MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.6% to US$24.59 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$163m were what the analysts expected, MidWestOne Financial Group surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.41 per share, an impressive 720% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:MOFG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from four analysts covering MidWestOne Financial Group is for revenues of US$149.4m in 2021, implying a definite 8.5% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 521% to US$2.56. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$158.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.47 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that while sentiment around revenues has declined following the latest results, the analysts are now more bullish on the company's earnings power.

The consensus has made no major changes to the price target of US$27.80, suggesting the forecast improvement in earnings is expected to offset the decline in revenues next year. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic MidWestOne Financial Group analyst has a price target of US$29.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$26.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting MidWestOne Financial Group is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 8.5%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.1% next year. It's pretty clear that MidWestOne Financial Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards MidWestOne Financial Group following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$27.80, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on MidWestOne Financial Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple MidWestOne Financial Group analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for MidWestOne Financial Group that you should be aware of.

