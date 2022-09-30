Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) insider upped their holding by 2.1% earlier this year

Looking at Midwest Holding Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MDWT ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Midwest Holding

The President Michael Minnich made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$123k worth of shares at a price of US$15.98 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$14.16 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Michael Minnich was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:MDWT Insider Trading Volume September 30th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Midwest Holding insiders own about US$9.3m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Midwest Holding Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Midwest Holding and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Midwest Holding. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Midwest Holding (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

