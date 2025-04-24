MidWestOne Financial Group Reports Q1 2025 Results: Net Income of $15.1 Million and Improved Asset Quality Metrics

MidWestOne Financial Group reports Q1 2025 net income of $15.1 million and improved asset quality metrics.

Quiver AI Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. reported its financial results for Q1 2025, showing a net income of $15.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share. The company demonstrated a slight improvement in its net interest margin, which rose to 3.44%, while the core net interest margin expanded to 3.36%. Operating expenses amounted to $36.3 million, resulting in an efficiency ratio of 59.38%. The firm's return on average assets was 1.00%, and asset quality indicators improved, with a notable decrease in both criticized loans and nonperforming assets. Total deposits grew slightly to $5.49 billion, though overall loans saw a small decline due to a purchasing reclassification. The CEO expressed satisfaction with the execution of their strategic initiatives amidst ongoing economic uncertainty and highlighted gains in capital and earnings metrics. A cash dividend of $0.2425 per share was declared, payable in June.

Potential Positives

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $15.1 million, demonstrating strong profitability and a significant increase compared to $3.3 million in the prior year.

The criticized loans ratio improved by 54 basis points to 5.47%, indicating better asset quality and reduced credit risk.

Tangible book value per share increased by 4.4% to $23.36, reflecting enhanced shareholder equity and financial stability.

The common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved by 24 basis points to 10.97%, moving closer to the company's target capital range, indicating a stronger capital position.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased to $15.1 million from $16.3 million in the prior quarter, indicating a potential decline in financial performance.

Noninterest income was down 6% from the previous quarter, primarily due to declines in loan revenue and investment services revenue, which may reflect challenges in revenue diversification.

The net charge-off ratio increased significantly to 0.29%, up from 0.06% in the previous quarter, which may signal deteriorating credit quality.

FAQ

What were MidWestOne Financial Group's Q1 2025 earnings?

MidWestOne Financial Group reported a net income of $15.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share for Q1 2025.

How did the net interest margin perform in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin was 3.44%, with a core net interest margin expansion of 10 basis points to 3.36%.

What improvements were seen in asset quality metrics?

There was a notable improvement in criticized loans ratio by 54 basis points to 5.47% and a nonperforming assets ratio of 0.33%.

What was the efficiency ratio reported for Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio for Q1 2025 was reported at 59.38%, indicating solid expense control.

How did the company's capital ratios change in Q1 2025?

The common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved by 24 basis points to 10.97%, approaching the target range of 11.0%-11.50%.

$MOFG Insider Trading Activity

$MOFG insiders have traded $MOFG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES N REEVES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,945

JENNIFER LEIGH HAUSCHILDT purchased 517 shares for an estimated $14,990

$MOFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $MOFG stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



IOWA CITY, Iowa, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) ("we," "our," or the "Company") today reported results for the first quarter of 2025.







First





Quarter 2025





Summary



1











Net income of $15.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.





Net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.44%;



2



core net interest margin expanded 10 basis points ("bps") to 3.36%.



2







Noninterest expenses were $36.3 million; efficiency ratio was 59.38%.



2







Return on average assets of 1.00%.







Net income of $15.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.



Criticized loans ratio improved 54 bps to 5.47%; nonperforming assets ratio improved 7 bps to 0.33%.



Criticized loans ratio improved 54 bps to 5.47%; nonperforming assets ratio improved 7 bps to 0.33%.



Tangible book value per share of $23.36,



2



an increase of 4.4%.



Tangible book value per share of $23.36, an increase of 4.4%.



Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio improved 24 bps to 10.97%.









CEO Commentary







Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with the continued execution of our strategic plan initiatives despite a more uncertain economic environment. Our return on average assets eclipsed 1% for the second straight quarter driven by disciplined balance sheet management, core net interest margin expansion of 10 bps



2



and solid expense control. Loan growth was flat in the quarter, somewhat softer than anticipated, due to pay-offs and latter quarter market volatility. The majority of our asset quality metrics improved significantly, led by reductions in nonperforming assets and criticized loans. Net charge-offs increased to 29 basis points, with the majority of the increase due to a partial charge-off on a previously reserved CRE loan as we prepare for resolution. Driven by earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive loss, tangible book value per share increased 4.4% to $23.36



2



and the CET1 ratio grew to 10.97%, edging closer to our target range of 11.0%-11.50%.





Thank you to our team members who continued to execute well and serve our customers amidst market volatility. We are pleased with the transformation of our company and our solid foundation of increased capital, earnings power, asset quality, and a premium core deposit franchise position us well for uncertain economic times and the remainder of 2025.”







1



First Quarter Summary compares to the fourth quarter of 2024 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.







2



Non-GAAP measure. See the separate



Non-GAAP





Measures



section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



















As of or for the quarter ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)













March 31,











December 31,









March 31,



















2025



















2024

















2024















Financial Results



































Revenue











$









57,575















$





59,775













$





44,481













Credit loss expense















1,687



















1,291

















4,689













Noninterest expense















36,293



















37,372

















35,565













Net income















15,138



















16,330

















3,269













Adjusted earnings



(3)

















15,301



















16,112

















4,504















Per Common Share



































Diluted earnings per share











$









0.73















$





0.78













$





0.21













Adjusted earnings per share



(3)

















0.73



















0.77

















0.29













Book value















27.85



















26.94

















33.53













Tangible book value



(3)

















23.36



















22.37

















27.14















Balance Sheet & Credit Quality



































Loans



In millions













$









4,304.2















$





4,315.6













$





4,414.6













Investment securities



In millions

















1,305.5



















1,328.4

















1,862.2













Deposits



In millions

















5,489.1



















5,478.0

















5,585.2













Net loan charge-offs



In millions

















3.1



















0.7

















0.2













Allowance for credit losses ratio















1.25









%















1.28





%













1.27





%











Selected Ratios



































Return on average assets















1.00









%















1.03





%













0.20





%









Net interest margin, tax equivalent



(3)

















3.44









%















3.43





%













2.33





%









Return on average equity















10.74









%















11.53





%













2.49





%









Return on average tangible equity



(3)

















13.75









%















14.80





%













4.18





%









Efficiency ratio



(3)

















59.38









%















59.06





%













71.28





%



































































REVENUE REVIEW













Revenue



































Change









Change





































1Q25 vs









1Q25 vs











(Dollars in thousands)













1Q25











4Q24









1Q24









4Q24









1Q24









Net interest income











$









47,439











$





48,938









$





34,731









(3)%









37





%









Noninterest income















10,136















10,837













9,750









(6)%









4





%









Total revenue, net of interest expense











$









57,575











$





59,775









$





44,481









(4)%









29





%









































































Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $2.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower net interest income and noninterest income during the quarter. When compared to the first quarter of 2024, total revenue increased $13.1 million, due to higher net interest income and higher noninterest income.





Net interest income of $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to lower earning asset volumes and yields, partially offset by lower funding volumes and costs. When compared to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $12.7 million, due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes and costs, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes.





The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.44%



3



in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.43%



3



in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by lower funding costs, partially offset by a decline in earning asset yields. Interest bearing liability costs during the first quarter of 2025 decreased 11 bps to 2.41%, due to reductions of short-term borrowings, interest bearing deposits, and long-term debt costs of 78 bps, 10 bps, and 7 bps, to 3.75%, 2.31%, and 6.41%, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2024.





The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.44%



3



in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.33%



3



in the first quarter of 2024, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower interest-bearing liability costs. Total earning assets yield increased 79 bps from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases of 192 bps and 20 bps in total investment securities and loan yields, respectively. Interest bearing liability costs decreased 34 bps to 2.41%, due to short-term borrowing costs of 3.75%, long-term debt costs of 6.41%, and interest-bearing deposit costs of 2.31%, which decreased 107 bps, 45 bps, and 14 bps, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024.







3



Non-GAAP measure. See the separate



Non-GAAP





Measures



section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.











Noninterest Income































Change









Change

































1Q25 vs









1Q25 vs











(In thousands)









1Q25











4Q24









1Q24









4Q24









1Q24









Investment services and trust activities







$









3,544















$





3,779









$





3,503













(6)%









1





%









Service charges and fees











2,131



















2,159













2,144













(1)%









(1)%









Card revenue











1,744



















1,833













1,943













(5)%









(10)%









Loan revenue











1,194



















1,841













856













(35)%









39





%









Bank-owned life insurance











1,057



















719













660













47





%









60





%









Investment securities gains, net











33



















161













36













(80)%









(8)%









Other











433



















345













608













26





%









(29)%









Total noninterest income







$









10,136















$





10,837









$





9,750













(6)%









4





%





















































MSR adjustment (included above in Loan revenue)







$









(213









)











$





164









$





(368





)









(230)%









(42)%









































































Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $0.7 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to declines of $0.6 million and $0.2 million in loan revenue and investment services and trust activities revenue, respectively. The decrease in loan revenue was reflective of an unfavorable change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights of $0.4 million, coupled with a decrease in Small Business Administration ("SBA") gain on sale revenue of $0.3 million. The decrease in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by a decline in assets under administration due to market volatility. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $0.3 million in bank-owned life insurance revenue, due primarily to $0.4 million of death benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2025.





Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $0.4 million from the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to increases of $0.4 million and $0.3 million in bank-owned life insurance and loan revenue, respectively. The bank-owned life insurance increase was due primarily to the death benefit noted above. The increase in loan revenue was due primarily to the mortgage servicing right valuation adjustment, coupled with higher SBA gain on sale revenue and other loan income. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $0.2 million in each of card revenue and other revenue.







EXPENSE REVIEW













Noninterest Expense































Change









Change

































1Q25 vs









1Q25 vs











(In thousands)









1Q25











4Q24









1Q24









4Q24









1Q24









Compensation and employee benefits







$









21,212











$





20,684









$





20,930









3





%









1





%









Occupancy expense of premises, net











2,588















2,772













2,813









(7)%









(8)%









Equipment











2,426















2,688













2,600









(10)%









(7)%









Legal and professional











2,226















2,534













2,059









(12)%









8





%









Data processing











1,698















1,719













1,360









(1)%









25





%









Marketing











552















793













598









(30)%









(8)%









Amortization of intangibles











1,408















1,449













1,637









(3)%









(14)%









FDIC insurance











917















980













942









(6)%









(3)%









Communications











159















154













196









3





%









(19)%









Foreclosed assets, net











74















56













358









32





%









(79)%









Other











3,033















3,543













2,072









(14)%









46





%









Total noninterest expense







$









36,293











$





37,372









$





35,565









(3)%









2





%



















































































Merger-related Expenses

























































(In thousands)









1Q25











4Q24









1Q24









Compensation and employee benefits







$









—











$





—









$





241









Occupancy expense of premises, net











—















—













152









Equipment











—















21













149









Legal and professional











40















—













573









Data processing











—















10













61









Marketing











—















—













32









Communications











—















—













1









Other











—















—













105









Total merger-related expenses







$









40











$





31









$





1,314

















































Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.1 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in other noninterest expense, legal and professional, equipment, and occupancy expense of premises, net, of $0.5 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, and $0.2 million, respectively. The primary drivers of the decrease in other noninterest expense were declines in fraud loss expense of $0.3 million and customer deposit costs of $0.1 million. The $0.3 million decrease in legal and professional expense was primarily driven by lower litigation-related legal costs. The decrease in equipment of $0.3 million was primarily driven by fewer small equipment purchases, while the decrease in occupancy expense of premises, net was due primarily to lower property tax expense. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits which reflected an increase in equity compensation and payroll tax expenses.





Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $0.7 million from the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in other noninterest expense, data processing, and compensation and employee benefits of $1.0 million, $0.3 million and $0.3 million, respectively. The increase in other noninterest expense was due primarily to customer deposit costs while the increase in data processing was driven core banking system costs. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was primarily driven by medical benefits expenses, wages expense, and incentive expense due to improved performance. Partially offsetting these identified increases was a decline of $1.3 million in merger-related expenses.





The Company's effective tax rate was 22.7% in the first quarter of 2025 and the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2025 is expected to be 22-23%.







BALANCE SHEET REVIEW







Total assets were $6.25 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $6.24 billion at December 31, 2024 and $6.75 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher cash balances, partially offset by lower securities balances. Compared to March 31, 2024, the decrease was primarily driven by the sale of assets associated with our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024 coupled with the pay-off of Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") borrowings with proceeds received from securities sales transactions in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Loans Held for Investment









March 31, 2025











December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024















(Dollars in thousands)









Balance













% of Total











Balance









% of Total









Balance









% of Total













Commercial and industrial







$1,140,138













26.5









%







$1,126,813









26.1





%





$1,105,718









25.0





%









Agricultural







131,409













3.1











119,051









2.8









113,029









2.6













Commercial real estate

























































Construction and development







293,280













6.8











324,896









7.5









403,571









9.1













Farmland







180,633













4.2











182,460









4.2









184,109









4.2













Multifamily







421,204













9.8











423,157









9.8









409,504









9.3













Other







1,425,062













33.0











1,414,168









32.7









1,440,645









32.7













Total commercial real estate







2,320,179













53.8











2,344,681









54.2









2,437,829









55.3













Residential real estate

























































One-to-four family first liens







471,688













11.0











477,150









11.1









495,408









11.2













One-to-four family junior liens







182,346













4.2











179,232









4.2









182,001









4.1













Total residential real estate







654,034













15.2











656,382









15.3









677,409









15.3













Consumer







58,424













1.4











68,700









1.6









80,661









1.8













Loans held for investment, net of unearned income







$4,304,184













100.0









%







$4,315,627









100.0





%





$4,414,646









100.0





%

































































Total commitments to extend credit







$1,080,300



















$1,080,737

















$1,230,612

























Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $11.4 million, or 0.3%, to $4.30 billion from $4.32 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the reclassification of $11.0 million of credit card receivables to loans held for sale in the first quarter of 2025. Management expects the credit card portfolio sale to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.





Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $110.5 million, or 2.5%, to $4.30 billion from $4.41 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by the sale of loans associated with our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by organic loan growth and higher line of credit usage.











Investment Securities









March 31, 2025











December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024















(Dollars in thousands)









Balance













% of Total











Balance









% of Total









Balance









% of Total













Available for sale







$1,305,530













100.0









%







$1,328,433









100.0





%





$797,230









42.8





%









Held to maturity







—













—









%







—









—





%





1,064,939









57.2





%









Total investment securities







$1,305,530



















$1,328,433

















$1,862,169

























Investment securities at March 31, 2025 were $1.31 billion, decreasing $22.9 million from December 31, 2024 and decreasing $556.6 million from March 31, 2024. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 stemmed primarily from the sale of debt securities in connection with a balance sheet repositioning, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities.











Deposits









March 31, 2025











December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024















(Dollars in thousands)









Balance













% of Total











Balance









% of Total









Balance









% of Total













Noninterest bearing deposits







$903,714













16.5









%







$951,423









17.4





%





$920,764









16.5





%









Interest checking deposits







1,283,328













23.3











1,258,191









22.9









1,349,823









24.2













Money market deposits







1,002,066













18.3











1,053,988









19.2









1,122,717









20.1













Savings deposits







877,348













16.0











820,549









15.0









728,276









13.0













Time deposits of $250 and under







818,012













14.9











826,793









15.1









787,851









14.1













Total core deposits







4,884,468













89.0











4,910,944









89.6









4,909,431









87.9













Brokered time deposits







200,000













3.6











200,000









3.7









205,000









3.7













Time deposits over $250







404,674













7.4











367,038









6.7









470,805









8.4













Total deposits







$5,489,142













100.0









%







$5,477,982









100.0





%





$5,585,236









100.0





%













Total deposits increased $11.2 million, or 0.2%, to $5.49 billion, from $5.48 billion at December 31, 2024. Total deposits decreased $96.1 million, or 1.7%, from $5.59 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the deposits transferred in the sale of our Florida banking operations, partially offset by organic deposit growth in our targeted metropolitan markets.











Borrowed Funds









March 31, 2025











December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024















(Dollars in thousands)









Balance













% of Total











Balance









% of Total









Balance









% of Total













Short-term borrowings







$1,482













1.3









%







$3,186









2.7





%





$422,988









77.6





%









Long-term debt







111,398













98.7









%







113,376









97.3





%





122,066









22.4





%









Total borrowed funds







$112,880



















$116,562

















$545,054

























Borrowed funds were $112.9 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $3.7 million from December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $432.2 million from March 31, 2024. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was due to lower customer repurchase agreement volumes and scheduled payments on long-term debt. The decrease compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to the pay-off of $405.0 million of BTFP borrowings and $13.0 million of a revolving credit facility, as well as scheduled payments on long-term debt.











Capital









March 31,











December 31,









March 31,











(Dollars in thousands)









2025



(1)

















2024

















2024













Total shareholders' equity







$









579,625















$





559,696













$





528,040













Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(63,098









)















(72,762





)













(60,804





)











MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated































Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio











9.50









%















9.15





%













8.16





%









Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio











10.97









%















10.73





%













8.98





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio











11.84









%















11.59





%













9.75





%









Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio











14.34









%















14.07





%













11.97





%











MidWest



One



Bank































Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio











10.42









%















10.12





%













9.36





%









Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio











13.02









%















12.86





%













11.20





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio











13.02









%















12.86





%













11.20





%









Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio











14.21









%















14.02





%













12.25





%











(1)



Regulatory capital ratios for March 31, 2025 are preliminary

























































Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025 increased $19.9 million from December 31, 2024, driven primarily by an increase in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025 increased $51.6 million from March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in common stock and additional pain-in-capital stemming from the common equity capital raise in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings.





On April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.





No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period December 31, 2024 through March 31, 2025 or for the subsequent period through April 24, 2025. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares. As of March 31, 2025, $15.0 million remained available under this program.







CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW













Credit Quality









As of or For the Three Months Ended













March 31,











December 31,









March 31,











(Dollars in thousands)













2025



















2024

















2024













Credit loss expense related to loans







$









1,787















$





1,891













$





4,589













Net charge-offs











3,087



















691

















189













Allowance for credit losses











53,900



















55,200

















55,900













Pass







$









4,068,707















$





4,056,361













$





4,098,102













Special Mention











121,494



















148,462

















152,604













Classified











113,983



















110,804

















163,940













Criticized











235,477



















259,266

















316,544













Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing







$









6,119















$





9,378













$





8,772













Nonperforming loans







$









17,470















$





21,847













$





29,267













Nonperforming assets











20,889



















25,184

















33,164













Net charge-off ratio



(1)













0.29









%















0.06





%













0.02





%









Classified loans ratio



(2)













2.65









%















2.57





%













3.71





%









Criticized loans ratio



(3)













5.47









%















6.01





%













7.17





%









Nonperforming loans ratio



(4)













0.41









%















0.51





%













0.66





%









Nonperforming assets ratio



(5)













0.33









%















0.40





%













0.49





%









Allowance for credit losses ratio



(6)













1.25









%















1.28





%













1.27





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio



(7)













309.47









%















254.32





%













197.53





%











(1)



Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.











(2)



Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.











(3)



Criticized loans ratio is calculated as criticized loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.











(4)



Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.











(5)



Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.











(6)



Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.











(7)



Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

















Nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios improved 10 bps and 7 bps, to 0.41% and 0.33%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. In addition, special mention loan balances decreased $27.0 million, or 18%, while classified loan balances remained relatively stable with an increase of $3.2 million, or 3%. When compared to the same period of the prior year, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming asset ratios improved 25 bps and 16 bps, respectively, while the classified loan ratio improved 106 bps. Special mention loan balances decreased $31.1 million, or 20%. The net charge-off ratio increased 23 bps from the linked quarter and 27 bps from the same period in the prior year.





As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $53.9 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.25%, compared with $55.2 million and 1.28%, respectively, at December 31, 2024. Credit loss expense of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 primarily reflected additional reserve on pooled loans, offset by a reduction of $0.1 million in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments.











Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward









Nonaccrual













90+ Days Past Due





& Still Accruing













Total













(Dollars in thousands)





















Balance at December 31, 2024









$21,705













$142













$21,847











Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing





3,121









225









3,346









Proceeds related to repayment or sale





(4,158)









—









(4,158)









Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due





(336)









(49)









(385)









Charge-offs





(2,774)









(259)









(3,033)









Transfers to foreclosed assets





(141)









—









(141)









Transfer to nonaccrual





—









(6)









(6)











Balance at March 31, 2025









$17,417













$53













$17,470

















CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS







ABOUT MIDWEST



ONE



FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.







MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWest



One



is the parent company of MidWest



One



Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWest



One



provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website,



MidWest



One



.bank



. MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.









Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the effects of changes in interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (2) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities





; (3) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the implementation of proposed policies and executive orders, including the imposition of tariffs, changes in immigration policy, changes to regulatory or other governmental agencies, changes in foreign policy and tax regulations; (4) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (5) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (6) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (7) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (8) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (9) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of expected losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (10) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (11) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, collateral, geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (12) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (13) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (14) new or revised general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (15) the imposition of domestic or foreign tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the global supply chain and value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (16) war or terrorist activities, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (17) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and including changes in interpretation or prioritization of such laws and regulations; (18) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (19) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (20)



c



hanges in the business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, and the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in prior bank failures; (21) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our or our third party vendors' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (22) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (23) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (24) operational risks, including data processing system failures and fraud; (25) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions; (26) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including the sale of our Florida banking operations and the acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc.), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (27) the economic impacts on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences, such as: tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (28) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.









MIDWEST



ONE



FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.









FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















March 31,











December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,











(In thousands)













2025



















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024















ASSETS















































Cash and due from banks







$









68,545















$





71,803













$





72,173













$





66,228













$





68,430













Interest earning deposits in banks











182,360



















133,092

















129,695

















35,340

















29,328













Federal funds sold











—



















—

















—

















—

















4













Total cash and cash equivalents











250,905



















204,895

















201,868

















101,568

















97,762













Debt securities available for sale at fair value











1,305,530



















1,328,433

















1,623,104

















771,034

















797,230













Held to maturity securities at amortized cost











—



















—

















—

















1,053,080

















1,064,939













Total securities











1,305,530



















1,328,433

















1,623,104

















1,824,114

















1,862,169













Loans held for sale











13,836



















749

















3,283

















2,850

















2,329













Gross loans held for investment











4,315,546



















4,328,413

















4,344,559

















4,304,619

















4,433,258













Unearned income, net











(11,362









)















(12,786





)













(15,803





)













(17,387





)













(18,612





)









Loans held for investment, net of unearned income











4,304,184



















4,315,627

















4,328,756

















4,287,232

















4,414,646













Allowance for credit losses











(53,900









)















(55,200





)













(54,000





)













(53,900





)













(55,900





)









Total loans held for investment, net











4,250,284



















4,260,427

















4,274,756

















4,233,332

















4,358,746













Premises and equipment, net











90,031



















90,851

















90,750

















91,793

















95,986













Goodwill











69,788



















69,788

















69,788

















69,388

















71,118













Other intangible assets, net











23,611



















25,019

















26,469

















27,939

















29,531













Foreclosed assets, net











3,419



















3,337

















3,583

















6,053

















3,897













Other assets











246,990



















252,830

















258,881

















224,621

















226,477













Total assets







$









6,254,394















$





6,236,329













$





6,552,482













$





6,581,658













$





6,748,015















LIABILITIES



















































Noninterest bearing deposits







$









903,714















$





951,423













$





917,715













$





882,472













$





920,764













Interest bearing deposits











4,585,428



















4,526,559

















4,451,012

















4,529,947

















4,664,472













Total deposits











5,489,142



















5,477,982

















5,368,727

















5,412,419

















5,585,236













Short-term borrowings











1,482



















3,186

















410,630

















414,684

















422,988













Long-term debt











111,398



















113,376

















115,051

















114,839

















122,066













Other liabilities











72,747



















82,089

















95,836

















96,430

















89,685













Total liabilities











5,674,769



















5,676,633

















5,990,244

















6,038,372

















6,219,975















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Common stock











21,580



















21,580

















21,580

















16,581

















16,581













Additional paid-in capital











414,258



















414,987

















414,965

















300,831

















300,845













Retained earnings











227,790



















217,776

















206,490

















306,030

















294,066













Treasury stock











(20,905









)















(21,885





)













(21,955





)













(22,021





)













(22,648





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(63,098









)















(72,762





)













(58,842





)













(58,135





)













(60,804





)









Total shareholders' equity











579,625



















559,696

















562,238

















543,286

















528,040













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$









6,254,394















$





6,236,329













$





6,552,482













$





6,581,658













$





6,748,015



































































































MIDWEST



ONE



FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.









FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

















Three Months Ended

















March 31,











December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,











(In thousands, except per share data)













2025















2024













2024

















2024













2024









Interest income













































Loans, including fees







$









59,462











$





62,458









$





62,521













$





61,643









$





57,947









Taxable investment securities











13,327















11,320













8,779

















9,228













9,460









Tax-exempt investment securities











703















728













1,611

















1,663













1,710









Other











1,247















3,761













785

















242













418











Total interest income













74,739















78,267













73,696

















72,776













69,535









Interest expense













































Deposits











25,484















27,324













29,117

















28,942













27,726









Short-term borrowings











25















115













5,043

















5,409













4,975









Long-term debt











1,791















1,890













2,015

















2,078













2,103











Total interest expense













27,300















29,329













36,175

















36,429













34,804











Net interest income













47,439















48,938













37,521

















36,347













34,731









Credit loss expense











1,687















1,291













1,535

















1,267













4,689











Net interest income after credit loss expense













45,752















47,647













35,986

















35,080













30,042









Noninterest income













































Investment services and trust activities











3,544















3,779













3,410

















3,504













3,503









Service charges and fees











2,131















2,159













2,170

















2,156













2,144









Card revenue











1,744















1,833













1,935

















1,907













1,943









Loan revenue











1,194















1,841













760

















1,525













856









Bank-owned life insurance











1,057















719













879

















668













660









Investment securities gains (losses), net











33















161













(140,182





)













33













36









Other











433















345













640

















11,761













608











Total noninterest income (loss)













10,136















10,837













(130,388





)













21,554













9,750









Noninterest expense













































Compensation and employee benefits











21,212















20,684













19,943

















20,985













20,930









Occupancy expense of premises, net











2,588















2,772













2,443

















2,435













2,813









Equipment











2,426















2,688













2,486

















2,530













2,600









Legal and professional











2,226















2,534













2,261

















2,253













2,059









Data processing











1,698















1,719













1,580

















1,645













1,360









Marketing











552















793













619

















636













598









Amortization of intangibles











1,408















1,449













1,470

















1,593













1,637









FDIC insurance











917















980













923

















1,051













942









Communications











159















154













159

















191













196









Foreclosed assets, net











74















56













330

















138













358









Other











3,033















3,543













3,584

















2,304













2,072











Total noninterest expense













36,293















37,372













35,798

















35,761













35,565











Income (loss) before income tax expense













19,595















21,112













(130,200





)













20,873













4,227









Income tax expense (benefit)











4,457















4,782













(34,493





)













5,054













958











Net income (loss)









$









15,138











$





16,330









$





(95,707





)









$





15,819









$





3,269





















































Earnings (loss) per common share













































Basic







$









0.73











$





0.79









$





(6.05





)









$





1.00









$





0.21









Diluted







$









0.73











$





0.78









$





(6.05





)









$





1.00









$





0.21









Weighted average basic common shares outstanding











20,797















20,776













15,829

















15,763













15,723









Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding











20,849















20,851













15,829

















15,781













15,774









Dividends paid per common share







$









0.2425











$





0.2425









$





0.2425













$





0.2425









$





0.2425















































































MIDWEST



ONE



FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.









FINANCIAL STATISTICS

















As of or for the Three Months Ended

















March 31,











December 31,









March 31,











(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













2025



















2024

















2024

















Earnings:

































Net interest income







$









47,439















$





48,938













$





34,731













Noninterest income











10,136



















10,837

















9,750













Total revenue, net of interest expense











57,575



















59,775

















44,481













Credit loss expense











1,687



















1,291

















4,689













Noninterest expense











36,293



















37,372

















35,565













Income before income tax expense











19,595



















21,112

















4,227













Income tax expense











4,457



















4,782

















958













Net income







$









15,138















$





16,330













$





3,269













Adjusted earnings



(1)









$









15,301















$





16,112













$





4,504

















Per Share Data:

































Diluted earnings







$









0.73















$





0.78













$





0.21













Adjusted earnings



(1)













0.73



















0.77

















0.29













Book value











27.85



















26.94

















33.53













Tangible book value



(1)













23.36



















22.37

















27.14

















Ending Balance Sheet:

































Total assets







$









6,254,394















$





6,236,329













$





6,748,015













Loans held for investment, net of unearned income











4,304,184



















4,315,627

















4,414,646













Total securities











1,305,530



















1,328,433

















1,862,169













Total deposits











5,489,142



















5,477,982

















5,585,236













Short-term borrowings











1,482



















3,186

















422,988













Long-term debt











111,398



















113,376

















122,066













Total shareholders' equity











579,625



















559,696

















528,040

















Average Balance Sheet:

































Average total assets







$









6,168,546















$





6,279,975













$





6,635,379













Average total loans











4,290,710



















4,307,583

















4,298,216













Average total deposits











5,398,819



















5,464,900

















5,481,114

















Financial Ratios:

































Return on average assets











1.00









%















1.03





%













0.20





%









Return on average equity











10.74









%















11.53





%













2.49





%









Return on average tangible equity



(1)













13.75









%















14.80





%













4.18





%









Efficiency ratio



(1)













59.38









%















59.06





%













71.28





%









Net interest margin, tax equivalent



(1)













3.44









%















3.43





%













2.33





%









Loans to deposits ratio











78.41









%















78.78





%













79.04





%









CET1 Ratio











10.97









%















10.73





%













8.98





%









Common equity ratio











9.27









%















8.97





%













7.83





%









Tangible common equity ratio



(1)













7.89









%















7.57





%













6.43





%













Credit Risk Profile:

































Total nonperforming loans







$









17,470















$





21,847













$





29,267













Nonperforming loans ratio











0.41









%















0.51





%













0.66





%









Total nonperforming assets







$









20,889















$





25,184













$





33,164













Nonperforming assets ratio











0.33









%















0.40





%













0.49





%









Net charge-offs







$









3,087















$





691













$





189













Net charge-off ratio











0.29









%















0.06





%













0.02





%









Allowance for credit losses







$









53,900















$





55,200













$





55,900













Allowance for credit losses ratio











1.25









%















1.28





%













1.27





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio











309.47









%















254.32





%













197.53





%







































(1)



Non-GAAP measure. See the



Non-GAAP Measures



section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



















MIDWEST



ONE



FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

















Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













(Dollars in thousands)









Average









Balance













Interest









Income/









Expense













Average









Yield/









Cost













Average









Balance













Interest









Income/









Expense













Average









Yield/









Cost













Average Balance













Interest









Income/









Expense













Average









Yield/









Cost













ASSETS















































































Loans, including fees



(1)(2)(3)









$4,290,710













$60,443

















5.71%











$4,307,583









$63,443









5.86%









$4,298,216









$58,867









5.51%









Taxable investment securities







1,207,844













13,327

















4.47%











1,080,716









11,320









4.17%









1,557,603









9,460









2.44%









Tax-exempt investment securities



(2)(4)









105,563













865

















3.32%











109,183









896









3.26%









328,736









2,097









2.57%









Total securities held for investment



(2)









1,313,407













14,192













4.38%











1,189,899









12,216









4.08%









1,886,339









11,557









2.46%









Other







124,133













1,247

















4.07%











309,904









3,761









4.83%









30,605









418









5.49%









Total interest earning assets



(2)









$5,728,250













$75,882

















5.37%











$5,807,386









$79,420









5.44%









$6,215,160









$70,842









4.58%









Other assets







440,296































472,589

























420,219

























Total assets







$6,168,546































$6,279,975

























$6,635,379



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















































































Interest checking deposits







$1,240,586













$2,127













0.70%











$1,252,481









$2,205









0.70%









$1,301,470









$2,890









0.89%









Money market deposits







1,002,743













6,333













2.56%











1,046,571









7,197









2.74%









1,102,543









8,065









2.94%









Savings deposits







835,731













3,057

















1.48%











799,931









3,158









1.57%









694,143









2,047









1.19%









Time deposits







1,397,595













13,967

















4.05%











1,410,542









14,764









4.16%









1,446,981









14,724









4.09%









Total interest bearing deposits







4,476,655













25,484

















2.31%











4,509,525









27,324









2.41%









4,545,137









27,726









2.45%









Securities sold under agreements to repurchase







2,705













5













0.75%











3,640









8









0.87%









5,330









11









0.83%









Other short-term borrowings







—













20













—%











6,465









107









6.58%









409,525









4,964









4.88%









Total short-term borrowings







2,705













25

















3.75%











10,105









115









4.53%









414,855









4,975









4.82%









Long-term debt







113,364













1,791

















6.41%











116,018









1,890









6.48%









123,266









2,103









6.86%









Total borrowed funds







116,069













1,816













6.35%











126,123









2,005









6.32%









538,121









7,078









5.29%









Total interest bearing liabilities







$4,592,724













$27,300

















2.41%











$4,635,648









$29,329









2.52%









$5,083,258









$34,804









2.75%









Noninterest bearing deposits







922,164































955,375

























935,977

























Other liabilities







82,280































125,536

























88,611

























Shareholders’ equity







571,378



























563,416

























527,533

























Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity







$6,168,546































$6,279,975

























$6,635,379

























Net interest income



(2)

















$48,582



























$50,091

























$36,038

















Net interest spread



(2)





























2.96%



























2.92%

























1.83%









Net interest margin



(2)

























3.44%



























3.43%

























2.33%





















































































Total deposits



(5)









$5,398,819













$25,484













1.91%











$5,464,900









$27,324









1.99%









$5,481,114









$27,726









2.03%









Cost of funds



(6)

























2.01%



























2.09%

























2.33%























(1)







Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.











(2)







Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.











(3)







Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $256 thousand, $456 thousand, and $237 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.2 million, $2.5 million, and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $981 thousand, $985 thousand, and $920 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.











(4)







Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $162 thousand, $168 thousand, and $387 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.











(5)







Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.











(6)







Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.























Non-GAAP Measures









This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.













Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value





















































per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio













March 31,











December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2025



















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024













Total shareholders’ equity











$









579,625















$





559,696













$





562,238













$





543,286













$





528,040













Intangible assets, net















(93,399









)















(94,807





)













(96,257





)













(97,327





)













(100,649





)









Tangible common equity











$









486,226















$





464,889













$





465,981













$





445,959













$





427,391





























































Total assets











$









6,254,394















$





6,236,329













$





6,552,482













$





6,581,658













$





6,748,015













Intangible assets, net















(93,399









)















(94,807





)













(96,257





)













(97,327





)













(100,649





)









Tangible assets











$









6,160,995















$





6,141,522













$





6,456,225













$





6,484,331













$





6,647,366





























































Book value per share











$









27.85















$





26.94













$





27.06













$





34.44













$





33.53













Tangible book value per share



(1)













$









23.36















$





22.37













$





22.43













$





28.27













$





27.14













Shares outstanding















20,815,715



















20,777,485

















20,774,919

















15,773,468

















15,750,471





























































Common equity ratio















9.27









%















8.97





%













8.58





%













8.25





%













7.83





%









Tangible common equity ratio



(2)

















7.89









%















7.57





%













7.22





%













6.88





%













6.43





%



































































































(1)



Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.







(2)



Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.



















Three Months Ended













Return on Average Tangible Equity













March 31,











December 31,









March 31,











(Dollars in thousands)

















2025



















2024

















2024













Net income











$









15,138















$





16,330













$





3,269













Intangible amortization, net of tax



(1)

















1,047



















1,075

















1,228













Tangible net income











$









16,185















$





17,405













$





4,497













































Average shareholders’ equity











$









571,378















$





563,416













$





527,533













Average intangible assets, net















(94,169









)















(95,498





)













(95,296





)









Average tangible equity











$









477,209















$





467,918













$





432,237













































Return on average equity















10.74









%















11.53





%













2.49





%









Return on average tangible equity



(2)

















13.75









%















14.80





%













4.18





%



































































(1)



The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.







(2)



Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.











Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/









Core Net Interest Margin













Three Months Ended

















March 31,











December 31,









March 31,











(Dollars in thousands)

















2025



















2024

















2024













Net interest income











$









47,439















$





48,938













$





34,731













Tax equivalent adjustments:

































Loans



(1)















981

















985

















920













Securities



(1)















162

















168

















387













Net interest income, tax equivalent











$









48,582















$





50,091













$





36,038













Loan purchase discount accretion















(1,166









)















(2,496





)













(1,152





)









Core net interest income











$









47,416















$





47,595













$





34,886













































Net interest margin















3.36









%















3.35





%













2.25





%









Net interest margin, tax equivalent



(2)

















3.44









%















3.43





%













2.33





%









Core net interest margin



(3)

















3.36









%















3.26





%













2.26





%









Average interest earning assets











$









5,728,250















$





5,807,386













$





6,215,160







































































(1)



The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.







(2)



Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.







(3)



Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.























Three Months Ended













Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans













March 31,











December 31,









March 31,











(Dollars in thousands)

















2025



















2024

















2024













Loan interest income, including fees















$









59,462















$





62,458













$





57,947













Tax equivalent adjustment



(1)





















981



















985

















920













Tax equivalent loan interest income















$









60,443















$





63,443













$





58,867













Loan purchase discount accretion



















(1,166









)















(2,496





)













(1,152





)









Core loan interest income















$









59,277















$





60,947













$





57,715

















































Yield on loans



















5.62









%















5.77





%













5.42





%









Yield on loans, tax equivalent



(2)





















5.71









%















5.86





%













5.51





%









Core yield on loans



(3)





















5.60









%















5.63





%













5.40





%









Average loans















$









4,290,710















$





4,307,583













$





4,298,216











































































(1)



The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.







(2)



Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.







(3)



Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.























Three Months Ended













Efficiency Ratio













March 31,











December 31,









March 31,











(Dollars in thousands)

















2025



















2024

















2024













Total noninterest expense















$









36,293















$





37,372













$





35,565













Amortization of intangibles



















(1,408









)















(1,449





)













(1,637





)









Merger-related expenses



















(40









)















(31





)













(1,314





)









Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio















$









34,845















$





35,892













$





32,614

















































Net interest income, tax equivalent



(1)

















$









48,582















$





50,091













$





36,038













Plus: Noninterest income



















10,136



















10,837

















9,750













Less: Investment securities gains, net



















33



















161

















36













Net revenues used for efficiency ratio















$









58,685















$





60,767













$





45,752

















































Efficiency ratio



(2)





















59.38









%















59.06





%













71.28





%







































































(1)



The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.







(2)



Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.























Three Months Ended













Adjusted Earnings













March 31,











December 31,









March 31,











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2025



















2024













2024













Net income















$









15,138















$





16,330









$





3,269













Less: Investment securities gains, net of tax



(1)





















25



















119













27













Less: Mortgage servicing rights (loss) gain, net of tax



(1)





















(158









)















122













(276





)









Plus: Merger-related expenses, net of tax



(1)





















30



















23













986













Adjusted earnings















$









15,301















$





16,112









$





4,504

















































Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



















20,849



















20,851













15,774

















































Earnings per common share - diluted















$









0.73















$





0.78









$





0.21













Adjusted earnings per common share



(2)

















$









0.73















$





0.77









$





0.29







































































(1)



The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.







(2)



Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.





Source: MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc.





