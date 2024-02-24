MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Price Target Increased by 11.25% to 30.26

The average one-year price target for MidWestOne Financial Group (NasdaqGS:MOFG) has been revised to 30.26 / share. This is an increase of 11.25% from the prior estimate of 27.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.26% from the latest reported closing price of 23.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in MidWestOne Financial Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOFG is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 11,376K shares. The put/call ratio of MOFG is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MidWestOne Financial Group holds 4,159K shares representing 26.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,200K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 18.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 377K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 375K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 367K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares, representing a decrease of 10.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 23.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 306K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 24.52% over the last quarter.

MidWestOne Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank.

