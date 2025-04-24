MidWestOne Financial Group Reports Q1 2025 Results: Net Income of $15.1 Million and Improved Asset Quality Metrics

MidWestOne Financial Group reports Q1 2025 net income of $15.1 million and improved asset quality metrics.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. reported its financial results for Q1 2025, showing a net income of $15.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share. The company demonstrated a slight improvement in its net interest margin, which rose to 3.44%, while the core net interest margin expanded to 3.36%. Operating expenses amounted to $36.3 million, resulting in an efficiency ratio of 59.38%. The firm's return on average assets was 1.00%, and asset quality indicators improved, with a notable decrease in both criticized loans and nonperforming assets. Total deposits grew slightly to $5.49 billion, though overall loans saw a small decline due to a purchasing reclassification. The CEO expressed satisfaction with the execution of their strategic initiatives amidst ongoing economic uncertainty and highlighted gains in capital and earnings metrics. A cash dividend of $0.2425 per share was declared, payable in June.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $15.1 million, demonstrating strong profitability and a significant increase compared to $3.3 million in the prior year.
- The criticized loans ratio improved by 54 basis points to 5.47%, indicating better asset quality and reduced credit risk.
- Tangible book value per share increased by 4.4% to $23.36, reflecting enhanced shareholder equity and financial stability.
- The common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved by 24 basis points to 10.97%, moving closer to the company's target capital range, indicating a stronger capital position.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased to $15.1 million from $16.3 million in the prior quarter, indicating a potential decline in financial performance.
- Noninterest income was down 6% from the previous quarter, primarily due to declines in loan revenue and investment services revenue, which may reflect challenges in revenue diversification.
- The net charge-off ratio increased significantly to 0.29%, up from 0.06% in the previous quarter, which may signal deteriorating credit quality.
FAQ
What were MidWestOne Financial Group's Q1 2025 earnings?
MidWestOne Financial Group reported a net income of $15.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share for Q1 2025.
How did the net interest margin perform in Q1 2025?
The net interest margin was 3.44%, with a core net interest margin expansion of 10 basis points to 3.36%.
What improvements were seen in asset quality metrics?
There was a notable improvement in criticized loans ratio by 54 basis points to 5.47% and a nonperforming assets ratio of 0.33%.
What was the efficiency ratio reported for Q1 2025?
The efficiency ratio for Q1 2025 was reported at 59.38%, indicating solid expense control.
How did the company's capital ratios change in Q1 2025?
The common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved by 24 basis points to 10.97%, approaching the target range of 11.0%-11.50%.
$MOFG Insider Trading Activity
$MOFG insiders have traded $MOFG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES N REEVES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,945
- JENNIFER LEIGH HAUSCHILDT purchased 517 shares for an estimated $14,990
$MOFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $MOFG stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 430,208 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,527,656
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 276,164 shares (+111.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,041,895
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 265,705 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,737,329
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 246,117 shares (+30.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,166,927
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 158,899 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,627,138
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 110,915 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,229,844
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 100,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,914,912
IOWA CITY, Iowa, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWest
One
Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) ("we," "our," or the "Company") today reported results for the first quarter of 2025.
First
Quarter 2025
Summary
1
Net income of $15.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.44%;
2
core net interest margin expanded 10 basis points ("bps") to 3.36%.
2
Noninterest expenses were $36.3 million; efficiency ratio was 59.38%.
2
Return on average assets of 1.00%.
Criticized loans ratio improved 54 bps to 5.47%; nonperforming assets ratio improved 7 bps to 0.33%.
Tangible book value per share of $23.36,
2
an increase of 4.4%.
Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio improved 24 bps to 10.97%.
CEO Commentary
Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with the continued execution of our strategic plan initiatives despite a more uncertain economic environment. Our return on average assets eclipsed 1% for the second straight quarter driven by disciplined balance sheet management, core net interest margin expansion of 10 bps
2
and solid expense control. Loan growth was flat in the quarter, somewhat softer than anticipated, due to pay-offs and latter quarter market volatility. The majority of our asset quality metrics improved significantly, led by reductions in nonperforming assets and criticized loans. Net charge-offs increased to 29 basis points, with the majority of the increase due to a partial charge-off on a previously reserved CRE loan as we prepare for resolution. Driven by earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive loss, tangible book value per share increased 4.4% to $23.36
2
and the CET1 ratio grew to 10.97%, edging closer to our target range of 11.0%-11.50%.
Thank you to our team members who continued to execute well and serve our customers amidst market volatility. We are pleased with the transformation of our company and our solid foundation of increased capital, earnings power, asset quality, and a premium core deposit franchise position us well for uncertain economic times and the remainder of 2025.”
1
First Quarter Summary compares to the fourth quarter of 2024 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.
2
Non-GAAP measure. See the separate
Non-GAAP
Measures
section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
As of or for the quarter ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Financial Results
Revenue
$
57,575
$
59,775
$
44,481
Credit loss expense
1,687
1,291
4,689
Noninterest expense
36,293
37,372
35,565
Net income
15,138
16,330
3,269
Adjusted earnings
(3)
15,301
16,112
4,504
Per Common Share
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.73
$
0.78
$
0.21
Adjusted earnings per share
(3)
0.73
0.77
0.29
Book value
27.85
26.94
33.53
Tangible book value
(3)
23.36
22.37
27.14
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality
Loans
In millions
$
4,304.2
$
4,315.6
$
4,414.6
Investment securities
In millions
1,305.5
1,328.4
1,862.2
Deposits
In millions
5,489.1
5,478.0
5,585.2
Net loan charge-offs
In millions
3.1
0.7
0.2
Allowance for credit losses ratio
1.25
%
1.28
%
1.27
%
Selected Ratios
Return on average assets
1.00
%
1.03
%
0.20
%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
(3)
3.44
%
3.43
%
2.33
%
Return on average equity
10.74
%
11.53
%
2.49
%
Return on average tangible equity
(3)
13.75
%
14.80
%
4.18
%
Efficiency ratio
(3)
59.38
%
59.06
%
71.28
%
REVENUE REVIEW
Revenue
Change
Change
1Q25 vs
1Q25 vs
(Dollars in thousands)
1Q25
4Q24
1Q24
4Q24
1Q24
Net interest income
$
47,439
$
48,938
$
34,731
(3)%
37
%
Noninterest income
10,136
10,837
9,750
(6)%
4
%
Total revenue, net of interest expense
$
57,575
$
59,775
$
44,481
(4)%
29
%
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $2.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower net interest income and noninterest income during the quarter. When compared to the first quarter of 2024, total revenue increased $13.1 million, due to higher net interest income and higher noninterest income.
Net interest income of $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to lower earning asset volumes and yields, partially offset by lower funding volumes and costs. When compared to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $12.7 million, due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes and costs, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes.
The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.44%
3
in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.43%
3
in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by lower funding costs, partially offset by a decline in earning asset yields. Interest bearing liability costs during the first quarter of 2025 decreased 11 bps to 2.41%, due to reductions of short-term borrowings, interest bearing deposits, and long-term debt costs of 78 bps, 10 bps, and 7 bps, to 3.75%, 2.31%, and 6.41%, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.44%
3
in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.33%
3
in the first quarter of 2024, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower interest-bearing liability costs. Total earning assets yield increased 79 bps from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases of 192 bps and 20 bps in total investment securities and loan yields, respectively. Interest bearing liability costs decreased 34 bps to 2.41%, due to short-term borrowing costs of 3.75%, long-term debt costs of 6.41%, and interest-bearing deposit costs of 2.31%, which decreased 107 bps, 45 bps, and 14 bps, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024.
3
Non-GAAP measure. See the separate
Non-GAAP
Measures
section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Noninterest Income
Change
Change
1Q25 vs
1Q25 vs
(In thousands)
1Q25
4Q24
1Q24
4Q24
1Q24
Investment services and trust activities
$
3,544
$
3,779
$
3,503
(6)%
1
%
Service charges and fees
2,131
2,159
2,144
(1)%
(1)%
Card revenue
1,744
1,833
1,943
(5)%
(10)%
Loan revenue
1,194
1,841
856
(35)%
39
%
Bank-owned life insurance
1,057
719
660
47
%
60
%
Investment securities gains, net
33
161
36
(80)%
(8)%
Other
433
345
608
26
%
(29)%
Total noninterest income
$
10,136
$
10,837
$
9,750
(6)%
4
%
MSR adjustment (included above in Loan revenue)
$
(213
)
$
164
$
(368
)
(230)%
(42)%
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $0.7 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to declines of $0.6 million and $0.2 million in loan revenue and investment services and trust activities revenue, respectively. The decrease in loan revenue was reflective of an unfavorable change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights of $0.4 million, coupled with a decrease in Small Business Administration ("SBA") gain on sale revenue of $0.3 million. The decrease in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by a decline in assets under administration due to market volatility. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $0.3 million in bank-owned life insurance revenue, due primarily to $0.4 million of death benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2025.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $0.4 million from the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to increases of $0.4 million and $0.3 million in bank-owned life insurance and loan revenue, respectively. The bank-owned life insurance increase was due primarily to the death benefit noted above. The increase in loan revenue was due primarily to the mortgage servicing right valuation adjustment, coupled with higher SBA gain on sale revenue and other loan income. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $0.2 million in each of card revenue and other revenue.
EXPENSE REVIEW
Noninterest Expense
Change
Change
1Q25 vs
1Q25 vs
(In thousands)
1Q25
4Q24
1Q24
4Q24
1Q24
Compensation and employee benefits
$
21,212
$
20,684
$
20,930
3
%
1
%
Occupancy expense of premises, net
2,588
2,772
2,813
(7)%
(8)%
Equipment
2,426
2,688
2,600
(10)%
(7)%
Legal and professional
2,226
2,534
2,059
(12)%
8
%
Data processing
1,698
1,719
1,360
(1)%
25
%
Marketing
552
793
598
(30)%
(8)%
Amortization of intangibles
1,408
1,449
1,637
(3)%
(14)%
FDIC insurance
917
980
942
(6)%
(3)%
Communications
159
154
196
3
%
(19)%
Foreclosed assets, net
74
56
358
32
%
(79)%
Other
3,033
3,543
2,072
(14)%
46
%
Total noninterest expense
$
36,293
$
37,372
$
35,565
(3)%
2
%
Merger-related Expenses
(In thousands)
1Q25
4Q24
1Q24
Compensation and employee benefits
$
—
$
—
$
241
Occupancy expense of premises, net
—
—
152
Equipment
—
21
149
Legal and professional
40
—
573
Data processing
—
10
61
Marketing
—
—
32
Communications
—
—
1
Other
—
—
105
Total merger-related expenses
$
40
$
31
$
1,314
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.1 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in other noninterest expense, legal and professional, equipment, and occupancy expense of premises, net, of $0.5 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, and $0.2 million, respectively. The primary drivers of the decrease in other noninterest expense were declines in fraud loss expense of $0.3 million and customer deposit costs of $0.1 million. The $0.3 million decrease in legal and professional expense was primarily driven by lower litigation-related legal costs. The decrease in equipment of $0.3 million was primarily driven by fewer small equipment purchases, while the decrease in occupancy expense of premises, net was due primarily to lower property tax expense. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits which reflected an increase in equity compensation and payroll tax expenses.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $0.7 million from the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in other noninterest expense, data processing, and compensation and employee benefits of $1.0 million, $0.3 million and $0.3 million, respectively. The increase in other noninterest expense was due primarily to customer deposit costs while the increase in data processing was driven core banking system costs. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was primarily driven by medical benefits expenses, wages expense, and incentive expense due to improved performance. Partially offsetting these identified increases was a decline of $1.3 million in merger-related expenses.
The Company's effective tax rate was 22.7% in the first quarter of 2025 and the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2025 is expected to be 22-23%.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Total assets were $6.25 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $6.24 billion at December 31, 2024 and $6.75 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher cash balances, partially offset by lower securities balances. Compared to March 31, 2024, the decrease was primarily driven by the sale of assets associated with our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024 coupled with the pay-off of Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") borrowings with proceeds received from securities sales transactions in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Loans Held for Investment
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial and industrial
$1,140,138
26.5
%
$1,126,813
26.1
%
$1,105,718
25.0
%
Agricultural
131,409
3.1
119,051
2.8
113,029
2.6
Commercial real estate
Construction and development
293,280
6.8
324,896
7.5
403,571
9.1
Farmland
180,633
4.2
182,460
4.2
184,109
4.2
Multifamily
421,204
9.8
423,157
9.8
409,504
9.3
Other
1,425,062
33.0
1,414,168
32.7
1,440,645
32.7
Total commercial real estate
2,320,179
53.8
2,344,681
54.2
2,437,829
55.3
Residential real estate
One-to-four family first liens
471,688
11.0
477,150
11.1
495,408
11.2
One-to-four family junior liens
182,346
4.2
179,232
4.2
182,001
4.1
Total residential real estate
654,034
15.2
656,382
15.3
677,409
15.3
Consumer
58,424
1.4
68,700
1.6
80,661
1.8
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
$4,304,184
100.0
%
$4,315,627
100.0
%
$4,414,646
100.0
%
Total commitments to extend credit
$1,080,300
$1,080,737
$1,230,612
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $11.4 million, or 0.3%, to $4.30 billion from $4.32 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the reclassification of $11.0 million of credit card receivables to loans held for sale in the first quarter of 2025. Management expects the credit card portfolio sale to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $110.5 million, or 2.5%, to $4.30 billion from $4.41 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by the sale of loans associated with our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by organic loan growth and higher line of credit usage.
Investment Securities
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Available for sale
$1,305,530
100.0
%
$1,328,433
100.0
%
$797,230
42.8
%
Held to maturity
—
—
%
—
—
%
1,064,939
57.2
%
Total investment securities
$1,305,530
$1,328,433
$1,862,169
Investment securities at March 31, 2025 were $1.31 billion, decreasing $22.9 million from December 31, 2024 and decreasing $556.6 million from March 31, 2024. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 stemmed primarily from the sale of debt securities in connection with a balance sheet repositioning, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities.
Deposits
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Noninterest bearing deposits
$903,714
16.5
%
$951,423
17.4
%
$920,764
16.5
%
Interest checking deposits
1,283,328
23.3
1,258,191
22.9
1,349,823
24.2
Money market deposits
1,002,066
18.3
1,053,988
19.2
1,122,717
20.1
Savings deposits
877,348
16.0
820,549
15.0
728,276
13.0
Time deposits of $250 and under
818,012
14.9
826,793
15.1
787,851
14.1
Total core deposits
4,884,468
89.0
4,910,944
89.6
4,909,431
87.9
Brokered time deposits
200,000
3.6
200,000
3.7
205,000
3.7
Time deposits over $250
404,674
7.4
367,038
6.7
470,805
8.4
Total deposits
$5,489,142
100.0
%
$5,477,982
100.0
%
$5,585,236
100.0
%
Total deposits increased $11.2 million, or 0.2%, to $5.49 billion, from $5.48 billion at December 31, 2024. Total deposits decreased $96.1 million, or 1.7%, from $5.59 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the deposits transferred in the sale of our Florida banking operations, partially offset by organic deposit growth in our targeted metropolitan markets.
Borrowed Funds
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Short-term borrowings
$1,482
1.3
%
$3,186
2.7
%
$422,988
77.6
%
Long-term debt
111,398
98.7
%
113,376
97.3
%
122,066
22.4
%
Total borrowed funds
$112,880
$116,562
$545,054
Borrowed funds were $112.9 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $3.7 million from December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $432.2 million from March 31, 2024. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was due to lower customer repurchase agreement volumes and scheduled payments on long-term debt. The decrease compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to the pay-off of $405.0 million of BTFP borrowings and $13.0 million of a revolving credit facility, as well as scheduled payments on long-term debt.
Capital
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
(1)
2024
2024
Total shareholders' equity
$
579,625
$
559,696
$
528,040
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(63,098
)
(72,762
)
(60,804
)
MidWest
One
Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio
9.50
%
9.15
%
8.16
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
10.97
%
10.73
%
8.98
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
11.84
%
11.59
%
9.75
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
14.34
%
14.07
%
11.97
%
MidWest
One
Bank
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio
10.42
%
10.12
%
9.36
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
13.02
%
12.86
%
11.20
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
13.02
%
12.86
%
11.20
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
14.21
%
14.02
%
12.25
%
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios for March 31, 2025 are preliminary
Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025 increased $19.9 million from December 31, 2024, driven primarily by an increase in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025 increased $51.6 million from March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in common stock and additional pain-in-capital stemming from the common equity capital raise in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings.
On April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.
No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period December 31, 2024 through March 31, 2025 or for the subsequent period through April 24, 2025. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares. As of March 31, 2025, $15.0 million remained available under this program.
CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW
Credit Quality
As of or For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
Credit loss expense related to loans
$
1,787
$
1,891
$
4,589
Net charge-offs
3,087
691
189
Allowance for credit losses
53,900
55,200
55,900
Pass
$
4,068,707
$
4,056,361
$
4,098,102
Special Mention
121,494
148,462
152,604
Classified
113,983
110,804
163,940
Criticized
235,477
259,266
316,544
Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing
$
6,119
$
9,378
$
8,772
Nonperforming loans
$
17,470
$
21,847
$
29,267
Nonperforming assets
20,889
25,184
33,164
Net charge-off ratio
(1)
0.29
%
0.06
%
0.02
%
Classified loans ratio
(2)
2.65
%
2.57
%
3.71
%
Criticized loans ratio
(3)
5.47
%
6.01
%
7.17
%
Nonperforming loans ratio
(4)
0.41
%
0.51
%
0.66
%
Nonperforming assets ratio
(5)
0.33
%
0.40
%
0.49
%
Allowance for credit losses ratio
(6)
1.25
%
1.28
%
1.27
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio
(7)
309.47
%
254.32
%
197.53
%
(1)
Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2)
Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3)
Criticized loans ratio is calculated as criticized loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4)
Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(5)
Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(6)
Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(7)
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.
Nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios improved 10 bps and 7 bps, to 0.41% and 0.33%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. In addition, special mention loan balances decreased $27.0 million, or 18%, while classified loan balances remained relatively stable with an increase of $3.2 million, or 3%. When compared to the same period of the prior year, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming asset ratios improved 25 bps and 16 bps, respectively, while the classified loan ratio improved 106 bps. Special mention loan balances decreased $31.1 million, or 20%. The net charge-off ratio increased 23 bps from the linked quarter and 27 bps from the same period in the prior year.
As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $53.9 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.25%, compared with $55.2 million and 1.28%, respectively, at December 31, 2024. Credit loss expense of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 primarily reflected additional reserve on pooled loans, offset by a reduction of $0.1 million in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments.
Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward
Nonaccrual
90+ Days Past Due
& Still Accruing
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance at December 31, 2024
$21,705
$142
$21,847
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing
3,121
225
3,346
Proceeds related to repayment or sale
(4,158)
—
(4,158)
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due
(336)
(49)
(385)
Charge-offs
(2,774)
(259)
(3,033)
Transfers to foreclosed assets
(141)
—
(141)
Transfer to nonaccrual
—
(6)
(6)
Balance at March 31, 2025
$17,417
$53
$17,470
ABOUT MIDWEST
ONE
FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
MidWest
One
Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWest
One
is the parent company of MidWest
One
Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWest
One
provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website,
MidWest
One
.bank
. MidWest
One
Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.
Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the effects of changes in interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (2) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities
; (3) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the implementation of proposed policies and executive orders, including the imposition of tariffs, changes in immigration policy, changes to regulatory or other governmental agencies, changes in foreign policy and tax regulations; (4) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (5) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (6) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (7) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (8) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (9) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of expected losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (10) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (11) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, collateral, geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (12) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (13) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (14) new or revised general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (15) the imposition of domestic or foreign tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the global supply chain and value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (16) war or terrorist activities, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (17) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and including changes in interpretation or prioritization of such laws and regulations; (18) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (19) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (20)
c
hanges in the business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, and the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in prior bank failures; (21) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our or our third party vendors' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (22) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (23) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (24) operational risks, including data processing system failures and fraud; (25) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions; (26) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including the sale of our Florida banking operations and the acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc.), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (27) the economic impacts on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences, such as: tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (28) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.
MIDWEST
ONE
FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
68,545
$
71,803
$
72,173
$
66,228
$
68,430
Interest earning deposits in banks
182,360
133,092
129,695
35,340
29,328
Federal funds sold
—
—
—
—
4
Total cash and cash equivalents
250,905
204,895
201,868
101,568
97,762
Debt securities available for sale at fair value
1,305,530
1,328,433
1,623,104
771,034
797,230
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost
—
—
—
1,053,080
1,064,939
Total securities
1,305,530
1,328,433
1,623,104
1,824,114
1,862,169
Loans held for sale
13,836
749
3,283
2,850
2,329
Gross loans held for investment
4,315,546
4,328,413
4,344,559
4,304,619
4,433,258
Unearned income, net
(11,362
)
(12,786
)
(15,803
)
(17,387
)
(18,612
)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
4,304,184
4,315,627
4,328,756
4,287,232
4,414,646
Allowance for credit losses
(53,900
)
(55,200
)
(54,000
)
(53,900
)
(55,900
)
Total loans held for investment, net
4,250,284
4,260,427
4,274,756
4,233,332
4,358,746
Premises and equipment, net
90,031
90,851
90,750
91,793
95,986
Goodwill
69,788
69,788
69,788
69,388
71,118
Other intangible assets, net
23,611
25,019
26,469
27,939
29,531
Foreclosed assets, net
3,419
3,337
3,583
6,053
3,897
Other assets
246,990
252,830
258,881
224,621
226,477
Total assets
$
6,254,394
$
6,236,329
$
6,552,482
$
6,581,658
$
6,748,015
LIABILITIES
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
903,714
$
951,423
$
917,715
$
882,472
$
920,764
Interest bearing deposits
4,585,428
4,526,559
4,451,012
4,529,947
4,664,472
Total deposits
5,489,142
5,477,982
5,368,727
5,412,419
5,585,236
Short-term borrowings
1,482
3,186
410,630
414,684
422,988
Long-term debt
111,398
113,376
115,051
114,839
122,066
Other liabilities
72,747
82,089
95,836
96,430
89,685
Total liabilities
5,674,769
5,676,633
5,990,244
6,038,372
6,219,975
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
21,580
21,580
21,580
16,581
16,581
Additional paid-in capital
414,258
414,987
414,965
300,831
300,845
Retained earnings
227,790
217,776
206,490
306,030
294,066
Treasury stock
(20,905
)
(21,885
)
(21,955
)
(22,021
)
(22,648
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(63,098
)
(72,762
)
(58,842
)
(58,135
)
(60,804
)
Total shareholders' equity
579,625
559,696
562,238
543,286
528,040
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,254,394
$
6,236,329
$
6,552,482
$
6,581,658
$
6,748,015
MIDWEST
ONE
FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
59,462
$
62,458
$
62,521
$
61,643
$
57,947
Taxable investment securities
13,327
11,320
8,779
9,228
9,460
Tax-exempt investment securities
703
728
1,611
1,663
1,710
Other
1,247
3,761
785
242
418
Total interest income
74,739
78,267
73,696
72,776
69,535
Interest expense
Deposits
25,484
27,324
29,117
28,942
27,726
Short-term borrowings
25
115
5,043
5,409
4,975
Long-term debt
1,791
1,890
2,015
2,078
2,103
Total interest expense
27,300
29,329
36,175
36,429
34,804
Net interest income
47,439
48,938
37,521
36,347
34,731
Credit loss expense
1,687
1,291
1,535
1,267
4,689
Net interest income after credit loss expense
45,752
47,647
35,986
35,080
30,042
Noninterest income
Investment services and trust activities
3,544
3,779
3,410
3,504
3,503
Service charges and fees
2,131
2,159
2,170
2,156
2,144
Card revenue
1,744
1,833
1,935
1,907
1,943
Loan revenue
1,194
1,841
760
1,525
856
Bank-owned life insurance
1,057
719
879
668
660
Investment securities gains (losses), net
33
161
(140,182
)
33
36
Other
433
345
640
11,761
608
Total noninterest income (loss)
10,136
10,837
(130,388
)
21,554
9,750
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
21,212
20,684
19,943
20,985
20,930
Occupancy expense of premises, net
2,588
2,772
2,443
2,435
2,813
Equipment
2,426
2,688
2,486
2,530
2,600
Legal and professional
2,226
2,534
2,261
2,253
2,059
Data processing
1,698
1,719
1,580
1,645
1,360
Marketing
552
793
619
636
598
Amortization of intangibles
1,408
1,449
1,470
1,593
1,637
FDIC insurance
917
980
923
1,051
942
Communications
159
154
159
191
196
Foreclosed assets, net
74
56
330
138
358
Other
3,033
3,543
3,584
2,304
2,072
Total noninterest expense
36,293
37,372
35,798
35,761
35,565
Income (loss) before income tax expense
19,595
21,112
(130,200
)
20,873
4,227
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,457
4,782
(34,493
)
5,054
958
Net income (loss)
$
15,138
$
16,330
$
(95,707
)
$
15,819
$
3,269
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$
0.73
$
0.79
$
(6.05
)
$
1.00
$
0.21
Diluted
$
0.73
$
0.78
$
(6.05
)
$
1.00
$
0.21
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
20,797
20,776
15,829
15,763
15,723
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
20,849
20,851
15,829
15,781
15,774
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.2425
$
0.2425
$
0.2425
$
0.2425
$
0.2425
MIDWEST
ONE
FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL STATISTICS
As of or for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
2024
Earnings:
Net interest income
$
47,439
$
48,938
$
34,731
Noninterest income
10,136
10,837
9,750
Total revenue, net of interest expense
57,575
59,775
44,481
Credit loss expense
1,687
1,291
4,689
Noninterest expense
36,293
37,372
35,565
Income before income tax expense
19,595
21,112
4,227
Income tax expense
4,457
4,782
958
Net income
$
15,138
$
16,330
$
3,269
Adjusted earnings
(1)
$
15,301
$
16,112
$
4,504
Per Share Data:
Diluted earnings
$
0.73
$
0.78
$
0.21
Adjusted earnings
(1)
0.73
0.77
0.29
Book value
27.85
26.94
33.53
Tangible book value
(1)
23.36
22.37
27.14
Ending Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$
6,254,394
$
6,236,329
$
6,748,015
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
4,304,184
4,315,627
4,414,646
Total securities
1,305,530
1,328,433
1,862,169
Total deposits
5,489,142
5,477,982
5,585,236
Short-term borrowings
1,482
3,186
422,988
Long-term debt
111,398
113,376
122,066
Total shareholders' equity
579,625
559,696
528,040
Average Balance Sheet:
Average total assets
$
6,168,546
$
6,279,975
$
6,635,379
Average total loans
4,290,710
4,307,583
4,298,216
Average total deposits
5,398,819
5,464,900
5,481,114
Financial Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.00
%
1.03
%
0.20
%
Return on average equity
10.74
%
11.53
%
2.49
%
Return on average tangible equity
(1)
13.75
%
14.80
%
4.18
%
Efficiency ratio
(1)
59.38
%
59.06
%
71.28
%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
(1)
3.44
%
3.43
%
2.33
%
Loans to deposits ratio
78.41
%
78.78
%
79.04
%
CET1 Ratio
10.97
%
10.73
%
8.98
%
Common equity ratio
9.27
%
8.97
%
7.83
%
Tangible common equity ratio
(1)
7.89
%
7.57
%
6.43
%
Credit Risk Profile:
Total nonperforming loans
$
17,470
$
21,847
$
29,267
Nonperforming loans ratio
0.41
%
0.51
%
0.66
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
20,889
$
25,184
$
33,164
Nonperforming assets ratio
0.33
%
0.40
%
0.49
%
Net charge-offs
$
3,087
$
691
$
189
Net charge-off ratio
0.29
%
0.06
%
0.02
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
53,900
$
55,200
$
55,900
Allowance for credit losses ratio
1.25
%
1.28
%
1.27
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio
309.47
%
254.32
%
197.53
%
(1)
Non-GAAP measure. See the
Non-GAAP Measures
section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
MIDWEST
ONE
FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS
Loans, including fees
(1)(2)(3)
$4,290,710
$60,443
5.71%
$4,307,583
$63,443
5.86%
$4,298,216
$58,867
5.51%
Taxable investment securities
1,207,844
13,327
4.47%
1,080,716
11,320
4.17%
1,557,603
9,460
2.44%
Tax-exempt investment securities
(2)(4)
105,563
865
3.32%
109,183
896
3.26%
328,736
2,097
2.57%
Total securities held for investment
(2)
1,313,407
14,192
4.38%
1,189,899
12,216
4.08%
1,886,339
11,557
2.46%
Other
124,133
1,247
4.07%
309,904
3,761
4.83%
30,605
418
5.49%
Total interest earning assets
(2)
$5,728,250
$75,882
5.37%
$5,807,386
$79,420
5.44%
$6,215,160
$70,842
4.58%
Other assets
440,296
472,589
420,219
Total assets
$6,168,546
$6,279,975
$6,635,379
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Interest checking deposits
$1,240,586
$2,127
0.70%
$1,252,481
$2,205
0.70%
$1,301,470
$2,890
0.89%
Money market deposits
1,002,743
6,333
2.56%
1,046,571
7,197
2.74%
1,102,543
8,065
2.94%
Savings deposits
835,731
3,057
1.48%
799,931
3,158
1.57%
694,143
2,047
1.19%
Time deposits
1,397,595
13,967
4.05%
1,410,542
14,764
4.16%
1,446,981
14,724
4.09%
Total interest bearing deposits
4,476,655
25,484
2.31%
4,509,525
27,324
2.41%
4,545,137
27,726
2.45%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
2,705
5
0.75%
3,640
8
0.87%
5,330
11
0.83%
Other short-term borrowings
—
20
—%
6,465
107
6.58%
409,525
4,964
4.88%
Total short-term borrowings
2,705
25
3.75%
10,105
115
4.53%
414,855
4,975
4.82%
Long-term debt
113,364
1,791
6.41%
116,018
1,890
6.48%
123,266
2,103
6.86%
Total borrowed funds
116,069
1,816
6.35%
126,123
2,005
6.32%
538,121
7,078
5.29%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$4,592,724
$27,300
2.41%
$4,635,648
$29,329
2.52%
$5,083,258
$34,804
2.75%
Noninterest bearing deposits
922,164
955,375
935,977
Other liabilities
82,280
125,536
88,611
Shareholders’ equity
571,378
563,416
527,533
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$6,168,546
$6,279,975
$6,635,379
Net interest income
(2)
$48,582
$50,091
$36,038
Net interest spread
(2)
2.96%
2.92%
1.83%
Net interest margin
(2)
3.44%
3.43%
2.33%
Total deposits
(5)
$5,398,819
$25,484
1.91%
$5,464,900
$27,324
1.99%
$5,481,114
$27,726
2.03%
Cost of funds
(6)
2.01%
2.09%
2.33%
(1)
Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)
Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3)
Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $256 thousand, $456 thousand, and $237 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.2 million, $2.5 million, and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $981 thousand, $985 thousand, and $920 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4)
Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $162 thousand, $168 thousand, and $387 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5)
Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6)
Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.
Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Total shareholders’ equity
$
579,625
$
559,696
$
562,238
$
543,286
$
528,040
Intangible assets, net
(93,399
)
(94,807
)
(96,257
)
(97,327
)
(100,649
)
Tangible common equity
$
486,226
$
464,889
$
465,981
$
445,959
$
427,391
Total assets
$
6,254,394
$
6,236,329
$
6,552,482
$
6,581,658
$
6,748,015
Intangible assets, net
(93,399
)
(94,807
)
(96,257
)
(97,327
)
(100,649
)
Tangible assets
$
6,160,995
$
6,141,522
$
6,456,225
$
6,484,331
$
6,647,366
Book value per share
$
27.85
$
26.94
$
27.06
$
34.44
$
33.53
Tangible book value per share
(1)
$
23.36
$
22.37
$
22.43
$
28.27
$
27.14
Shares outstanding
20,815,715
20,777,485
20,774,919
15,773,468
15,750,471
Common equity ratio
9.27
%
8.97
%
8.58
%
8.25
%
7.83
%
Tangible common equity ratio
(2)
7.89
%
7.57
%
7.22
%
6.88
%
6.43
%
(1)
Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2)
Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
Three Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
Net income
$
15,138
$
16,330
$
3,269
Intangible amortization, net of tax
(1)
1,047
1,075
1,228
Tangible net income
$
16,185
$
17,405
$
4,497
Average shareholders’ equity
$
571,378
$
563,416
$
527,533
Average intangible assets, net
(94,169
)
(95,498
)
(95,296
)
Average tangible equity
$
477,209
$
467,918
$
432,237
Return on average equity
10.74
%
11.53
%
2.49
%
Return on average tangible equity
(2)
13.75
%
14.80
%
4.18
%
(1)
The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.
(2)
Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
Net interest income
$
47,439
$
48,938
$
34,731
Tax equivalent adjustments:
Loans
(1)
981
985
920
Securities
(1)
162
168
387
Net interest income, tax equivalent
$
48,582
$
50,091
$
36,038
Loan purchase discount accretion
(1,166
)
(2,496
)
(1,152
)
Core net interest income
$
47,416
$
47,595
$
34,886
Net interest margin
3.36
%
3.35
%
2.25
%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
(2)
3.44
%
3.43
%
2.33
%
Core net interest margin
(3)
3.36
%
3.26
%
2.26
%
Average interest earning assets
$
5,728,250
$
5,807,386
$
6,215,160
(1)
The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2)
Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3)
Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
Loan interest income, including fees
$
59,462
$
62,458
$
57,947
Tax equivalent adjustment
(1)
981
985
920
Tax equivalent loan interest income
$
60,443
$
63,443
$
58,867
Loan purchase discount accretion
(1,166
)
(2,496
)
(1,152
)
Core loan interest income
$
59,277
$
60,947
$
57,715
Yield on loans
5.62
%
5.77
%
5.42
%
Yield on loans, tax equivalent
(2)
5.71
%
5.86
%
5.51
%
Core yield on loans
(3)
5.60
%
5.63
%
5.40
%
Average loans
$
4,290,710
$
4,307,583
$
4,298,216
(1)
The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2)
Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3)
Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.
Three Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
Total noninterest expense
$
36,293
$
37,372
$
35,565
Amortization of intangibles
(1,408
)
(1,449
)
(1,637
)
Merger-related expenses
(40
)
(31
)
(1,314
)
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio
$
34,845
$
35,892
$
32,614
Net interest income, tax equivalent
(1)
$
48,582
$
50,091
$
36,038
Plus: Noninterest income
10,136
10,837
9,750
Less: Investment securities gains, net
33
161
36
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio
$
58,685
$
60,767
$
45,752
Efficiency ratio
(2)
59.38
%
59.06
%
71.28
%
(1)
The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2)
Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.
Three Months Ended
Adjusted Earnings
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2024
Net income
$
15,138
$
16,330
$
3,269
Less: Investment securities gains, net of tax
(1)
25
119
27
Less: Mortgage servicing rights (loss) gain, net of tax
(1)
(158
)
122
(276
)
Plus: Merger-related expenses, net of tax
(1)
30
23
986
Adjusted earnings
$
15,301
$
16,112
$
4,504
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
20,849
20,851
15,774
Earnings per common share - diluted
$
0.73
$
0.78
$
0.21
Adjusted earnings per common share
(2)
$
0.73
$
0.77
$
0.29
(1)
The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.
(2)
Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
Category: Earnings
