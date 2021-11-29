MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MOFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MOFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.07, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOFG was $32.07, representing a -7.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.65 and a 38.89% increase over the 52 week low of $23.09.

MOFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MOFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.5. Zacks Investment Research reports MOFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 84.92%, compared to an industry average of 29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mofg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

