Midwest Heritage Bank Builds Stake in Dimensional Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Key Points

Midwest Heritage Bank added 74,881 shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP)

Quarter-end position value increased by $4.02 million, reflecting both trading and price moves

Trade represented 1.31% of 13F reportable AUM for the quarter

Fund now holds 345,985 shares valued at $18.68 million in the ETF

DFGP stake represents 5.99% of Midwest Heritage Bank, FSB’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 15, 2026, Midwest Heritage Bank, FSB increased its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) by 74,881 shares during the first quarter. The quarter-end position value rose by $4.02 million, reflecting both the additional shares and changes in market price.

What else to know

This buy brings DFGP’s allocation to 5.99% of the fund’s 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:DFAC: $49.59 million (15.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:CGUS: $40.46 million (13.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:CGDV: $30.18 million (9.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:CGCP: $29.64 million (9.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DUHP: $19.40 million (6.2% of AUM)

As of April 14, 2026, DFGP shares were priced at $54.58, down 2.95% from the 52-week high and up 6.87% over the past year. The position underperformed the S&P 500 by 22.32 percentage points during that period. DFGP’s annualized dividend yield stood at 3.33% as of April 15, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 2.33 billion Price (as of market close 2026-04-14) $54.58 Dividend Yield (TTM) 3.37% 1-Year Total Return 5.81%

ETF snapshot

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF is designed to deliver broad-based exposure to global fixed income markets through a disciplined, research-driven approach. The fund leverages a diversified strategy that incorporates both investment grade and select high-yield securities, aiming to optimize risk-adjusted returns.

Its investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign debt securities, targeting both investment grade and select lower-rated fixed income instruments. Its competitive yield and global reach make it a compelling option for investors seeking income and diversification within a liquid ETF structure.

The ETF’s underlying holdings span a mix of U.S. and foreign debt securities, including both investment grade and lower-rated fixed income instruments.

What this transaction means for investors

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF extends beyond a traditional bond allocation by combining global investment-grade securities with selective exposure to lower-rated credit. That “core plus” structure gives the fund a wider opportunity set than standard aggregate bond ETFs, while still positioning it as a stabilizing component within a broader portfolio.

The ETF’s performance reflects both interest rate movements and changes in credit conditions. High-quality bonds provide a base level of stability, but the added credit exposure introduces sensitivity to spread movements, which can lift returns when conditions are favorable and weigh on performance when risk appetite weakens. Because the portfolio spans global markets, it is also influenced by differences in rate cycles and economic conditions across regions.

For investors, DFGP is a fixed-income allocation designed to generate more income than traditional core bond funds by taking on measured credit risk. That trade-off becomes most visible during periods of market stress, when the fund may not provide the same level of downside protection as portfolios concentrated in Treasuries or other high-quality bonds. The role it plays is less about pure defense and more about balancing income generation with diversification across fixed-income markets.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.