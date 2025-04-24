Stocks
MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Reports Q1 2025 Results: Net Income of $15.1 Million and Improved Asset Quality Metrics

April 24, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

MidWestOne Financial Group reports Q1 2025 net income of $15.1 million and improved asset quality metrics.

Quiver AI Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. reported its financial results for Q1 2025, showing a net income of $15.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share. The company demonstrated a slight improvement in its net interest margin, which rose to 3.44%, while the core net interest margin expanded to 3.36%. Operating expenses amounted to $36.3 million, resulting in an efficiency ratio of 59.38%. The firm's return on average assets was 1.00%, and asset quality indicators improved, with a notable decrease in both criticized loans and nonperforming assets. Total deposits grew slightly to $5.49 billion, though overall loans saw a small decline due to a purchasing reclassification. The CEO expressed satisfaction with the execution of their strategic initiatives amidst ongoing economic uncertainty and highlighted gains in capital and earnings metrics. A cash dividend of $0.2425 per share was declared, payable in June.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $15.1 million, demonstrating strong profitability and a significant increase compared to $3.3 million in the prior year.
  • The criticized loans ratio improved by 54 basis points to 5.47%, indicating better asset quality and reduced credit risk.
  • Tangible book value per share increased by 4.4% to $23.36, reflecting enhanced shareholder equity and financial stability.
  • The common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved by 24 basis points to 10.97%, moving closer to the company's target capital range, indicating a stronger capital position.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased to $15.1 million from $16.3 million in the prior quarter, indicating a potential decline in financial performance.
  • Noninterest income was down 6% from the previous quarter, primarily due to declines in loan revenue and investment services revenue, which may reflect challenges in revenue diversification.
  • The net charge-off ratio increased significantly to 0.29%, up from 0.06% in the previous quarter, which may signal deteriorating credit quality.

FAQ

What were MidWestOne Financial Group's Q1 2025 earnings?

MidWestOne Financial Group reported a net income of $15.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share for Q1 2025.

How did the net interest margin perform in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin was 3.44%, with a core net interest margin expansion of 10 basis points to 3.36%.

What improvements were seen in asset quality metrics?

There was a notable improvement in criticized loans ratio by 54 basis points to 5.47% and a nonperforming assets ratio of 0.33%.

What was the efficiency ratio reported for Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio for Q1 2025 was reported at 59.38%, indicating solid expense control.

How did the company's capital ratios change in Q1 2025?

The common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved by 24 basis points to 10.97%, approaching the target range of 11.0%-11.50%.

$MOFG Insider Trading Activity

$MOFG insiders have traded $MOFG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES N REEVES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,945
  • JENNIFER LEIGH HAUSCHILDT purchased 517 shares for an estimated $14,990

$MOFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $MOFG stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



IOWA CITY, Iowa, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWest

One

Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) ("we," "our," or the "Company") today reported results for the first quarter of 2025.




First


Quarter 2025


Summary

1





  • Net income of $15.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.


    • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.44%;

      2

      core net interest margin expanded 10 basis points ("bps") to 3.36%.

      2



    • Noninterest expenses were $36.3 million; efficiency ratio was 59.38%.

      2



    • Return on average assets of 1.00%.




  • Criticized loans ratio improved 54 bps to 5.47%; nonperforming assets ratio improved 7 bps to 0.33%.


  • Tangible book value per share of $23.36,

    2

    an increase of 4.4%.


  • Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio improved 24 bps to 10.97%.




CEO Commentary



Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with the continued execution of our strategic plan initiatives despite a more uncertain economic environment. Our return on average assets eclipsed 1% for the second straight quarter driven by disciplined balance sheet management, core net interest margin expansion of 10 bps

2

and solid expense control. Loan growth was flat in the quarter, somewhat softer than anticipated, due to pay-offs and latter quarter market volatility. The majority of our asset quality metrics improved significantly, led by reductions in nonperforming assets and criticized loans. Net charge-offs increased to 29 basis points, with the majority of the increase due to a partial charge-off on a previously reserved CRE loan as we prepare for resolution. Driven by earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive loss, tangible book value per share increased 4.4% to $23.36

2

and the CET1 ratio grew to 10.97%, edging closer to our target range of 11.0%-11.50%.



Thank you to our team members who continued to execute well and serve our customers amidst market volatility. We are pleased with the transformation of our company and our solid foundation of increased capital, earnings power, asset quality, and a premium core deposit franchise position us well for uncertain economic times and the remainder of 2025.”




1

First Quarter Summary compares to the fourth quarter of 2024 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.



2

Non-GAAP measure. See the separate

Non-GAAP


Measures

section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


As of or for the quarter ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,




2025



2024



2024


Financial Results






Revenue


$

57,575


$
59,775


$
44,481

Credit loss expense



1,687



1,291



4,689

Noninterest expense



36,293



37,372



35,565

Net income



15,138



16,330



3,269

Adjusted earnings

(3)



15,301



16,112



4,504


Per Common Share






Diluted earnings per share


$

0.73


$
0.78


$
0.21

Adjusted earnings per share

(3)



0.73



0.77



0.29

Book value



27.85



26.94



33.53

Tangible book value

(3)



23.36



22.37



27.14


Balance Sheet & Credit Quality






Loans

In millions


$

4,304.2


$
4,315.6


$
4,414.6

Investment securities

In millions



1,305.5



1,328.4



1,862.2

Deposits

In millions



5,489.1



5,478.0



5,585.2

Net loan charge-offs

In millions



3.1



0.7



0.2

Allowance for credit losses ratio



1.25

%


1.28
%


1.27
%


Selected Ratios






Return on average assets



1.00

%


1.03
%


0.20
%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent

(3)



3.44

%


3.43
%


2.33
%

Return on average equity



10.74

%


11.53
%


2.49
%

Return on average tangible equity

(3)



13.75

%


14.80
%


4.18
%

Efficiency ratio

(3)



59.38

%


59.06
%


71.28
%
















REVENUE REVIEW















































































































Revenue







Change

Change








1Q25 vs

1Q25 vs


(Dollars in thousands)


1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

4Q24

1Q24

Net interest income


$

47,439

$
48,938

$
34,731

(3)%

37
%

Noninterest income



10,136


10,837


9,750

(6)%

4
%

Total revenue, net of interest expense


$

57,575

$
59,775

$
44,481

(4)%

29
%

















Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $2.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower net interest income and noninterest income during the quarter. When compared to the first quarter of 2024, total revenue increased $13.1 million, due to higher net interest income and higher noninterest income.



Net interest income of $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to lower earning asset volumes and yields, partially offset by lower funding volumes and costs. When compared to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $12.7 million, due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes and costs, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes.



The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.44%

3

in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.43%

3

in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by lower funding costs, partially offset by a decline in earning asset yields. Interest bearing liability costs during the first quarter of 2025 decreased 11 bps to 2.41%, due to reductions of short-term borrowings, interest bearing deposits, and long-term debt costs of 78 bps, 10 bps, and 7 bps, to 3.75%, 2.31%, and 6.41%, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2024.



The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.44%

3

in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.33%

3

in the first quarter of 2024, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower interest-bearing liability costs. Total earning assets yield increased 79 bps from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases of 192 bps and 20 bps in total investment securities and loan yields, respectively. Interest bearing liability costs decreased 34 bps to 2.41%, due to short-term borrowing costs of 3.75%, long-term debt costs of 6.41%, and interest-bearing deposit costs of 2.31%, which decreased 107 bps, 45 bps, and 14 bps, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024.




3

Non-GAAP measure. See the separate

Non-GAAP


Measures

section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.




































































































































































































































Noninterest Income






Change

Change







1Q25 vs

1Q25 vs


(In thousands)

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

4Q24

1Q24

Investment services and trust activities

$

3,544


$
3,779

$
3,503


(6)%

1
%

Service charges and fees


2,131



2,159


2,144


(1)%

(1)%

Card revenue


1,744



1,833


1,943


(5)%

(10)%

Loan revenue


1,194



1,841


856


(35)%

39
%

Bank-owned life insurance


1,057



719


660


47
%

60
%

Investment securities gains, net


33



161


36


(80)%

(8)%

Other


433



345


608


26
%

(29)%

Total noninterest income

$

10,136


$
10,837

$
9,750


(6)%

4
%











MSR adjustment (included above in Loan revenue)

$

(213

)

$
164

$
(368
)

(230)%

(42)%

















Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $0.7 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to declines of $0.6 million and $0.2 million in loan revenue and investment services and trust activities revenue, respectively. The decrease in loan revenue was reflective of an unfavorable change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights of $0.4 million, coupled with a decrease in Small Business Administration ("SBA") gain on sale revenue of $0.3 million. The decrease in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by a decline in assets under administration due to market volatility. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $0.3 million in bank-owned life insurance revenue, due primarily to $0.4 million of death benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2025.



Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $0.4 million from the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to increases of $0.4 million and $0.3 million in bank-owned life insurance and loan revenue, respectively. The bank-owned life insurance increase was due primarily to the death benefit noted above. The increase in loan revenue was due primarily to the mortgage servicing right valuation adjustment, coupled with higher SBA gain on sale revenue and other loan income. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $0.2 million in each of card revenue and other revenue.




EXPENSE REVIEW




















































































































































































































































Noninterest Expense






Change

Change







1Q25 vs

1Q25 vs


(In thousands)

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

4Q24

1Q24

Compensation and employee benefits

$

21,212

$
20,684

$
20,930

3
%

1
%

Occupancy expense of premises, net


2,588


2,772


2,813

(7)%

(8)%

Equipment


2,426


2,688


2,600

(10)%

(7)%

Legal and professional


2,226


2,534


2,059

(12)%

8
%

Data processing


1,698


1,719


1,360

(1)%

25
%

Marketing


552


793


598

(30)%

(8)%

Amortization of intangibles


1,408


1,449


1,637

(3)%

(14)%

FDIC insurance


917


980


942

(6)%

(3)%

Communications


159


154


196

3
%

(19)%

Foreclosed assets, net


74


56


358

32
%

(79)%

Other


3,033


3,543


2,072

(14)%

46
%

Total noninterest expense

$

36,293

$
37,372

$
35,565

(3)%

2
%



























































































































































Merger-related Expenses











(In thousands)

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

Compensation and employee benefits

$





$



$
241

Occupancy expense of premises, net











152

Equipment







21


149

Legal and professional


40






573

Data processing







10


61

Marketing











32

Communications











1

Other











105

Total merger-related expenses

$

40

$
31

$
1,314











Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.1 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in other noninterest expense, legal and professional, equipment, and occupancy expense of premises, net, of $0.5 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, and $0.2 million, respectively. The primary drivers of the decrease in other noninterest expense were declines in fraud loss expense of $0.3 million and customer deposit costs of $0.1 million. The $0.3 million decrease in legal and professional expense was primarily driven by lower litigation-related legal costs. The decrease in equipment of $0.3 million was primarily driven by fewer small equipment purchases, while the decrease in occupancy expense of premises, net was due primarily to lower property tax expense. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits which reflected an increase in equity compensation and payroll tax expenses.



Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $0.7 million from the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in other noninterest expense, data processing, and compensation and employee benefits of $1.0 million, $0.3 million and $0.3 million, respectively. The increase in other noninterest expense was due primarily to customer deposit costs while the increase in data processing was driven core banking system costs. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was primarily driven by medical benefits expenses, wages expense, and incentive expense due to improved performance. Partially offsetting these identified increases was a decline of $1.3 million in merger-related expenses.



The Company's effective tax rate was 22.7% in the first quarter of 2025 and the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2025 is expected to be 22-23%.




BALANCE SHEET REVIEW



Total assets were $6.25 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $6.24 billion at December 31, 2024 and $6.75 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher cash balances, partially offset by lower securities balances. Compared to March 31, 2024, the decrease was primarily driven by the sale of assets associated with our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024 coupled with the pay-off of Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") borrowings with proceeds received from securities sales transactions in the fourth quarter of 2024.













































































































































































































































































Loans Held for Investment

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance


% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Commercial and industrial

$1,140,138


26.5

%
$1,126,813

26.1
%
$1,105,718

25.0
%

Agricultural

131,409


3.1

119,051

2.8

113,029

2.6

Commercial real estate












Construction and development

293,280


6.8

324,896

7.5

403,571

9.1

Farmland

180,633


4.2

182,460

4.2

184,109

4.2

Multifamily

421,204


9.8

423,157

9.8

409,504

9.3

Other

1,425,062


33.0

1,414,168

32.7

1,440,645

32.7

Total commercial real estate

2,320,179


53.8

2,344,681

54.2

2,437,829

55.3

Residential real estate












One-to-four family first liens

471,688


11.0

477,150

11.1

495,408

11.2

One-to-four family junior liens

182,346


4.2

179,232

4.2

182,001

4.1

Total residential real estate

654,034


15.2

656,382

15.3

677,409

15.3

Consumer

58,424


1.4

68,700

1.6

80,661

1.8

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income

$4,304,184


100.0

%
$4,315,627

100.0
%
$4,414,646

100.0
%














Total commitments to extend credit

$1,080,300



$1,080,737



$1,230,612






Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $11.4 million, or 0.3%, to $4.30 billion from $4.32 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the reclassification of $11.0 million of credit card receivables to loans held for sale in the first quarter of 2025. Management expects the credit card portfolio sale to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $110.5 million, or 2.5%, to $4.30 billion from $4.41 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by the sale of loans associated with our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by organic loan growth and higher line of credit usage.










































































Investment Securities

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance


% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Available for sale

$1,305,530


100.0

%
$1,328,433

100.0
%
$797,230

42.8
%

Held to maturity










%





%
1,064,939

57.2
%

Total investment securities

$1,305,530



$1,328,433



$1,862,169






Investment securities at March 31, 2025 were $1.31 billion, decreasing $22.9 million from December 31, 2024 and decreasing $556.6 million from March 31, 2024. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 stemmed primarily from the sale of debt securities in connection with a balance sheet repositioning, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities.




































































































































































Deposits

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance


% of Total

Balance

Noninterest bearing deposits

$903,714


$920,764

16.5
%

Interest checking deposits

1,283,328


23.3

1,258,191

22.9

1,349,823

24.2

Money market deposits

1,002,066


18.3

1,053,988

19.2

1,122,717

20.1

Savings deposits

877,348


16.0

820,549

15.0

728,276

13.0

Time deposits of $250 and under

818,012


14.9

826,793

15.1

787,851

14.1

Total core deposits

4,884,468


89.0

4,910,944

89.6

4,909,431

87.9

Brokered time deposits

200,000


3.6

200,000

3.7

205,000

3.7

Time deposits over $250

404,674


7.4

367,038

6.7

470,805

8.4

Total deposits

$5,489,142


100.0

%
$5,477,982

100.0
%
$5,585,236

100.0
%




Total deposits increased $11.2 million, or 0.2%, to $5.49 billion, from $5.48 billion at December 31, 2024. Total deposits decreased $96.1 million, or 1.7%, from $5.59 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the deposits transferred in the sale of our Florida banking operations, partially offset by organic deposit growth in our targeted metropolitan markets.










































































Borrowed Funds

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance


% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Short-term borrowings

$1,482


1.3

%
$3,186

2.7
%
$422,988

77.6
%

Long-term debt

111,398


98.7

%
113,376

97.3
%
122,066

22.4
%

Total borrowed funds

$112,880



$116,562



$545,054






Borrowed funds were $112.9 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $3.7 million from December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $432.2 million from March 31, 2024. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was due to lower customer repurchase agreement volumes and scheduled payments on long-term debt. The decrease compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to the pay-off of $405.0 million of BTFP borrowings and $13.0 million of a revolving credit facility, as well as scheduled payments on long-term debt.





































































































































































































Capital

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


(Dollars in thousands)

2025

(1)


2024



2024

Total shareholders' equity

$

579,625


$
559,696


$
528,040

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(63,098

)


(72,762
)


(60,804
)


MidWest

One

Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated





Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio


9.50

%


9.15
%


8.16
%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio


10.97

%


10.73
%


8.98
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio


11.84

%


11.59
%


9.75
%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio


14.34

%


14.07
%


11.97
%


MidWest

One

Bank





Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio


10.42

%


10.12
%


9.36
%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio


13.02

%


12.86
%


11.20
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio


13.02

%


12.86
%


11.20
%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio


14.21

%


14.02
%


12.25
%


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios for March 31, 2025 are preliminary












Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025 increased $19.9 million from December 31, 2024, driven primarily by an increase in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025 increased $51.6 million from March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in common stock and additional pain-in-capital stemming from the common equity capital raise in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings.



On April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.



No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period December 31, 2024 through March 31, 2025 or for the subsequent period through April 24, 2025. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares. As of March 31, 2025, $15.0 million remained available under this program.




CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW




































































































































































































































































































Credit Quality

As of or For the Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


(Dollars in thousands)


2025



2024



2024

Credit loss expense related to loans

$

1,787


$
1,891


$
4,589

Net charge-offs


3,087



691



189

Allowance for credit losses


53,900



55,200



55,900

Pass

$

4,068,707


$
4,056,361


$
4,098,102

Special Mention


121,494



148,462



152,604

Classified


113,983



110,804



163,940

Criticized


235,477



259,266



316,544

Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing

$

6,119


$
9,378


$
8,772

Nonperforming loans

$

17,470


$
21,847


$
29,267

Nonperforming assets


20,889



25,184



33,164

Net charge-off ratio

(1)


0.29

%


0.06
%


0.02
%

Classified loans ratio

(2)


2.65

%


2.57
%


3.71
%

Criticized loans ratio

(3)


5.47

%


6.01
%


7.17
%

Nonperforming loans ratio

(4)


0.41

%


0.51
%


0.66
%

Nonperforming assets ratio

(5)


0.33

%


0.40
%


0.49
%

Allowance for credit losses ratio

(6)


1.25

%


1.28
%


1.27
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio

(7)


309.47

%


254.32
%


197.53
%


(1)

Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.


(2)

Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.


(3)

Criticized loans ratio is calculated as criticized loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.


(4)

Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.


(5)

Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.


(6)

Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.


(7)

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.



Nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios improved 10 bps and 7 bps, to 0.41% and 0.33%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. In addition, special mention loan balances decreased $27.0 million, or 18%, while classified loan balances remained relatively stable with an increase of $3.2 million, or 3%. When compared to the same period of the prior year, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming asset ratios improved 25 bps and 16 bps, respectively, while the classified loan ratio improved 106 bps. Special mention loan balances decreased $31.1 million, or 20%. The net charge-off ratio increased 23 bps from the linked quarter and 27 bps from the same period in the prior year.



As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $53.9 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.25%, compared with $55.2 million and 1.28%, respectively, at December 31, 2024. Credit loss expense of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 primarily reflected additional reserve on pooled loans, offset by a reduction of $0.1 million in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments.


















































































Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward

Nonaccrual


90+ Days Past Due


& Still Accruing


Total


(Dollars in thousands)



Balance at December 31, 2024

$21,705


$142


$21,847

Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing
3,121

225

3,346

Proceeds related to repayment or sale
(4,158)




(4,158)

Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due
(336)

(49)

(385)

Charge-offs
(2,774)

(259)

(3,033)

Transfers to foreclosed assets
(141)




(141)

Transfer to nonaccrual



(6)

(6)


Balance at March 31, 2025

$17,417


$53


$17,470





CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, April 25, 2025. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=29396e9f&confId=80376

. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 527448 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until July 24, 2025 by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 162684. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (

www.midwestonefinancial.com

) within three business days of the call.




ABOUT MIDWEST

ONE

FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



MidWest

One

Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWest

One

is the parent company of MidWest

One

Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWest

One

provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website,

MidWest

One

.bank

. MidWest

One

Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.




Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the effects of changes in interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (2) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities


; (3) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the implementation of proposed policies and executive orders, including the imposition of tariffs, changes in immigration policy, changes to regulatory or other governmental agencies, changes in foreign policy and tax regulations; (4) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (5) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (6) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (7) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (8) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (9) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of expected losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (10) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (11) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, collateral, geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (12) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (13) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (14) new or revised general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (15) the imposition of domestic or foreign tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the global supply chain and value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (16) war or terrorist activities, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (17) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and including changes in interpretation or prioritization of such laws and regulations; (18) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (19) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (20)

c

hanges in the business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, and the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in prior bank failures; (21) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our or our third party vendors' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (22) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (23) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (24) operational risks, including data processing system failures and fraud; (25) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions; (26) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including the sale of our Florida banking operations and the acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc.), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (27) the economic impacts on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences, such as: tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (28) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.




MIDWEST

ONE

FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.




FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


(In thousands)


2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

68,545


$
71,803


$
72,173


$
66,228


$
68,430

Interest earning deposits in banks


182,360



133,092



129,695



35,340



29,328

Federal funds sold























4

Total cash and cash equivalents


250,905



204,895



201,868



101,568



97,762

Debt securities available for sale at fair value


1,305,530



1,328,433



1,623,104



771,034



797,230

Held to maturity securities at amortized cost


















1,053,080



1,064,939

Total securities


1,305,530



1,328,433



1,623,104



1,824,114



1,862,169

Loans held for sale


13,836



749



3,283



2,850



2,329

Gross loans held for investment


4,315,546



4,328,413



4,344,559



4,304,619



4,433,258

Unearned income, net


(11,362

)


(12,786
)


(15,803
)


(17,387
)


(18,612
)

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income


4,304,184



4,315,627



4,328,756



4,287,232



4,414,646

Allowance for credit losses


(53,900

)


(55,200
)


(54,000
)


(53,900
)


(55,900
)

Total loans held for investment, net


4,250,284



4,260,427



4,274,756



4,233,332



4,358,746

Premises and equipment, net


90,031



90,851



90,750



91,793



95,986

Goodwill


69,788



69,788



69,788



69,388



71,118

Other intangible assets, net


23,611



25,019



26,469



27,939



29,531

Foreclosed assets, net


3,419



3,337



3,583



6,053



3,897

Other assets


246,990



252,830



258,881



224,621



226,477

Total assets

$

6,254,394


$
6,236,329


$
6,552,482


$
6,581,658


$
6,748,015


LIABILITIES











Noninterest bearing deposits

$

903,714


$
951,423


$
917,715


$
882,472


$
920,764

Interest bearing deposits


4,585,428



4,526,559



4,451,012



4,529,947



4,664,472

Total deposits


5,489,142



5,477,982



5,368,727



5,412,419



5,585,236

Short-term borrowings


1,482



3,186



410,630



414,684



422,988

Long-term debt


111,398



113,376



115,051



114,839



122,066

Other liabilities


72,747



82,089



95,836



96,430



89,685

Total liabilities


5,674,769



5,676,633



5,990,244



6,038,372



6,219,975


SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock


21,580



21,580



21,580



16,581



16,581

Additional paid-in capital


414,258



414,987



414,965



300,831



300,845

Retained earnings


227,790



217,776



206,490



306,030



294,066

Treasury stock


(20,905

)


(21,885
)


(21,955
)


(22,021
)


(22,648
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(63,098

)


(72,762
)


(58,842
)


(58,135
)


(60,804
)

Total shareholders' equity


579,625



559,696



562,238



543,286



528,040

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,254,394


$
6,236,329


$
6,552,482


$
6,581,658


$
6,748,015























MIDWEST

ONE

FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.




FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


(In thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024


2024



2024


2024

Interest income









Loans, including fees

$

59,462

$
62,458

$
62,521


$
61,643

$
57,947

Taxable investment securities


13,327


11,320


8,779



9,228


9,460

Tax-exempt investment securities


703


728


1,611



1,663


1,710

Other


1,247


3,761


785



242


418


Total interest income


74,739


78,267


73,696



72,776


69,535

Interest expense









Deposits


25,484


27,324


29,117



28,942


27,726

Short-term borrowings


25


115


5,043



5,409


4,975

Long-term debt


1,791


1,890


2,015



2,078


2,103


Total interest expense


27,300


29,329


36,175



36,429


34,804


Net interest income


47,439


48,938


37,521



36,347


34,731

Credit loss expense


1,687


1,291


1,535



1,267


4,689


Net interest income after credit loss expense


45,752


47,647


35,986



35,080


30,042

Noninterest income









Investment services and trust activities


3,544


3,779


3,410



3,504


3,503

Service charges and fees


2,131


2,159


2,170



2,156


2,144

Card revenue


1,744


1,833


1,935



1,907


1,943

Loan revenue


1,194


1,841


760



1,525


856

Bank-owned life insurance


1,057


719


879



668


660

Investment securities gains (losses), net


33


161


(140,182
)


33


36

Other


433


345


640



11,761


608


Total noninterest income (loss)


10,136


10,837


(130,388
)


21,554


9,750

Noninterest expense









Compensation and employee benefits


21,212


20,684


19,943



20,985


20,930

Occupancy expense of premises, net


2,588


2,772


2,443



2,435


2,813

Equipment


2,426


2,688


2,486



2,530


2,600

Legal and professional


2,226


2,534


2,261



2,253


2,059

Data processing


1,698


1,719


1,580



1,645


1,360

Marketing


552


793


619



636


598

Amortization of intangibles


1,408


1,449


1,470



1,593


1,637

FDIC insurance


917


980


923



1,051


942

Communications


159


154


159



191


196

Foreclosed assets, net


74


56


330



138


358

Other


3,033


3,543


3,584



2,304


2,072


Total noninterest expense


36,293


37,372


35,798



35,761


35,565


Income (loss) before income tax expense


19,595


21,112


(130,200
)


20,873


4,227

Income tax expense (benefit)


4,457


4,782


(34,493
)


5,054


958


Net income (loss)

$

15,138

$
16,330

$
(95,707
)

$
15,819

$
3,269











Earnings (loss) per common share









Basic

$

0.73

$
0.79

$
(6.05
)

$
1.00

$
0.21

Diluted

$

0.73

$
0.78

$
(6.05
)

$
1.00

$
0.21

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding


20,797


20,776


15,829



15,763


15,723

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding


20,849


20,851


15,829



15,781


15,774

Dividends paid per common share

$

0.2425

$
0.2425

$
0.2425


$
0.2425

$
0.2425



















MIDWEST

ONE

FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.




FINANCIAL STATISTICS

As of or for the Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


2025



2024



2024



Earnings:





Net interest income

$

47,439


$
48,938


$
34,731

Noninterest income


10,136



10,837



9,750

Total revenue, net of interest expense


57,575



59,775



44,481

Credit loss expense


1,687



1,291



4,689

Noninterest expense


36,293



37,372



35,565

Income before income tax expense


19,595



21,112



4,227

Income tax expense


4,457



4,782



958

Net income

$

15,138


$
16,330


$
3,269

Adjusted earnings

(1)

$

15,301


$
16,112


$
4,504



Per Share Data:





Diluted earnings

$

0.73


$
0.78


$
0.21

Adjusted earnings

(1)


0.73



0.77



0.29

Book value


27.85



26.94



33.53

Tangible book value

(1)


23.36



22.37



27.14



Ending Balance Sheet:





Total assets

$

6,254,394


$
6,236,329


$
6,748,015

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income


4,304,184



4,315,627



4,414,646

Total securities


1,305,530



1,328,433



1,862,169

Total deposits


5,489,142



5,477,982



5,585,236

Short-term borrowings


1,482



3,186



422,988

Long-term debt


111,398



113,376



122,066

Total shareholders' equity


579,625



559,696



528,040



Average Balance Sheet:





Average total assets

$

6,168,546


$
6,279,975


$
6,635,379

Average total loans


4,290,710



4,307,583



4,298,216

Average total deposits


5,398,819



5,464,900



5,481,114



Financial Ratios:





Return on average assets


1.00

%


1.03
%


0.20
%

Return on average equity


10.74

%


11.53
%


2.49
%

Return on average tangible equity

(1)


13.75

%


14.80
%


4.18
%

Efficiency ratio

(1)


59.38

%


59.06
%


71.28
%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent

(1)


3.44

%


3.43
%


2.33
%

Loans to deposits ratio


78.41

%


78.78
%


79.04
%

CET1 Ratio


10.97

%


10.73
%


8.98
%

Common equity ratio


9.27

%


8.97
%


7.83
%

Tangible common equity ratio

(1)


7.89

%


7.57
%


6.43
%



Credit Risk Profile:





Total nonperforming loans

$

17,470


$
21,847


$
29,267

Nonperforming loans ratio


0.41

%


0.51
%


0.66
%

Total nonperforming assets

$

20,889


$
25,184


$
33,164

Nonperforming assets ratio


0.33

%


0.40
%


0.49
%

Net charge-offs

$

3,087


$
691


$
189

Net charge-off ratio


0.29

%


0.06
%


0.02
%

Allowance for credit losses

$

53,900


$
55,200


$
55,900

Allowance for credit losses ratio


1.25

%


1.28
%


1.27
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio


309.47

%


254.32
%


197.53
%








(1)

Non-GAAP measure. See the

Non-GAAP Measures

section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.




MIDWEST

ONE

FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.




AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Average




Balance


Interest




Income/




Expense


Average




Yield/




Cost


Average




Balance


Interest




Income/




Expense


Average




Yield/




Cost


Average Balance


Interest




Income/




Expense


Average




Yield/




Cost


ASSETS

















Loans, including fees

(1)(2)(3)

$4,290,710


$60,443




5.71%

$4,307,583

$63,443

5.86%

$4,298,216

$58,867

5.51%

Taxable investment securities

1,207,844


13,327




4.47%

1,080,716

11,320

4.17%

1,557,603

9,460

2.44%

Tax-exempt investment securities

(2)(4)

105,563


865




3.32%

109,183

896

3.26%

328,736

2,097

2.57%

Total securities held for investment

(2)

1,313,407


14,192


4.38%

1,189,899

12,216

4.08%

1,886,339

11,557

2.46%

Other

124,133


1,247




4.07%

309,904

3,761

4.83%

30,605

418

5.49%

Total interest earning assets

(2)

$5,728,250


$75,882




5.37%

$5,807,386

$79,420

5.44%

$6,215,160

$70,842

4.58%

Other assets

440,296







472,589





420,219




Total assets

$6,168,546







$6,279,975





$6,635,379





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















Interest checking deposits

$1,240,586


$2,127


0.70%

$1,252,481

$2,205

0.70%

$1,301,470

$2,890

0.89%

Money market deposits

1,002,743


6,333


2.56%

1,046,571

7,197

2.74%

1,102,543

8,065

2.94%

Savings deposits

835,731


3,057




1.48%

799,931

3,158

1.57%

694,143

2,047

1.19%

Time deposits

1,397,595


13,967




4.05%

1,410,542

14,764

4.16%

1,446,981

14,724

4.09%

Total interest bearing deposits

4,476,655


25,484




2.31%

4,509,525

27,324

2.41%

4,545,137

27,726

2.45%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

2,705


5


0.75%

3,640

8

0.87%

5,330

11

0.83%

Other short-term borrowings






20


—%

6,465

107

6.58%

409,525

4,964

4.88%

Total short-term borrowings

2,705


25




3.75%

10,105

115

4.53%

414,855

4,975

4.82%

Long-term debt

113,364


1,791




6.41%

116,018

1,890

6.48%

123,266

2,103

6.86%

Total borrowed funds

116,069


1,816


6.35%

126,123

2,005

6.32%

538,121

7,078

5.29%

Total interest bearing liabilities

$4,592,724


$27,300




2.41%

$4,635,648

$29,329

2.52%

$5,083,258

$34,804

2.75%

Noninterest bearing deposits

922,164







955,375





935,977




Other liabilities

82,280







125,536





88,611




Shareholders’ equity

571,378





563,416





527,533




Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$6,168,546







$6,279,975





$6,635,379




Net interest income

(2)



$48,582





$50,091





$36,038


Net interest spread

(2)







2.96%





2.92%





1.83%

Net interest margin

(2)





3.44%





3.43%





2.33%



















Total deposits

(5)

$5,398,819


$25,484


1.91%

$5,464,900

$27,324

1.99%

$5,481,114

$27,726

2.03%

Cost of funds

(6)





2.01%





2.09%





2.33%




































(1)
Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.


(2)
Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.


(3)
Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $256 thousand, $456 thousand, and $237 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.2 million, $2.5 million, and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $981 thousand, $985 thousand, and $920 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.


(4)
Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $162 thousand, $168 thousand, and $387 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.


(5)
Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.


(6)
Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.





Non-GAAP Measures




This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

















































































































































































































































































































































































Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value











per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024

Total shareholders’ equity


$

579,625


$
559,696


$
562,238


$
543,286


$
528,040

Intangible assets, net



(93,399

)


(94,807
)


(96,257
)


(97,327
)


(100,649
)

Tangible common equity


$

486,226


$
464,889


$
465,981


$
445,959


$
427,391












Total assets


$

6,254,394


$
6,236,329


$
6,552,482


$
6,581,658


$
6,748,015

Intangible assets, net



(93,399

)


(94,807
)


(96,257
)


(97,327
)


(100,649
)

Tangible assets


$

6,160,995


$
6,141,522


$
6,456,225


$
6,484,331


$
6,647,366












Book value per share


$

27.85


$
26.94


$
27.06


$
34.44


$
33.53

Tangible book value per share

(1)


$

23.36


$
22.37


$
22.43


$
28.27


$
27.14

Shares outstanding



20,815,715



20,777,485



20,774,919



15,773,468



15,750,471












Common equity ratio



9.27

%


8.97
%


8.58
%


8.25
%


7.83
%

Tangible common equity ratio

(2)



7.89

%


7.57
%


7.22
%


6.88
%


6.43
%
























(1)

Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.



(2)

Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.


Three Months Ended


Return on Average Tangible Equity


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


(Dollars in thousands)



2025



2024



2024

Net income


$

15,138


$
16,330


$
3,269

Intangible amortization, net of tax

(1)



1,047



1,075



1,228

Tangible net income


$

16,185


$
17,405


$
4,497








Average shareholders’ equity


$

571,378


$
563,416


$
527,533

Average intangible assets, net



(94,169

)


(95,498
)


(95,296
)

Average tangible equity


$

477,209


$
467,918


$
432,237








Return on average equity



10.74

%


11.53
%


2.49
%

Return on average tangible equity

(2)



13.75

%


14.80
%


4.18
%
















(1)

The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.



(2)

Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.
























































































































































































































Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/




Core Net Interest Margin


Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


(Dollars in thousands)



2025



2024



2024

Net interest income


$

47,439


$
48,938


$
34,731

Tax equivalent adjustments:






Loans

(1)


981



985



920

Securities

(1)


162



168



387

Net interest income, tax equivalent


$

48,582


$
50,091


$
36,038

Loan purchase discount accretion



(1,166

)


(2,496
)


(1,152
)

Core net interest income


$

47,416


$
47,595


$
34,886








Net interest margin



3.36

%


3.35
%


2.25
%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent

(2)



3.44

%


3.43
%


2.33
%

Core net interest margin

(3)



3.36

%


3.26
%


2.26
%

Average interest earning assets


$

5,728,250


$
5,807,386


$
6,215,160
















(1)

The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.



(2)

Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.



(3)

Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended


Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


(Dollars in thousands)



2025



2024



2024

Loan interest income, including fees



$

59,462


$
62,458


$
57,947

Tax equivalent adjustment

(1)




981



985



920

Tax equivalent loan interest income



$

60,443


$
63,443


$
58,867

Loan purchase discount accretion




(1,166

)


(2,496
)


(1,152
)

Core loan interest income



$

59,277


$
60,947


$
57,715









Yield on loans




5.62

%


5.77
%


5.42
%

Yield on loans, tax equivalent

(2)




5.71

%


5.86
%


5.51
%

Core yield on loans

(3)




5.60

%


5.63
%


5.40
%

Average loans



$

4,290,710


$
4,307,583


$
4,298,216

















(1)

The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.



(2)

Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.



(3)

Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.



Three Months Ended


Efficiency Ratio


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


(Dollars in thousands)



2025



2024



2024

Total noninterest expense



$

36,293


$
37,372


$
35,565

Amortization of intangibles




(1,408

)


(1,449
)


(1,637
)

Merger-related expenses




(40

)


(31
)


(1,314
)

Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio



$

34,845


$
35,892


$
32,614









Net interest income, tax equivalent

(1)



$

48,582


$
50,091


$
36,038

Plus: Noninterest income




10,136



10,837



9,750

Less: Investment securities gains, net




33



161



36

Net revenues used for efficiency ratio



$

58,685


$
60,767


$
45,752









Efficiency ratio

(2)




59.38

%


59.06
%


71.28
%

















(1)

The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.



(2)

Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.



Three Months Ended


Adjusted Earnings


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2025



2024


2024

Net income



$

15,138


$
16,330

$
3,269

Less: Investment securities gains, net of tax

(1)




25



119


27

Less: Mortgage servicing rights (loss) gain, net of tax

(1)




(158

)


122


(276
)

Plus: Merger-related expenses, net of tax

(1)




30



23


986

Adjusted earnings



$

15,301


$
16,112

$
4,504









Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding




20,849



20,851


15,774









Earnings per common share - diluted



$

0.73


$
0.78

$
0.21

Adjusted earnings per common share

(2)



$

0.73


$
0.77

$
0.29
















(1)

The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.



(2)

Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.



Category: Earnings



This news release may be downloaded from

Corporate Profile | MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.



Source: MidWest

One

Financial Group, Inc.



Industry: Banks




Contact:
Charles N. Reeves
Barry S. Ray


Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer


319.356.5800
319.356.5800








This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MOFG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.