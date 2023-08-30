Midweek Strength for Cotton Market

Front month cotton futures closed the midweek session with 35 to 119 point gains. December prices were 30 points off the daily high on a 129 point ranged day.

Wednesday’s Cotton Classings report showed 24,973 bales of upland cotton was classed in TX. No other states have begun reporting.

The Cotlook A Index was 85 points stronger to 96.95 cents. The AWP for cotton is 69.06 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/29.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 87.88, up 99 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 87.74, up 94 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.68, up 95 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.