1,087,616













15,886









2.94





%









Savings deposits











839,498

















6,218













1.49









%















716,458













4,720









1.32





%









Time deposits











1,417,054

















28,313













4.03









%















1,458,969













30,027









4.14





%









Total interest bearing deposits











4,481,765

















51,149

















2.30









%















4,562,456













56,668









2.50





%









Securities sold under agreements to repurchase











1,795

















6













0.67









%















5,315













21









0.79





%









Other short-term borrowings











—

















38













—









%















426,036













10,363









4.89





%









Total short-term borrowings











1,795

















44

















4.94









%















431,351













10,384









4.84





%









Long-term debt











112,696

















3,545

















6.34









%















121,761













4,181









6.91





%









Total borrowed funds











114,491

















3,589













6.32









%















553,112













14,565









5.30





%









Total interest bearing liabilities







$









4,596,256













$









54,738

















2.40









%











$





5,115,568









$





71,233









2.80





%









Noninterest bearing deposits











917,103



































935,564

























Other liabilities











77,662



































92,581

























Shareholders’ equity











579,588































530,763

























Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity







$









6,170,609































$





6,674,476

























Net interest income



(





2)

















$









99,746



























$





73,700

















Net interest spread



(





2)





























3.03









%



























1.86





%









Net interest margin



(





2)

























3.51









%



























2.37





%





























































Total deposits



(





5)









$









5,398,868













$









51,149













1.91









%











$





5,498,020









$





56,668









2.07





%









Cost of funds



(





6)

























2.00









%



























2.37





%





































































(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.





(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.





(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $528 thousand and $574 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.3 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $2.0 million and $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.





(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $0.3 million and $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.





(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.





(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.



















Non-GAAP Measures









This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, and pre-tax pre-provision net revenue. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.











