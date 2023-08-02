Midweek Recovery for Starting for Wheat

So far the AM wheat market is trading fractionally to 5 cents higher into the midweek day session. The Chicago wheat market ended the Tuesday session a dime off their lows, but still 8 3/4 to 13 1/2 cents weaker. Preliminary open interest shows net new selling, rising 7,287 contracts for the day. September contracts printed a wide 31 3/4 cent range on the day. KC futures were down by 5 1/2 to 11 3/4 cents at the close, but held above the $8 mark. MGE HRS futures were fractionally mixed to a penny in the red as spring wheat held firmer during the intra-day wheat market pullback.

Ukraine and Croatia are in talks to permit using Croatian ports to ship Ukrainian grain. Algeria has purchased between 700-800,000 MT of optional origin wheat, with price reported as $276/MT CIF. Most is expected to come from Russia or Romania. With this purchase tightening supplies, Bangladesh, Tunisia and Egypt are all reported to be shopping.

USDA’s weekly update showed winter wheat harvest advanced 12% points to 80% complete. The average pace would be 83% finished by 7/30. As for spring wheat, USDA reported harvest began last week with enough nationally for 2% complete as of 7/30. The average pace would be 5% finished. Conditions fell by 8 points on the Brugler500 Index to 325, as NASS had 7ppts less scoring in the good/ex categories.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.52 1/4, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.78 1/4, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.86 7/8, down 13 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $8.04 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $7.47 3/4, down 8 1/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.54 3/4, down 1 cent, currently up 2 1/2 cents

