Midwest To Be Bought By Antarctica Capital In $100 Mln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT), a technology-driven life and annuity platform, announced Monday a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Antarctica Capital, an investment firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at around $100 million.

Under the deal terms, Midwest shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash per share, representing a 97 percent premium to the company's closing share price on April 28, and a 75 percent premium over Midwest's 30-day volume-weighted average price as of April 28.

The acquisition has been unanimously approved by Midwest's Board of Directors. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of insurance regulatory approvals and approval by Midwest shareholders.

Midwest shareholders representing around 33 percent of the company's issued and outstanding shares have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the deal. The transaction is not subject to any financing conditions.

Following closing, Midwest will continue to be led by its current leadership team. In addition, Midwest is expected to maintain its name, personnel, headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska, and operational hubs in New York and Vermont.

In the transaction, RBC Capital Markets is serving as financial advisor to Midwest.

