MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Schedules Release of Q2 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

MidWestOne Financial Group will release Q2 2025 results on July 24, with a conference call on July 25.

Quiver AI Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on July 24, 2025, followed by a conference call on July 25 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and analysts can pre-register for the call through a provided link and will receive access details via email. Participants can also join the call by dialing a specific number and using an access code, with a live audio webcast available on the company's Investor Relations website. A replay of the call will be accessible within four hours and will remain available until October 23, 2025. MidWestOne operates banking offices in several states and is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MOFG."

Potential Positives

The scheduled release of second quarter 2025 financial results indicates transparency and a commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The conference call provides a direct line of communication between the company and its investors, fostering a sense of engagement and trust.

The availability of a live audio webcast and a replay of the conference call enhances accessibility for investors and analysts who wish to engage with the company’s financial performance.

MidWestOne’s expansion into multiple states (Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado) suggests a growing presence in the financial sector, which may positively impact future performance.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results is typically a signal of transparency, but the scheduled release after market closes may result in reduced immediate investor reaction, potentially leading to negative speculation until the release.

The lack of preliminary figures or guidance prior to the scheduledearnings callcould raise concerns among investors about the company’s performance or financial health.

The planned conference call timing (the day after market close) may limit participation from investors who prefer real-time updates and discussions following earnings releases.

FAQ

When will MidWestOne release its Q2 2025 financial results?

MidWestOne will release its second quarter financial results after market closes on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

How can I participate in the MidWestOne financial conference call?

Investors can pre-register for the conference call using the provided link and will receive access details via email.

What is the date and time of the MidWestOne conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 25, 2025.

How can I access the replay of the conference call?

A replay will be available within four hours of the call and can be accessed online or by dialing the provided numbers.

Where can I find more information about MidWestOne Financial Group?

More information can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.midwestonefinancial.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MOFG Insider Trading Activity

$MOFG insiders have traded $MOFG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES N REEVES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,945

JENNIFER LEIGH HAUSCHILDT purchased 517 shares for an estimated $14,990

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MOFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $MOFG stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MOFG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MOFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MOFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MOFG forecast page.

$MOFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MOFG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MOFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $33.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $38.0 on 04/28/2025

Full Release



IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“MidWest



One



” or the “Company”), parent company of MidWest



One



Bank, today announced that its second quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market closes on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 25, 2025.





Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call may pre-register utilizing the following link:



https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=a6070726&confId=80381



. After pre-registering for this event, you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 (callers located in Canada please dial 1-833-950-0062) approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the access code 293794. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://www.midwestonefinancial.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be available within four hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 1-866-813-9403 within the United States and Canada (all other international callers please dial +440-204-525-0658). The pin to access the telephone replay is 763204. The replay will be available until October 23, 2025.







About MidWest







One







Financial Group, Inc.







MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWest



One



is the parent company of MidWest



One



Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWest



One



provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWest



One



.bank. MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.





Category: Earnings





This news release may be downloaded from



Corporate Profile | MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.







Source: MidWest



One



Financial Group, Inc.





Industry: Banks









Contacts:













Charles N. Reeves





Barry S. Ray









Chief Executive Officer





Chief Financial Officer









319.356.5800





319.356.5800















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.