MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $31.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 2.22%, and the highest has been 5.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.33% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MidWestOne Financial Group is $38.12. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.33% from its latest reported closing price of $31.42.

The projected annual revenue for MidWestOne Financial Group is $191MM, a decrease of 9.00%. The projected annual EPS is $4.15, an increase of 6.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in MidWestOne Financial Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MOFG is 0.1351%, an increase of 0.7908%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.02% to 11,454K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

MidWestOne Financial Group holds 4,366,452 shares representing 27.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,372,787 shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 24.60% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 440,895 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461,719 shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 432,233 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 322,694 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340,110 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 5.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 286,575 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank.

