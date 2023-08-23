Midweek Rally in Cotton Market

Cotton futures rallied triple digits to close near the highs for the session. Prices were 36 to 146 points higher at the close, with Dec going home 18 points under the daily high.

The daily classings data had 18,751 bales classed in TX on 8/21.

The 8/22 Cotlook A Index remained at 94.10 cents/lb. USDA’s DSQ had 13,561 bales sold for the season. The AWP for cotton is 71.14 cents/lb, effective through Thursday. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/21.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 85.82, up 146 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 85.69, up 140 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 85.6, up 125 points

