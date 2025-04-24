MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP Earnings Results: $MOFG Reports Quarterly Earnings

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP ($MOFG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.73 per share, missing estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $57,580,000, beating estimates of $49,078,065 by $8,501,935.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP insiders have traded $MOFG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES N REEVES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,945

JENNIFER LEIGH HAUSCHILDT purchased 517 shares for an estimated $14,990

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.