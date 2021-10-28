MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.23

The board of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of December, with investors receiving US$0.23 per share. This makes the dividend yield 2.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

MidWestOne Financial Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, MidWestOne Financial Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 63.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

MidWestOne Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:MOFG Historic Dividend October 28th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.20 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.90. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Unfortunately, MidWestOne Financial Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, we think MidWestOne Financial Group is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MidWestOne Financial Group (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



