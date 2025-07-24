Stocks
MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Significant Loan Growth and Improved Efficiency Ratio

July 24, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative

MidWestOne Financial Group reported Q2 2025 earnings with increased revenue but higher credit loss expenses affecting net income.

Quiver AI Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. reported its second-quarter 2025 results, showing a 15% rise in pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue to $24.5 million. The company achieved a net interest margin of 3.57%, with noninterest income of $10.2 million and a net income of $10.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share. However, results were impacted by a credit loss expense of $11.9 million, mainly from one commercial real estate credit. The criticized loans ratio improved to 5.15%, while the allowance for credit losses increased to 1.50%. Overall, loan growth was strong at 7.4% annually, and tangible book value per share rose 2.4% to $23.92. The company announced a $65 million redemption of its subordinated notes and ongoing investments in growth and operational efficiency.

Potential Positives

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased by 15% to $24.5 million compared to the previous quarter, indicating strong operational performance.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.57%, reflecting better earning asset yields and lower funding costs.
  • The efficiency ratio improved to 56.20%, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency.
  • Tangible book value per share increased by 2.4% to $23.92, indicating stronger shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased significantly to $9.98 million from $15.14 million in the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in sustaining profitability.
  • The credit loss expense of $11.9 million was notably high and primarily linked to a single commercial real estate loan, raising concerns about asset quality and credit risk management.
  • Total assets dropped to $6.16 billion, down from $6.25 billion in the previous quarter and $6.58 billion year-over-year, which may indicate weaker overall financial health or contraction in business activities.

FAQ

What were MidWestOne's net interest margins in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was 3.57%, compared to 3.44% in Q1 2025.

How much did noninterest income change compared to the previous quarter?

Noninterest income for Q2 2025 increased by 1% to $10.2 million from Q1 2025.

What contributed to the increase in credit loss expense?

The increase in credit loss expense was primarily due to a $24 million commercial real estate office credit issue.

What is the net income reported for Q2 2025?

MidWestOne reported a net income of $10.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for Q2 2025.

What major plans were mentioned by the CEO for the second half of 2025?

The CEO mentioned focusing on high-performing, relationship-driven community banking initiatives for ongoing growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$MOFG Insider Trading Activity

$MOFG insiders have traded $MOFG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES N REEVES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,945
  • JENNIFER LEIGH HAUSCHILDT purchased 517 shares for an estimated $14,990

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MOFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $MOFG stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MOFG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MOFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MOFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MOFG forecast page.

$MOFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MOFG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MOFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $38.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $33.0 on 04/28/2025

Full Release



IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWest

One

Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) ("we," "our," or the "Company") today reported results for the second quarter of 2025.




Second


Quarter 2025


Summary



1





  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased 15% to $24.5 million

    2

    .


    • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.57%

      2

      ; core net interest margin expanded 13 basis points ("bps") to 3.49%.

      2



    • Noninterest income was $10.2 million.


    • Noninterest expense was $35.8 million.


    • Efficiency ratio improved to 56.20%

      2

      from 59.38%

      2

      .




  • Net income of $10.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, reflected credit loss expense of $11.9 million stemming primarily from a single commercial real estate ("CRE") office credit.


  • Criticized loans ratio improved 32 bps to 5.15%.


  • Allowance for credit losses ratio increased to 1.50%, due primarily to the single CRE office credit.


  • Annualized loan growth of 7.4%.


  • Tangible book value per share of $23.92,

    2

    an increase of 2.4%.


  • Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio improved 5 bps to 11.02%.


  • Provided notice of redemption for all $65.0 million aggregate principal of the Company's 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 set to reprice on July 30

    th

    .




CEO Commentary



Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Due to the expertise of our MidWest

One

team, we continued to execute well on our 2025 strategic initiatives. Strong loan growth and back book loan re-pricing led to tax equivalent net interest margin expansion of 13 basis points, to 3.57%

2

, and to 5% linked quarter net interest income growth. Investments in our relationship fee income businesses continue to bear fruit with wealth management, Small Business Administration ("SBA"), and residential mortgage revenues up quarter over quarter.



We maintained our expense discipline even as we added significant customer facing talent in Denver and the Twin Cities, as well as invested in our platforms to drive internal efficiencies and improve the customer experience.



Earnings and certain asset quality measures were unfavorably impacted by a single $24 million suburban Twin Cities CRE office credit. The loan was originated in June 2022 and previously classified, but moved to nonaccrual in the second quarter. A receiver is in place, resolution efforts have begun, and a specific reserve was established, which led to an increase in our allowance for credit losses ratio to 1.50%.



Our balance sheet, capital, and underlying earnings strength position us well for the second half of 2025 as we continue to make significant progress in building a high-performing, relationship-driven community bank.”



__________________



1


Second Quarter Summary compares to the first quarter of 2025 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.




2


Non-GAAP measure. See the separate

Non-GAAP


Measures

section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)


As of or for the quarter ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


June 30,

June 30,




2025



2025



2024




2025



2024


Financial Results










Revenue


$

60,231


$
57,575


$
57,901



$

117,806


$
102,382

Credit loss expense



11,889



1,687



1,267




13,576



5,956

Noninterest expense



35,767



36,293



35,761




72,060



71,326

Net income



9,980



15,138



15,819




25,118



19,088

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

(


3)



24,464



21,282



22,140




45,746



31,056

Adjusted earnings

(


3)



10,176



15,301



8,132




25,479



12,621


Per Common Share










Diluted earnings per share


$

0.48


$
0.73


$
1.00



$

1.20


$
1.21

Adjusted earnings per share

(


3)



0.49



0.73



0.52




1.22



0.80

Book value



28.36



27.85



34.44




28.36



34.44

Tangible book value

(


3)



23.92



23.36



28.27




23.92



28.27


Balance Sheet & Credit Quality










Loans

In millions


$

4,381.2


$
4,304.2


$
4,287.2



$

4,381.2


$
4,287.2

Investment securities

In millions



1,235.0



1,305.5



1,824.1




1,235.0



1,824.1

Deposits

In millions



5,388.1



5,489.1



5,412.4




5,388.1



5,412.4

Net loan charge-offs

In millions



0.2



3.1



0.5




3.3



0.7

Allowance for credit losses ratio



1.50

%


1.25
%


1.26
%



1.50

%


1.26
%


Selected Ratios










Return on average assets



0.65

%


1.00
%


0.95
%



0.82

%


0.58
%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent

(


3)



3.57

%


3.44
%


2.41
%



3.51

%


2.37
%

Return on average equity



6.81

%


10.74
%


11.91
%



8.74

%


7.23
%

Return on average tangible equity

(


3)



8.84

%


13.75
%


15.74
%



11.24

%


9.98
%

Efficiency ratio

(


3)



56.20

%


59.38
%


56.29
%



57.75

%


62.83
%





REVENUE REVIEW
































































































Revenue







Change

Change








2Q25 vs

2Q25 vs


(Dollars in thousands)


2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1Q25

2Q24

Net interest income


$

49,982

$
47,439

$
36,347

5
%

38
%

Noninterest income



10,249


10,136


21,554

1
%

(52)%

Total revenue, net of interest expense


$

60,231

$
57,575

$
57,901

5
%

4
%




Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 increased $2.7 million from the first quarter of 2025 due to higher net interest income and noninterest income during the quarter. When compared to the second quarter of 2024, total revenue increased $2.3 million due to higher net interest income partially offset by lower noninterest income.



Net interest income of $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased $2.5 million from the first quarter of 2025 due to higher earning asset volumes and yields and lower funding costs, partially offset by higher funding volumes. When compared to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $13.6 million due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes and costs, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes.



The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.57%

3

in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.44%

3

in the first quarter of 2025, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower interest bearing liability costs. Total earning asset yield increased 12 bps from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase of 10 bps in loan yield. Interest bearing liability costs during the second quarter of 2025 decreased 2 bps to 2.39%, primarily due to reductions in long-term debt costs and interest bearing deposits of 13 bps and 2 bps, to 6.28% and 2.29%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2025.



The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.57%

3

in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.41%

3

in the second quarter of 2024, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower interest bearing liability costs. Total earning assets yield increased 75 bps from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases of 189 bps and 12 bps in total investment securities and loan yields, respectively. Interest bearing liability costs decreased 46 bps to 2.39%, due to long-term debt costs of 6.28% and interest bearing deposit costs of 2.29%, which decreased 67 bps, and 25 bps, respectively, from the second quarter of 2024.




__________________



3


Non-GAAP measure. See the separate

Non-GAAP


Measures

section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



























































































































































































































Noninterest Income






Change

Change







2Q25 vs

2Q25 vs


(Dollars in thousands)

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1Q25

2Q24

Investment services and trust activities

$

3,705


$
3,544


$
3,504

5
%

6
%

Service charges and fees


2,190



2,131



2,156

3
%

2
%

Card revenue


1,934



1,744



1,907

11
%

1
%

Loan revenue


1,417



1,194



1,525

19
%

(7)%

Bank-owned life insurance


677



1,057



668

(36)%

1
%

Investment securities gains, net








33



33

(100)%

(100)%

Other


326



433



11,761

(25)%

(97)%

Total noninterest income

$

10,249


$
10,136


$
21,554

1
%

(52)%











MSR adjustment (included above in Loan revenue)

$

(264

)

$
(213
)

$
129

24
%

(305)%




Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $0.1 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to increases of $0.2 million each in loan revenue, card revenue, and investment services and trust activities revenue. The increase in loan revenue was due primarily to a $0.2 million increase in mortgage origination fee revenue, coupled with an increase of $0.2 million in SBA gain on sale revenue. The increase in card revenue was driven primarily by higher interchange fee income. The increase in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by higher assets under administration. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline of $0.4 million in bank-owned life insurance revenue stemming from the death benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2025.



Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $11.3 million from the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to the decline in other revenue stemming from the $11.1 million gain realized in connection with the sale of our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024. Also contributing to the decline in noninterest income was a $0.4 million unfavorable change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, which is included in loan revenue, and a decline of $0.4 million in swap origination fee income, which is recorded in other revenue. Partially offsetting these declines was an increase of $0.2 million in investment services and trust activities revenue, driven by higher assets under administration.




EXPENSE REVIEW






































































































































































































































Noninterest Expense






Change

Change







2Q25 vs

2Q25 vs


(Dollars in thousands)

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1Q25

2Q24

Compensation and employee benefits

$

21,011

$
21,212

$
20,985

(1)%



%

Occupancy expense of premises, net


2,540


2,588


2,435

(2)%

4
%

Equipment


2,550


2,426


2,530

5
%

1
%

Legal and professional


2,153


2,226


2,253

(3)%

(4)%

Data processing


1,486


1,698


1,645

(12)%

(10)%

Marketing


762


552


636

38
%

20
%

Amortization of intangibles


1,252


1,408


1,593

(11)%

(21)%

FDIC insurance


851


917


1,051

(7)%

(19)%

Communications


161


159


191

1
%

(16)%

Foreclosed assets, net


83


74


138

12
%

(40)%

Other


2,918


3,033


2,304

(4)%

27
%

Total noninterest expense

$

35,767

$
36,293

$
35,761

(1)%



%












































































































Merger-related Expenses











(Dollars in thousands)

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Compensation and employee benefits

$





$



$
73

Equipment











28

Legal and professional







40


462

Data processing











251

Communications











8

Other











32

Total merger-related expenses

$





$
40

$
854




Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $0.5 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases of $0.2 million each in data processing, compensation and employee benefits, and amortization of intangibles. The decrease in data processing was primarily driven by a decrease in core banking system costs. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits reflected the receipt of $1.1 million from Employee Retention Credit claims, which was partially offset by higher wage, equity compensation and employee benefits expense.



Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year was stable at $35.8 million. The $0.6 million increase in other noninterest expense stemmed primarily from customer deposits costs. Further, excluding merger-related expenses, legal and professional costs increased $0.4 million due primarily to higher litigation-related legal expenses. Those increases were partially offset by lower intangible amortization and FDIC insurance costs, which decreased $0.3 million and $0.2 million, respectively.



The Company's effective tax rate was 20.6% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 22.7% in the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2025 is expected to be 22-23%.




BALANCE SHEET REVIEW



Total assets were $6.16 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $6.25 billion at March 31, 2025 and $6.58 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to lower cash and security volumes, partially offset by higher loan volumes. Compared to June 30, 2024, the decrease was primarily driven by lower security volumes, partially offset by higher loan volumes.






















































































































































































































































































































Loans Held for Investment




(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024


Balance


% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Commercial and industrial

$

1,226,265


28.0

%
$
1,140,138

26.5
%
$
1,120,983

26.1
%

Agricultural


128,717


2.9


131,409

3.1


107,983

2.5

Commercial real estate












Construction and development


280,918


6.4


293,280

6.8


351,646

8.2

Farmland


186,494


4.3


180,633

4.2


183,641

4.3

Multifamily


438,193


10.0


421,204

9.8


430,054

10.0

Other


1,407,469


32.1


1,425,062

33.0


1,348,515

31.5

Total commercial real estate


2,313,074


52.8


2,320,179

53.8


2,313,856

54.0

Residential real estate












One-to-four family first liens


467,970


10.7


471,688

11.0


492,541

11.5

One-to-four family junior liens


188,671


4.3


182,346

4.2


176,105

4.1

Total residential real estate


656,641


15.0


654,034

15.2


668,646

15.6

Consumer


56,491


1.3


58,424

1.4


75,764

1.8

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income

$

4,381,188


100.0

%
$
4,304,184

100.0
%
$
4,287,232

100.0
%














Total commitments to extend credit

$

1,074,935



$
1,080,300



$
1,200,605






Loans held for investment, net of unearned income at June 30, 2025 were $4.38 billion, increasing $77.0 million, or 1.8%, from $4.30 billion at March 31, 2025 and increasing $94.0 million, or 2.2%, from $4.29 billion at June 30, 2024. The increases across both periods were primarily driven by organic loan growth and higher line of credit usage.





















































































Investment Securities






(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024


Balance


% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Available for sale

$

1,235,045


100.0

%
$
1,305,530

100.0
%
$
771,034

42.3
%

Held to maturity











%






%

1,053,080

57.7
%

Total investment securities

$

1,235,045



$
1,305,530



$
1,824,114






Investment securities at June 30, 2025 were $1.24 billion, decreasing $70.5 million from March 31, 2025 and decreasing $589.1 million from June 30, 2024. The decrease from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the second quarter of 2024 stemmed primarily from the sale of debt securities in connection with a balance sheet repositioning, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities.


































































































































































































Deposits

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance


% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Noninterest bearing deposits

$

910,693


16.9

%
$
903,714

16.5
%
$
882,472

16.3
%

Interest checking deposits


1,206,096


22.5


1,283,328

23.3


1,284,243

23.7

Money market deposits


971,048


18.0


1,002,066

18.3


1,043,376

19.3

Savings deposits


851,636


15.8


877,348

16.0


745,639

13.8

Time deposits of $250 and under


837,302


15.5


818,012

14.9


803,301

14.8

Total core deposits


4,776,775


88.7


4,884,468

89.0


4,759,031

87.9

Brokered time deposits


200,000


3.7


200,000

3.6


196,000

3.6

Time deposits over $250


411,323


7.6


404,674

7.4


457,388

8.5

Total deposits

$

5,388,098


100.0

%
$
5,489,142

100.0
%
$
5,412,419

100.0
%




Total deposits at June 30, 2025 were $5.39 billion, decreasing $101.0 million, or 1.8%, from $5.49 billion at March 31, 2025, and decreasing $24.3 million, or 0.4%, from $5.41 billion at June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits at June 30, 2025 were $910.7 million, an increase of $7.0 million from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $28.2 million from June 30, 2024.






















































































Borrowed Funds

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance


% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Short-term borrowings

$










%
$
1,482

1.3
%
$
414,684

78.3
%

Long-term debt


112,320


100.0

%

111,398

98.7
%

114,839

21.7
%

Total borrowed funds

$

112,320



$
112,880



$
529,523






Borrowed funds were $112.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $0.6 million from March 31, 2025 and a decrease of $417.2 million from June 30, 2024. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to lower securities sold under agreements to repurchase. The decrease compared to June 30, 2024 was primarily due to the pay-off of $405.0 million of BTFP borrowings and scheduled payments on long-term debt.



In June 2025, the Company provided notice to the trustee of its intent to redeem all $65.0 million aggregate principal of its 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030. To complete the redemption, the Company expects to utilize a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from a $50.0 million senior term note. The senior term note is expected to be structured as a 5-year maturity, 7-year amortization facility, and bear interest at a floating rate of 1-month term SOFR plus 1.75%. The financing pursuant to the senior note is expected to close on July 29, 2025, and the redemption is expected to occur on July 30, 2025.
































































































































































































Capital

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


(Dollars in thousands)

2025



(1)


2025



2024

Total shareholders' equity

$

589,040


$
579,625


$
543,286

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(57,557

)


(63,098
)


(58,135
)


MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated





Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio


9.62

%


9.50
%


8.29
%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio


11.02

%


10.97
%


9.56
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio


11.88

%


11.84
%


10.35
%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio


14.44

%


14.34
%


12.62
%


MidWest



One



Bank





Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio


10.43

%


10.42
%


9.24
%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio


12.95

%


13.02
%


11.55
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio


12.95

%


13.02
%


11.55
%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio


14.20

%


14.21
%


12.61
%


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios for June 30, 2025 are preliminary








Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025 increased $9.4 million from March 31, 2025, driven primarily by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in treasury stock. Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025 increased $45.8 million from June 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in common stock and additional paid-in-capital stemming from the common equity capital raise in the third quarter of 2024, and partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings.



On July 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable September 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.



The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares. Under such program, the Company repurchased 63,402 shares of its common stock at an average price of $27.65 per share and a total cost of $1.8 million during the period March 31, 2025 through June 30, 2025. No shares were repurchased during the subsequent period through July 24, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, $13.2 million remained available under this program.




CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

































































































































































































































































































Credit Quality

As of or For the Three Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


(Dollars in thousands)


2025



2025



2024

Credit loss expense related to loans

$

12,089


$
1,787


$
467

Net charge-offs


189



3,087



524

Allowance for credit losses


65,800



53,900



53,900

Pass

$

4,155,385


$
4,068,707


$
3,991,692

Special Mention


98,998



121,494



146,253

Classified


126,805



113,983



149,287

Criticized


225,803



235,477



295,540

Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing

$

12,161


$
6,119


$
9,358

Nonperforming loans

$

37,192


$
17,470


$
25,128

Nonperforming assets


40,606



20,889



31,181

Net charge-off ratio

(


1)


0.02

%


0.29
%


0.05
%

Classified loans ratio

(


2)


2.89

%


2.65
%


3.48
%

Criticized loans ratio

(


3)


5.15

%


5.47
%


6.89
%

Nonperforming loans ratio

(


4)


0.85

%


0.41
%


0.59
%

Nonperforming assets ratio

(


5)


0.66

%


0.33
%


0.47
%

Allowance for credit losses ratio

(


6)


1.50

%


1.25
%


1.26
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio

(


7)


179.19

%


309.47
%


218.26
%


(1)

Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.


(2)

Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.


(3)

Criticized loans ratio is calculated as criticized loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.


(4)

Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.


(5)

Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.


(6)

Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.


(7)

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.




Compared to the linked quarter, both nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets increased $19.7 million, primarily due to a single $24.0 million CRE office credit, partially offset by the sale of a $3.9 million CRE office credit. Special mention loan balances decreased $22.5 million, or 19%, while classified loan balances increased $12.8 million, or 11%. Compared to the prior year period, nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets increased $12.1 million and $9.4 million, respectively. Special mention loan balances decreased $47.3 million, or 32%, while classified loan balances decreased $22.5 million, or 15%. The net charge-off ratio declined 27 bps from the linked quarter and 3 bps from the same period in the prior year.



As of June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $65.8 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.50%, compared with $53.9 million and 1.25%, respectively, at March 31, 2025. Credit loss expense of $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 primarily reflected the specific reserve established in connection with the single CRE office credit previously discussed.


















































































































Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward


(Dollars in thousands)

Nonaccrual


90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing


Total


Balance at


March 31, 2025

$

17,417



$

53



$

17,470

Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing

25,279



569



25,848

Proceeds related to repayment or sale

(4,973
)







(4,973
)

Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due

(632
)







(632
)

Charge-offs

(187
)


(151
)


(338
)

Transfers to foreclosed assets

(183
)







(183
)


Balance at


June 30, 2025

$

36,721



$

471



$

37,192





CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, July 25, 2025. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=a6070726&confId=80381

. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 293794 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until October 23, 2025 by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 763204. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (

www.midwestonefinancial.com

) within three business days of the call.




ABOUT MIDWEST



ONE



FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



MidWest

One

Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWest

One

is the parent company of MidWest

One

Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWest

One

provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWest

One

.bank. MidWest

One

Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.




Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the effects of changes in interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (2) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (3) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the implementation of proposed policies and executive orders, including the imposition of tariffs, changes in immigration policy, changes to regulatory or other governmental agencies, DEI and ESG initiative trends, changes in consumer protection policies, changes in foreign policy and tax regulations; (4) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (5) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (6) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (7) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (8) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (9) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of expected losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (10) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (11) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, collateral, geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (12) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (13) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (14) new or revised general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (15) the imposition of domestic or foreign tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the global supply chain and value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (16) war or terrorist activities, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (17) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and including changes in interpretation or prioritization of such laws and regulations; (18) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (19) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (20)

c

hanges in the business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, and the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in prior bank failures; (21) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our or our third party vendors' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (22) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (23) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequence to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (24) operational risks, including data processing system failures and fraud; (25) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions; (26) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including the sale of our Florida banking operations and the acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc.), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (27) the economic impacts on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences, such as: tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (28) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.






MIDWEST



ONE



FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.




FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


(Dollars in thousands)


2025



2025



2024



2024



2024


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

78,696


$
68,545


$
71,803


$
72,173


$
66,228

Interest earning deposits in banks


90,749



182,360



133,092



129,695



35,340

Total cash and cash equivalents


169,445



250,905



204,895



201,868



101,568

Debt securities available for sale at fair value


1,235,045



1,305,530



1,328,433



1,623,104



771,034

Held to maturity securities at amortized cost























1,053,080

Total securities


1,235,045



1,305,530



1,328,433



1,623,104



1,824,114

Loans held for sale


16,812



13,836



749



3,283



2,850

Gross loans held for investment


4,391,426



4,315,546



4,328,413



4,344,559



4,304,619

Unearned income, net


(10,238

)


(11,362
)


(12,786
)


(15,803
)


(17,387
)

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income


4,381,188



4,304,184



4,315,627



4,328,756



4,287,232

Allowance for credit losses


(65,800

)


(53,900
)


(55,200
)


(54,000
)


(53,900
)

Total loans held for investment, net


4,315,388



4,250,284



4,260,427



4,274,756



4,233,332

Premises and equipment, net


89,910



90,031



90,851



90,750



91,793

Goodwill


69,788



69,788



69,788



69,788



69,388

Other intangible assets, net


22,359



23,611



25,019



26,469



27,939

Foreclosed assets, net


3,414



3,419



3,337



3,583



6,053

Other assets


238,612



246,990



252,830



258,881



224,621

Total assets

$

6,160,773


$
6,254,394


$
6,236,329


$
6,552,482


$
6,581,658


LIABILITIES











Noninterest bearing deposits

$

910,693


$
903,714


$
951,423


$
917,715


$
882,472

Interest bearing deposits


4,477,405



4,585,428



4,526,559



4,451,012



4,529,947

Total deposits


5,388,098



5,489,142



5,477,982



5,368,727



5,412,419

Short-term borrowings








1,482



3,186



410,630



414,684

Long-term debt


112,320



111,398



113,376



115,051



114,839

Other liabilities


71,315



72,747



82,089



95,836



96,430

Total liabilities


5,571,733



5,674,769



5,676,633



5,990,244



6,038,372


SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock


21,580



21,580



21,580



21,580



16,581

Additional paid-in capital


414,485



414,258



414,987



414,965



300,831

Retained earnings


232,718



227,790



217,776



206,490



306,030

Treasury stock


(22,186

)


(20,905
)


(21,885
)


(21,955
)


(22,021
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(57,557

)


(63,098
)


(72,762
)


(58,842
)


(58,135
)

Total shareholders' equity


589,040



579,625



559,696



562,238



543,286

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,160,773


$
6,254,394


$
6,236,329


$
6,552,482


$
6,581,658





MIDWEST



ONE



FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.




FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT


S OF INCOME

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


June 30,

June 30,



2025


2025


2024


2024



2024



2025


2024

Interest income













Loans, including fees

$

62,276

$
59,462

$
62,458

$
62,521


$
61,643


$

121,738

$
119,590

Taxable investment securities


12,928


13,327


11,320


8,779



9,228



26,255


18,688

Tax-exempt investment securities


699


703


728


1,611



1,663



1,402


3,373

Other


1,517


1,247


3,761


785



242



2,764


660


Total interest income


77,420


74,739


78,267


73,696



72,776



152,159


142,311

Interest expense













Deposits


25,665


25,484


27,324


29,117



28,942



51,149


56,668

Short-term borrowings


19


25


115


5,043



5,409



44


10,384

Long-term debt


1,754


1,791


1,890


2,015



2,078



3,545


4,181


Total interest expense


27,438


27,300


29,329


36,175



36,429



54,738


71,233


Net interest income


49,982


47,439


48,938


37,521



36,347



97,421


71,078

Credit loss expense


11,889


1,687


1,291


1,535



1,267



13,576


5,956


Net interest income after credit loss expense


38,093


45,752


47,647


35,986



35,080



83,845


65,122

Noninterest income













Investment services and trust activities


3,705


3,544


3,779


3,410



3,504



7,249


7,007

Service charges and fees


2,190


2,131


2,159


2,170



2,156



4,321


4,300

Card revenue


1,934


1,744


1,833


1,935



1,907



3,678


3,850

Loan revenue


1,417


1,194


1,841


760



1,525



2,611


2,381

Bank-owned life insurance


677


1,057


719


879



668



1,734


1,328

Investment securities gains (losses), net







33


161


(140,182
)


33



33


69

Other


326


433


345


640



11,761



759


12,369


Total noninterest income (loss)


10,249


10,136


10,837


(130,388
)


21,554



20,385


31,304

Noninterest expense













Compensation and employee benefits


21,011


21,212


20,684


19,943



20,985



42,223


41,915

Occupancy expense of premises, net


2,540


2,588


2,772


2,443



2,435



5,128


5,248

Equipment


2,550


2,426


2,688


2,486



2,530



4,976


5,130

Legal and professional


2,153


2,226


2,534


2,261



2,253



4,379


4,312

Data processing


1,486


1,698


1,719


1,580



1,645



3,184


3,005

Marketing


762


552


793


619



636



1,314


1,234

Amortization of intangibles


1,252


1,408


1,449


1,470



1,593



2,660


3,230

FDIC insurance


851


917


980


923



1,051



1,768


1,993

Communications


161


159


154


159



191



320


387

Foreclosed assets, net


83


74


56


330



138



157


496

Other


2,918


3,033


3,543


3,584



2,304



5,951


4,376


Total noninterest expense


35,767


36,293


37,372


35,798



35,761



72,060


71,326


Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)


12,575


19,595


21,112


(130,200
)


20,873



32,170


25,100

Income tax expense (benefit)


2,595


4,457


4,782


(34,493
)


5,054



7,052


6,012


Net income (loss)

$

9,980

$
15,138

$
16,330

$
(95,707
)

$
15,819


$

25,118

$
19,088















Earnings (loss) per common share













Basic

$

0.48

$
0.73

$
0.79

$
(6.05
)

$
1.00


$

1.21

$
1.21

Diluted

$

0.48

$
0.73

$
0.78

$
(6.05
)

$
1.00


$

1.20

$
1.21

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding


20,816


20,797


20,776


15,829



15,763



20,807


15,743

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding


20,843


20,849


20,851


15,829



15,781



20,846


15,775

Dividends paid per common share

$

0.2425

$
0.2425

$
0.2425

$
0.2425


$
0.2425


$

0.4850

$
0.4850





MIDWEST



ONE



FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.




FINANCIAL STATISTICS

As of or for the Three Months Ended


As of or for the Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


June 30,

June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


2025



2025



2024




2025



2024



Earnings:









Net interest income

$

49,982


$
47,439


$
36,347



$

97,421


$
71,078

Noninterest income


10,249



10,136



21,554




20,385



31,304

Total revenue, net of interest expense


60,231



57,575



57,901




117,806



102,382

Credit loss expense


11,889



1,687



1,267




13,576



5,956

Noninterest expense


35,767



36,293



35,761




72,060



71,326

Income before income tax expense


12,575



19,595



20,873




32,170



25,100

Income tax expense


2,595



4,457



5,054




7,052



6,012

Net income

$

9,980


$
15,138


$
15,819



$

25,118


$
19,088

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

(


1)

$

24,464


$
21,282


$
22,140



$

45,746


$
31,056

Adjusted earnings

(


1)


10,176



15,301



8,132




25,479



12,621



Per Share Data:









Diluted earnings

$

0.48


$
0.73


$
1.00



$

1.20


$
1.21

Adjusted earnings

(


1)


0.49



0.73



0.52




1.22



0.80

Book value


28.36



27.85



34.44




28.36



34.44

Tangible book value

(


1)


23.92



23.36



28.27




23.92



28.27



Ending Balance Sheet:









Total assets

$

6,160,773


$
6,254,394


$
6,581,658



$

6,160,773


$
6,581,658

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income


4,381,188



4,304,184



4,287,232




4,381,188



4,287,232

Total securities


1,235,045



1,305,530



1,824,114




1,235,045



1,824,114

Total deposits


5,388,098



5,489,142



5,412,419




5,388,098



5,412,419

Short-term borrowings








1,482



414,684










414,684

Long-term debt


112,320



111,398



114,839




112,320



114,839

Total shareholders' equity


589,040



579,625



543,286




589,040



543,286



Average Balance Sheet:









Average total assets

$

6,172,649


$
6,168,546


$
6,713,573



$

6,170,609


$
6,674,476

Average total loans


4,370,196



4,290,710



4,419,697




4,330,659



4,358,957

Average total deposits


5,398,916



5,398,819



5,514,924




5,398,868



5,498,020



Financial Ratios:









Return on average assets


0.65

%


1.00
%


0.95
%



0.82

%


0.58
%

Return on average equity


6.81

%


10.74
%


11.91
%



8.74

%


7.23
%

Return on average tangible equity

(


1)


8.84

%


13.75
%


15.74
%



11.24

%


9.98
%

Efficiency ratio

(


1)


56.20

%


59.38
%


56.29
%



57.75

%


62.83
%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent

(


1)


3.57

%


3.44
%


2.41
%



3.51

%


2.37
%

Loans to deposits ratio


81.31

%


78.41
%


79.21
%



81.31

%


79.21
%

CET1 Ratio


11.02

%


10.97
%


9.56
%



11.02

%


9.56
%

Common equity ratio


9.56

%


9.27
%


8.25
%



9.56

%


8.25
%

Tangible common equity ratio

(


1)


8.19

%


7.89
%


6.88
%



8.19

%


6.88
%



Credit Risk Profile:









Total nonperforming loans

$

37,192


$
17,470


$
25,128



$

37,192


$
25,128

Nonperforming loans ratio


0.85

%


0.41
%


0.59
%



0.85

%


0.59
%

Total nonperforming assets

$

40,606


$
20,889


$
31,181



$

40,606


$
31,181

Nonperforming assets ratio


0.66

%


0.33
%


0.47
%



0.66

%


0.47
%

Net charge-offs

$

189


$
3,087


$
524



$

3,276


$
713

Net charge-off ratio


0.02

%


0.29
%


0.05
%



0.15

%


0.03
%

Allowance for credit losses

$

65,800


$
53,900


$
53,900



$

65,800


$
53,900

Allowance for credit losses ratio


1.50

%


1.25
%


1.26
%



1.50

%


1.26
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio


179.19

%


309.47
%


218.26
%



179.19

%


218.26
%












(1)

Non-GAAP measure. See the

Non-GAAP Measures

section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.




MIDWEST



ONE



FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.




AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Average




Balance


Interest




Income/




Expense


Average




Yield/




Cost


Average




Balance


Interest




Income/




Expense


Average




Yield/




Cost


Average Balance


Interest




Income/




Expense


Average




Yield/




Cost


ASSETS

















Loans, including fees

(1)(2)(3)

$

4,370,196


$

63,298




5.81

%

$
4,290,710

$
60,443

5.71
%

$
4,419,697

$
62,581

5.69
%

Taxable investment securities


1,168,048



12,928




4.44

%


1,207,844


13,327

4.47
%


1,520,253


9,228

2.44
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

(2)(4)


102,792



859




3.35

%


105,563


865

3.32
%


322,092


2,040

2.55
%

Total securities held for investment

(


2)


1,270,840



13,787


4.35

%


1,313,407


14,192

4.38
%


1,842,345


11,268

2.46
%

Other


104,628



1,517




5.82

%


124,133


1,247

4.07
%


20,452


242

4.76
%

Total interest earning assets

(


2)

$

5,745,664


$

78,602




5.49

%

$
5,728,250

$
75,882

5.37
%

$
6,282,494

$
74,091

4.74
%

Other assets


426,985








440,296






431,079




Total assets

$

6,172,649







$
6,168,546





$
6,713,573





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















Interest checking deposits

$

1,221,266


$

2,101


0.69

%

$
1,240,586

$
2,127

0.70
%

$
1,297,356

$
3,145

0.97
%

Money market deposits


986,029



6,057


2.46

%


1,002,743


6,333

2.56
%


1,072,688


7,821

2.93
%

Savings deposits


843,223



3,161




1.50

%


835,731


3,057

1.48
%


738,773


2,673

1.46
%

Time deposits


1,436,301



14,346




4.01

%


1,397,595


13,967

4.05
%


1,470,956


15,303

4.18
%

Total interest bearing deposits


4,486,819



25,665




2.29

%


4,476,655


25,484

2.31
%


4,579,773


28,942

2.54
%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


896



1


0.45

%


2,705


5

0.75
%


5,300


10

0.76
%

Other short-term borrowings








18






%






20



%


442,546


5,399

4.91
%

Total short-term borrowings


896



19




8.51

%


2,705


25

3.75
%


447,846


5,409

4.86
%

Long-term debt


112,035



1,754




6.28

%


113,364


1,791

6.41
%


120,256


2,078

6.95
%

Total borrowed funds


112,931



1,773


6.30

%


116,069


1,816

6.35
%


568,102


7,487

5.30
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

$

4,599,750


$

27,438




2.39

%

$
4,592,724

$
27,300

2.41
%

$
5,147,875

$
36,429

2.85
%

Noninterest bearing deposits


912,097








922,164






935,151




Other liabilities


73,094








82,280






96,553




Shareholders’ equity


587,708






571,378






533,994




Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

6,172,649







$
6,168,546





$
6,713,573




Net interest income

(


2)



$

51,164





$
48,582





$
37,662


Net interest spread

(


2)







3.10

%





2.96
%





1.89
%

Net interest margin

(


2)





3.57

%





3.44
%





2.41
%



















Total deposits

(


5)

$

5,398,916


$

25,665


1.91

%

$
5,398,819

$
25,484

1.91
%

$
5,514,924

$
28,942

2.11
%

Cost of funds

(


6)





2.00

%





2.01
%





2.41
%






















(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.


(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.


(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $272 thousand, $256 thousand, and $337 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.1 million, $1.2 million, and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.0 million, $981 thousand, and $938 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.


(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $160 thousand, $162 thousand, and $377 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.


(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.


(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.







MIDWEST



ONE



FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.




AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Average




Balance


Interest




Income/




Expense


Average




Yield/




Cost


Average




Balance


Interest




Income/




Expense


Average




Yield/




Cost


ASSETS











Loans, including fees

(1)(2)(3)

$

4,330,659


$

123,741


5.76

%

$
4,358,957

$
121,448

5.60
%

Taxable investment securities


1,187,836



26,255


4.46

%


1,538,928


18,688

2.44
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

(2)(4)


104,170



1,724


3.34

%


325,414


4,137

2.56
%

Total securities held for investment

(


2)


1,292,006



27,979


4.37

%


1,864,342


22,825

2.46
%

Other


114,327



2,764




4.88

%


25,529


660

5.20
%

Total interest earning assets

(


2)

$

5,736,992


$

154,484




5.43

%

$
6,248,828

$
144,933

4.66
%

Other assets


433,617








425,648




Total assets

$

6,170,609







$
6,674,476





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













Interest checking deposits

$

1,230,873


$

4,228


0.69

%

$
1,299,413

$
6,035

0.93
%

Money market deposits


994,340



12,390


2.51

%


1,087,616


15,886

2.94
%

Savings deposits


839,498



6,218


1.49

%


716,458


4,720

1.32
%

Time deposits


1,417,054



28,313


4.03

%


1,458,969


30,027

4.14
%

Total interest bearing deposits


4,481,765



51,149




2.30

%


4,562,456


56,668

2.50
%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


1,795



6


0.67

%


5,315


21

0.79
%

Other short-term borrowings








38






%


426,036


10,363

4.89
%

Total short-term borrowings


1,795



44




4.94

%


431,351


10,384

4.84
%

Long-term debt


112,696



3,545




6.34

%


121,761


4,181

6.91
%

Total borrowed funds


114,491



3,589


6.32

%


553,112


14,565

5.30
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

$

4,596,256


$

54,738




2.40

%

$
5,115,568

$
71,233

2.80
%

Noninterest bearing deposits


917,103








935,564




Other liabilities


77,662








92,581




Shareholders’ equity


579,588






530,763




Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

6,170,609







$
6,674,476




Net interest income

(


2)



$

99,746





$
73,700


Net interest spread

(


2)







3.03

%





1.86
%

Net interest margin

(


2)





3.51

%





2.37
%













Total deposits

(


5)

$

5,398,868


$

51,149


1.91

%

$
5,498,020

$
56,668

2.07
%

Cost of funds

(


6)





2.00

%





2.37
%















(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.


(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.


(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $528 thousand and $574 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.3 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $2.0 million and $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.


(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $0.3 million and $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.


(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.


(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.





Non-GAAP Measures




This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, and pre-tax pre-provision net revenue. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.
























































































Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value











per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2025



2025



2024



2024



2024

Total shareholders’ equity


$

589,040


$
579,625


$
559,696


$
562,238


$
543,286

Intangible assets, net



(92,147

)