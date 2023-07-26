Midweek Losses for Corn Market

Corn futures are down by more than 3% in some of the front month contracts. December is still at a 13c gain for the week’s move through Wednesday’s midday.

The EIA reported ethanol output averaged 1.094m barrels per day for the week that ended 7/21. That was a 24k bpd increase for the week, and stocks were up by 62k barrels to 23.228 million.

Trade estimates for weekly corn export sales range 100k to 500k MT for old crop. Analysts expect the FAS will also show between 200k and 500k MT of new crop bookings for the week that ended 7/20.

Ukraine’s UkrAgroConsult estimates the max monthly shipment capabilities at 5 MMT for Ukrainian grain under the current circumstances.

Brazil’s AgRural reported corn harvest at 47% for the C-S region’s 2nd crop. That is up from 36% last week and compares to 62% last year.

Sep 23 Corn is at $5.38 3/4, down 18 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.82 3/4, down 18 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $5.46 3/4, down 18 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.57 1/2, down 18 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.