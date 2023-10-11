News & Insights

Midweek Losses for Hog Futures

October 11, 2023 — 06:17 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Hogs fell by another $0.75 to $1.45 on the midweek session. The National Average Base Hog price was $74.30, up by 34 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index was 20 cents weaker on 10/09 to $82.26. 

Pork cutout futures ended the day $0.27 to $2 lower. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 68 cents lower to $92.39 on Wednesday. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.457m head. That was 3k head more than last week, but was down from 1.471m head from the same week last year.  

 

Oct 23 Hogs  closed at $82.150, up $0.200,

Dec 23 Hogs  closed at $69.975, down $1.450

Oct 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $92.675, down $0.950,

