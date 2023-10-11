Midweek Losses for Hog Futures

Hogs fell by another $0.75 to $1.45 on the midweek session. The National Average Base Hog price was $74.30, up by 34 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index was 20 cents weaker on 10/09 to $82.26.

Pork cutout futures ended the day $0.27 to $2 lower. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 68 cents lower to $92.39 on Wednesday. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.457m head. That was 3k head more than last week, but was down from 1.471m head from the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $82.150, up $0.200,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $69.975, down $1.450

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $92.675, down $0.950,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.