Midweek Recovery for Cattle Trade

October 25, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

After a brutal start to the week, futures are firming up through Wednesday with triple digit recoveries. The fats are up by 82 cents to $1.40. December is still at a net $4.80 loss for the week’s move. Feeders are back up by 60c to $2.77 on the board. October feeders expire at the close tomorrow. USDA reported some light cash action on Tuesday, but feedlots were passing on $180-181 bids from packers (down ~$3 from last week). The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 10/23 was $242.12, down by another $1.44.  

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed as Choice increased $1.71 and Select was down by $2.37. The ribs were quoted at $529.54 and $433.56 cwt. respectively this morning. FI cattle slaughter was estimated at 126k head for a weekly total of 251,000. That matches last week and 257k head during the same week last year. 

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $180.850, up $0.850,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $179.400, up $0.775,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $181.375, up $0.525,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.500, from $182.82 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $239.900, up $0.475

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $237.725, up $2.300

