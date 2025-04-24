MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP Earnings Results: $MOFG Reports Quarterly Earnings

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP ($MOFG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.73 per share, missing estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $57,580,000, beating estimates of $49,078,065 by $8,501,935.
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP insiders have traded $MOFG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES N REEVES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,945
- JENNIFER LEIGH HAUSCHILDT purchased 517 shares for an estimated $14,990
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 430,208 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,527,656
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 276,164 shares (+111.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,041,895
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 265,705 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,737,329
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 246,117 shares (+30.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,166,927
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 158,899 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,627,138
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 110,915 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,229,844
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 100,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,914,912
