MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MOFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.27% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOFG was $29.73, representing a -10.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.07 and a 94.95% increase over the 52 week low of $15.25.

MOFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MOFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42. Zacks Investment Research reports MOFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.4%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MOFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

