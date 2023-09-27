Midweek Rally Underway for Cotton

Front month cotton futures are rallying through the morning action. Prices are at new highs for the day and are triple digits in the black. Cotton prices stayed in a 160 point trading range (Dec), and settled the session within 30 points of UNCH. December held on to a 1 point gain, as the back months weakened. Dec futures still held a net 227 point gain for the week at the close on Tuesday. The US dollar index (December futures) rose to new life of contract highs on Tuesday, a headwind for US export competitiveness. On the continuation chart, it was the strongest since last November.

Daily classings data from USDA had 26,260 bales of upland cotton classed on 9/26.

The Seam reported 4,009 bales were sold online at an average gross price of 79.73 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 45 points weaker to 96.95 cents/lb for 9/22. The AWP for cotton was 72.29 cents. ICE Certified Stocks were 29,701 bales on 9/22.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 88.18, up 1 points, currently up 105 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 88.56, down 20 points, currently up 93 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 88.85, down 29 points, currently up 74 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

