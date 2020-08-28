MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MOFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MOFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.17, the dividend yield is 4.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOFG was $19.17, representing a -50.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.03 and a 25.7% increase over the 52 week low of $15.25.

MOFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MOFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2. Zacks Investment Research reports MOFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.65%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MOFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.